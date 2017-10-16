ONTD, do you like diverse British comedies about time travel? Yes? #timewasters is here for you.


About the show.
Timewasters is about a jazz band that travel back in time to 1920s London and shenanigans ensue.















source, show trailer, show trailer 2, ep 3 trailer, cast pic


I haven't posted in a so long, not sure I'm doing this right. Honestly, I feel like ITV did this to meet their black people quota for the year and they probably won't renew this for a second series :(. The promo has been poor could barely find anything to post. anyone else watching? it is on ITVplayer for the UK peeps.
Tagged: , , ,