Alyssa Milano encourages people to speak up about sexual harassment/assault

Me too.



i disagree for myself. i'm an assault survivor and i don't owe this story or an explanation to anyone. i'll talk when i want to.



that's absolutely cool too. if you're not ready, you're not ready Reply

same. i think its nice but im not personally ready to tell my story. Reply

With you on that one. Reply

i usually avoid this kind of stuff because i don't really want to share it with friends, family and strangers on social media, but i think everyone absolutely deserves the right for privacy, and not feeling pressured into explaining whatever they have survived/endured.i usually avoid this kind of stuff because i don't really want to share it with friends, family and strangers on social media, but #metoo felt like such an easy way to let go some of what has happened without really getting into it. Reply

Yeah IA. I'm not about to name names and give details on Facebook, but saying "me too" worked for me. I totally understand people who don't want to identify themselves like that at all though. Reply

I haven't had a single person ask me to explain. Reply

Understandable tbh Reply

No one is forcing you? O.o Reply

One of my friends was bizarrely pressuring to get me to do this since she knows part of my story and it made me feel really terrible. Like, back off. You can't force or pressure people to share stuff publicly like that especially if the person in question is still somewhat a part of their life, even if it is for the "greater good" and "awareness"



Lol sorry I unloaded there. I just felt really uncomfortable with this friend's text messages basically guilting me into posting something very private about myself. Reply

yup Reply

I agree. I made "me too" my status because I felt comfortable sharing that much. But I know people who have been sexually assaulted share a tweet about not owing their story to anyone, and that's perfectly acceptable too. Reply

Perfectly understandable. I only RT'd on Twitter and haven't brought it up on Facebook. Reply

Completely understand this, bb. Reply

I appreciate what is behind this but I hate that women have to do this for people to realize. Like they shouldn't have to rip open wounds and expose them for men to take us seriously when we talk about these things. Reply

thank you. Reply

MTE. I just don't want to open up with all that in public social media Reply

yeah while i'm glad people are finding solidarity in this, why is performing our trauma for others the thing that forces people to believe us Reply

yuup, i have a tendency to disclose the pain that i've been through just so people stop messing w/ me and looking back, i regret it. Reply

I feel you. Same.



To be fair to you though, that's actually a part of how people deal with trauma. That's why sometimes you meet someone and like right out the gate, you know everything awful that's ever happened to them. They're on that stage of the healing process where they feel like they have to disclose it or whatever. Reply

This is how I feel. I'm glad this can be empowering for some and I don't want to discount that. At the same time, the info is out there already. The people who are being performative and are like "OMG, this is brand new info"- it's ridiculous.



It's also troubling that there's a threshold number, per se, that makes sexual harassment and assault unacceptable. Reply

Mte Reply

for real. a black woman did a similar hashtag in 2014 i think, #whatwereyouwearing , and...i dont mean to be cynical but...im tired. Reply

ITA. We shouldn't HAVE to share anything so deeply personal for people to take it seriously. But at the same time I applaud everyone who's feeling safe and comfortable to tell their stories. It just needs to be respected on both sides; respect those who are opening up, and respect those who don't want to.



ETA: Not at all saying you don't respect anyone, btw! Those are my general thoughts on this whole thing, to clarify.



This tag just depresses me. They're all so courageous. T_T Reply

Im stunned by the amount of ME TOO I am seeing on my facebook feed Reply

I'm sadly not. I could not tell you of a single woman in my life who I'm close with who could't respond with "me too". Reply

Me too... and then my aunt has to add "harassment and assault are two very different things". Like stfu, you husband-mouthpiece puppet. Reply

um, the hashtag is for people who've been "harassed OR assaulted" ... and just because they are different things doesn't mean the "lesser" still isn't horrible?? ugh. Reply

Oof. I'm comfortable enough with my shit that if someone said that I could just be like, "Well guess what, I have been assaulted, bitch. NOW WHAT?" But come the fuck on, it's all linked - an environment where men feel comfortable harassing women is the SAME one that makes them comfortable assaulting them. Obviously. Reply

I’m just stunned at the amount of people publicly admitting it on my feed.



Tbh, I probably wouldn’t have posted mine if it wasn’t for me seeing so many others. Reply

People should only speak up when or if they're ready. Reply

Seeing these on my timeline all day was gruelling, but necessary. Reply

In the last 24 hours, the hashtag #MeToo has been tweeted nearly half a million times. CC @Alyssa_Milano https://t.co/fGnL8IspUw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 16, 2017





Me too.



Me too.

Half a million responses, it's so messed up.

