ONTD, do you like diverse British comedies about time travel? Yes? #timewasters is here for you.
About the show.
Timewasters is about a jazz band that travel back in time to 1920s London and shenanigans ensue.
If you wanna have as much fun as we’re having in this (staged) photo, tune into #TIMEWASTERS in an hour (10pm) on ITV2!x pic.twitter.com/9IjljLz40q— DanielLawrenceTaylor (@DanielTaylor247) October 9, 2017
Gone back to the 1920s? Just chill and embrace it!— ITV2 (@itv2) October 9, 2017
New time travel comedy Timewasters. Starts TONIGHT 10pm, @ITV2 pic.twitter.com/y62drTa71H
Killing someone is still illegal in the 1920s okay!— ITV2 (@itv2) October 8, 2017
Spanking new time travel comedy #Timewasters. Starts tomorrow 10pm @itv2 pic.twitter.com/nT7uzcj2Mu
Time travelled back to the 1920s? Might as well buy a lion! 😵 🦁 Spanking new comedy #Timewasters. Tonight 10pm @itv2 pic.twitter.com/qz6tPMgUrx— ITV2 (@itv2) October 16, 2017
source, show trailer, show trailer 2, ep 3 trailer, cast pic
I haven't posted in a so long, not sure I'm doing this right. Honestly, I feel like ITV did this to meet their black people quota for the year and they probably won't renew this for a second series :(. The promo has been poor could barely find anything to post. anyone else watching? it is on ITVplayer for the UK peeps.
It'd probably never air in the US, so to that link posted upthread!
I've been getting back into British TV shows lately, I'm caught up on Doctor Foster (it may be finished? idk), and Happy Valley but they're not comedies. I want some more gritty shows like those, and more comedies to watch but idek where to begin. I watched Doctor Foster, and Happy Valley because Netflix recommended them.
comedy wise id say Red dwarf is one of the best comedies still going or if you want more of the chat show comedy type thing then youd want the last leg or league of their own (which are the polar opposites of each other)
Line of Duty.
Fleabag