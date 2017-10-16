Alyssa Milano encourages people to speak up about sexual harassment/assault


























more posted in the THR article. other celebs include kristin bauer, lady gaga, marcia cross, kat dennings, anna paquin, rosario dawson, gina rodriguez, lily allen, kristin davis... the list is literally endless. and includes a lot of men too.

some of the stories in the replies (mostly from non-celebs) are just awful. plus kaya's one :( please let this be the start of change.