Does she age? Reply

And on the flipside for others



Reminder that if a woman didn't post #MeToo, it doesn't mean she wasn't sexually assaulted or harassed. Survivors don't owe you their story. — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) October 16, 2017









I hope this helps someone. Only a few people close to me know about my assault but yesterday I did tweet a few things.And on the flipside for others Reply

mmm, i don't feel comfortable posting it on facebook Reply

Same here, just thinking about it makes me feel sick. I'm surprised how many women are posting it - like I'm not surprised they can relate, just that they're in a place where they can open up in that way... even if it is just two words. Reply

ita Reply

This. I was only comfortable enough to retweet a few (including this one) on Twitter earlier, I haven't said shit on Facebook and probably won't, tbh. Reply

the fact that i don't know any women who haven't been sexually harassed or assaulted, and yet men are still surprised about how pervasive this is every time women tell their stories makes me feel like i'm living on an entirely different planet than men Reply

this Reply

mte Reply

yep Reply

mte Reply

completely agree Reply

yep. some women online claim they never had any issues before, and sure, i believe them, there are 7 billion humans in this planet, i can believe it.



but in my experience? 99% of women have been harassed sexually in one point of their lives. Reply

I wonder about "I've never had it happen to me." I'd like to believe that some women live in that world, but in my experience, harassment simply isn't recognized for what it is. Or we've (women) have been so conditioned to ignore, explain away, justify men's behavior in this arena that we just come to a point where we don't even see it anymore.



I think either their experiences haven't been as ''bad'' as a whole lot of others, or they simply ignore it and don't recognize it as harrassment or assault. Personally, I belong in the first category and I do feel like talking about my experiences is a bit awkward when those experiences hasn't really made an emotional impact on myself Reply

this Reply

They know. Denying it gives them an out Reply

i'm really glad that women are finding solidarity in this, but i'm not into performing my trauma for others to judge and decree. people so often look at this stuff and go "well, it's solved" but this needs to be the first step of MANY, not the end of the discussion Reply

I really appreciate this but I hope people don't feel obligated to disclose their assault/abuse history. Reply

This whole Weinstein thing has been really rough. I bawled for a straight hour after reading Ronan's article. Every story made my skin crawl. This whole thing has made me finally acknowledge I was sexually assaulted.



A few weeks ago at a concert, I was happily recording one of my favorite (guily pleasure) artist, when I suddenly felt someone grab my breast. I turned to face the person, a guy, and he just started aggressively groping my breast and ass. It was so dark, I could barely even see him. I went into complete shock. I finally was able to swat him away and go stand in a different area of the concert venue. The next day I had bruising on my breast.



I hesitated to call it sexual assault because it wasn't rape. That's how limited my idea of it was. He didn't rape me. I'm being overdramatic. I told my family and friends last week.



oh my god i'm so sorry Reply

Thank you <3 Reply

I had a similar experience (groping at a dark, packed venue) and the same instinct to minimize it for many years. I still sort of feel that. Reply

I'm so sorry that happened to you. Reply

when i was at a club a couple of years ago, a guy put his hand under my skirt to grab my vagina. i managed to push him off before he penetrated me (i assume that's what he was planning to do anyway) and told security who kicked him out. and all my friends did was moan i ruined the evening because i wanted to leave after that.



that guy assaulted you. i'm sorry that happened to you and i hope your friends and family are supportive <3 Reply

I'm so sorry xoxo Reply

I'm so sorry you went through this. <3



If you feel up to it, maybe let the concert venue know so they can come up with some strategies to deal with it in the future. Only if you feel up to it though!

You’re not being over dramatic..at all.



Very sorry this happened to you ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

I'm sorry <3

And yeah, things like that happened to me many times since I was very young and it took me a lot of time to stop downplaying it or think I'm overreacting. It's still my first reaction sometimes.

Btw, your icon is super cute. Reply

I've always looked at it as "all rapes are sexual assaults but not all sexual assaults are rapes", if that makes sense. I'm sorry that happened. Reply

I had a guy grope me on the way out of a bar Friday night. I wasn’t bruised but I too couldn’t turn around fast enough to see who had done it (closing time). I too am sorry for your experience. I’m sad to say my experience is far from my first and though I hope it’s my last (but I doubt it 😔) Reply

you didn't overreact, not even if you have kicked him in the balls. fucking assholes. Reply

Ugh, I'm so sorry that happened to you. ♥♥ Reply

I'm so sorry.



My grandfather spent years abusing me, and at the time I didn't understand why it was wrong, but I still was uncomfortable. Even as an adult, when I remembered it and realized what had happened, I played it down, because "he was never rough", "he never grabbed me", he "only" ran his hands over my breasts. Reply

I didn't even know about this till someone asked me what "me too" meant 'cause they said they saw it SO much on Facebook over the weekend and they were confused about it. My heart sunk when I looked it up. Reply

honestly, i'm not sure there is a woman out there who hasn't been harassed at the least, to assaulted at the worst. I saw it posted in a Facebook group yesterday and in less than a minute there were 400 plus replies.





