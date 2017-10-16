Alyssa Milano encourages people to speak up about sexual harassment/assault
If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
.@LadyGaga, @PattyArquette, @ItsGabrielleU & more women and men tweet #metoo, raising sexual assault awareness https://t.co/P9bF0eqz3g— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 16, 2017
Me too.— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 15, 2017
To all the women sharing their stories & pain 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #MeToo I don't know many women who haven't experienced sexual harassment. #NotAlone— Arden Cho (@arden_cho) October 16, 2017
Me too. I don’t know if means anything coming from a gay man but it’s happened. Multiple times.— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) October 15, 2017
To everyone who has come forward with #MeToo, thank you for your courage. To all survivors, know that you are not alone.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2017
It's taken me 13 years to say #MeToo .He is still protected by 'family members' in Brazil. They've told lies to papers to try to silence me.— Kaya Scodelario (@kScodders) October 16, 2017
Men,— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 16, 2017
Don't say you have a mother, a sister, a daughter...
Say you have a father, a brother, a son who can do better.
We all can.#MeToo
more posted in the THR article. other celebs include kristin bauer, lady gaga, marcia cross, kat dennings, anna paquin, rosario dawson, gina rodriguez, lily allen, kristin davis... the list is literally endless. and includes a lot of men too.
some of the stories in the replies (mostly from non-celebs) are just awful. plus kaya's one :( please let this be the start of change.
This is all so exhausting.
i usually avoid this kind of stuff because i don't really want to share it with friends, family and strangers on social media, but #metoo felt like such an easy way to let go some of what has happened without really getting into it.
Lol sorry I unloaded there. I just felt really uncomfortable with this friend's text messages basically guilting me into posting something very private about myself.
To be fair to you though, that's actually a part of how people deal with trauma. That's why sometimes you meet someone and like right out the gate, you know everything awful that's ever happened to them. They're on that stage of the healing process where they feel like they have to disclose it or whatever.
It's also troubling that there's a threshold number, per se, that makes sexual harassment and assault unacceptable.
ETA: Not at all saying you don't respect anyone, btw! Those are my general thoughts on this whole thing, to clarify.
Tbh, I probably wouldn’t have posted mine if it wasn’t for me seeing so many others.
Me too.
And on the flipside for others
but in my experience? 99% of women have been harassed sexually in one point of their lives.
A few weeks ago at a concert, I was happily recording one of my favorite (guily pleasure) artist, when I suddenly felt someone grab my breast. I turned to face the person, a guy, and he just started aggressively groping my breast and ass. It was so dark, I could barely even see him. I went into complete shock. I finally was able to swat him away and go stand in a different area of the concert venue. The next day I had bruising on my breast.
I hesitated to call it sexual assault because it wasn't rape. That's how limited my idea of it was. He didn't rape me. I'm being overdramatic. I told my family and friends last week.
that guy assaulted you. i'm sorry that happened to you and i hope your friends and family are supportive <3
If you feel up to it, maybe let the concert venue know so they can come up with some strategies to deal with it in the future. Only if you feel up to it though!
Very sorry this happened to you ❤️❤️❤️
And yeah, things like that happened to me many times since I was very young and it took me a lot of time to stop downplaying it or think I'm overreacting. It's still my first reaction sometimes.
Btw, your icon is super cute.
I had a guy grope me on the way out of a bar Friday night. I wasn’t bruised but I too couldn’t turn around fast enough to see who had done it (closing time). I too am sorry for your experience. I’m sad to say my experience is far from my first and though I hope it’s my last (but I doubt it 😔)
My grandfather spent years abusing me, and at the time I didn't understand why it was wrong, but I still was uncomfortable. Even as an adult, when I remembered it and realized what had happened, I played it down, because "he was never rough", "he never grabbed me", he "only" ran his hands over my breasts.
'And if you're one of those men that I know? One of those men whose palms are sweating reading this? Wondering if your names are about to be exposed because of what you've done? How you've abused. How you've twisted. How you've lied. Good. Sweat. Be afraid. Welcome to our world. And watch your backs. We have looked over our shoulders in fear, every day and night, for long enough. Your turn. To you abusers and the ones who stood by and stayed silent? Consider this your notice. From me and from women everywhere. We are roaring, alright.'
why the fuck do we as victims keep having to haul out the ghosts of our pasts to get people to give a damn
people have been asking me why I haven't updated my status and this is literally fucking why: the people that do know, are doing this, and the people that don’t, would be doing the same
I’m so fucking angry and tired
I haven't posted, either. I just don't want to deal with people about this right now or possibly ever. I feel like I've told people enough times about different instances of harassment/assault/rape that they either care enough about me to know it's an issue in my life or they don't.
I totally get your anger. You can bare your soul to people and they'll never get it.
Take care of yourself
Take care of yourself <3
this weekend has been so frustrating as a woman
Also, I distinctly remember my step-grandfather would come into my bedroom when everyone was downstairs and if I was changing Id hide in my closet and tell him to go away and he would stand there until I came out.
Do those count as harassment/abuse?
me too, then
I think people are not taught what abuse or harassment looks like. My grandmother would grab/slap my ass a lot, even though I told her not to. She only did it to me, the only granddaughter. I didn't realize that is assault until I was well into being an adult.
that said, you do NOT have to tell anyone what happened if you don't want to and i really hope survivors don't feel pressured to do so. just know that no matter what, i'll be here supporting every single one of my fellow survivors. <3
I'm sorry you had to go through what you did, but very glad you felt some relief.
I agree that people don't have to tell their stories. For some, it can be fucking dangerous.