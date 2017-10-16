Hot Topic is launching Justice League Fashion

Can you add when this launches? Reply

I hope it's better than their Wonder Woman tie-in shit. I was so fucking disappointed. I wanted some WW stuff. Reply

i really liked the look of their dc bombshell's stuff. fortunately/unfortunately there's no hot tpic where i live, and i didn't want to pay for shit shipped from america, so i couldn't waste my money on dumb shit lol Reply

That picture looks like it's a promo shoot for a bad CW show. Reply

The Justice League in high school lol. Reply

lol yep Reply

it really does Reply

Isn't it? I honestly thought that's what they used for their ad... Reply

Mte Reply

ikr Reply

hot topic is still around? how Reply

they converted themselves into a fandom centric store. they still have band tshirts and skinny jeans, but now they have funkopops, themed clothing like this, cosplay costumes, anime shirts and more. Reply

ohhh. Thank you for explaining. I was also confused Reply

i got a "let's get LITerature" shirt to wear to the school i teach at on casual fridays Reply

hot topic actually has some decent stuff. You have to wade through a lot of garbage but they almost always are having a sale and they have some cute dresses. Also the Outlander stuff is really cute. Reply

mte. i bought a cute necklace the other day from there with my zodiac constellation for like $8! Reply

They need to throw out 90% of their stuff so people can see the good things Reply

lol I had to read her lips in this gif, did she just said "come to town or wot" ?? Reply

queen Mini! love her gen Reply

damn, this is really bland and uninspired. i really loved the collection they did for fantastic beasts, im still sad i never got the chance to get queenie's pink coat.



yes i still shop at hot topic. my HT+ membership card is atleast a decade old. Reply

ooh yeah, the fantastic beasts stuff was definitely cute. I saw a woman wearing one of the dresses from it somewhere random and she looked so good. Reply

im hoping they'll do a re-release for the sequel. i was hoping the jacket would go on sale at one of my local HTs eventually but no luck. their clothing lines are best the more outlandish they look, but i get they want to appeal to normal people by making just simple jackets lol. Reply

Hell, my HT order just shipped this morning. I like Hot Topic... Reply

I misread this as fantastic "breasts" lmao. Reply

i lowkey want this though:



everything is ugly as shit minus the WW jacket. i need more of her merch as it is.i lowkey want this though: Reply

this is pretty cute! Reply

this is cool! i love a good christmas jumper Reply

Super cute!!! Reply

keep it keep it Reply

Who tf are the people on the right supposed to represent - Batman and Green Arrow? Reply

batman and aquaman lol Reply

those jeans with the buckles look very early 2000s Reply

Why is the quality of the clothing you get at Hot Topic always a bit of a gamble?

I remember getting a really nice pair of tights that I love but then I remember getting some pjs that were terrible. Reply

Bland Reply

Did they use the same female model in this ad? Is she a twin? Do they just look like each other? I’m confused lol Reply

Hmmmmmmm no Reply

Those jeans are an abomination. Reply

It's all very ugly. And as a male I want more WW stuff! Gimmie a good WW jacket, who cares about Cyborg or Flash or any of them. Reply

If that black skinny jeans with cutouts in pic is available for sale, call me. That will go great in my cyberpunk wardrobe "closet". Would rock the shit out of that. Reply

I wouldn't wear it but the WW jacket is pretty cute. I also kind of like the bat one. Reply

Ehh the WW jacket I got from HT via Her Universe is better. I can't wait to see what the upcoming Star Wars merch looks like. Reply

[joke about it being better than the costumes in the movies] Reply