This is all over my facebook and Instagram feed. :( It's indeed very staggering, but sadly not surprising. Some are simply putting Me Too, and others are telling their story. Reply

Where are the men tags like: #whenididnttakenoforananswer or #whenihelpedmybuddyscore or #whenitoldeveryoneshewasaslut . Men need to own up Reply

ben affleck should start one Reply

i've seen someone reference a few men posting #IDidItToo on facebook but it's obviously only being posted by a very small amount of men Reply

i love this part of sophia bush's instagram post:



'And if you're one of those men that I know? One of those men whose palms are sweating reading this? Wondering if your names are about to be exposed because of what you've done? How you've abused. How you've twisted. How you've lied. Good. Sweat. Be afraid. Welcome to our world. And watch your backs. We have looked over our shoulders in fear, every day and night, for long enough. Your turn. To you abusers and the ones who stood by and stayed silent? Consider this your notice. From me and from women everywhere. We are roaring, alright.' Reply

damn, let them know Reply

this is so satisfying to read. I just hope it comes to fruition. :/ Reply

yassss Reply

omg get em Reply

Reba gifs should be a bigger thing. Reply

Man, she is so great. <3 Reply

Well damn Reply

I loved that part too. Reply

YES Reply

YEESSSS Reply

In the past few years, I've been stanning for her because of posts like this. Reply

I am so fucking tired of having to tell people that I’ve been assaulted



why the fuck do we as victims keep having to haul out the ghosts of our pasts to get people to give a damn



people have been asking me why I haven't updated my status and this is literally fucking why: the people that do know, are doing this, and the people that don’t, would be doing the same



I’m so fucking angry and tired Reply

and no I’m not upset w anyone posting this and there have been good conversations stemming from this and I throw all my love and support behind y’all but I am just. done for right now. Reply

totally get it and support you keeping your story your own. Reply

it's perfectly understandable. Reply

:( Take care of yourself.



I haven't posted, either. I just don't want to deal with people about this right now or possibly ever. I feel like I've told people enough times about different instances of harassment/assault/rape that they either care enough about me to know it's an issue in my life or they don't. Reply

I'm so sorry!



I totally get your anger. You can bare your soul to people and they'll never get it.



Take care of yourself Reply

I'm sorry bb, that's so fucked up that ppl are asking you :( when I posted mine, I was dreading getting a message from someone asking about it, but thankfully no one has.



Take care of yourself <3 Reply

I have so much empathy for women who have gone through more aggressive, persistent, etc. harassment and abuse than I have, but I don't want to minimize the "minor" things that have happened to me, either, so I participated. It was also hard knowing I have irl friends and family (my dad) who follow me on twitter ... I felt shame and anxiety around it, even objectively believing 100% that sexual harassment and assault is never the victim's fault. I honestly can't imagine what women go through to report, especially public cases like this, only to get mocked, shamed, disbelieved, slandered, or ignored. It's sick. Reply

clock 'em, nick!



this weekend has been so frustrating as a woman Reply

🖕 to every man that is outraged because he has "a daughter/sister/mother" and to every man that claims rape culture isn't a thing just because he would never rape. well come collect your fellow fucking men and blame THEM for the brush that paints you. do better. i'm so fucking sick of it all being on the victims to protect themselves against sexual assault and harassment. HOW ABOUT STOP BEING SEXUAL PREDATORY ASSHOLES?



I was walking down the street and a guy riding his bike slapped/grabbed my ass when he rode by me



Also, I distinctly remember my step-grandfather would come into my bedroom when everyone was downstairs and if I was changing Id hide in my closet and tell him to go away and he would stand there until I came out.



Do those count as harassment/abuse?

Yes they do. Reply

:(



me too, then Reply

Parent

yes that absolutely does Reply

They do. And I am so very sorry it happened to you. Reply

They do. And I'm sorry you've had to go through these things.



I think people are not taught what abuse or harassment looks like. My grandmother would grab/slap my ass a lot, even though I told her not to. She only did it to me, the only granddaughter. I didn't realize that is assault until I was well into being an adult. Reply

Yes it does.. Reply

I hate that you have to ask if it "counts" :( Reply

Damn I’m sorry 😪 Reply

i don't have much to say because i don't feel like telling it all over again but last night, i managed to tell the story about what happened on 1 of my priv twitter accounts and while it was painful, i felt like a huge weight has been lifted off of my back.



that said, you do NOT have to tell anyone what happened if you don't want to and i really hope survivors don't feel pressured to do so. just know that no matter what, i'll be here supporting every single one of my fellow survivors. <3 Reply

<3



I'm sorry you had to go through what you did, but very glad you felt some relief. Reply

