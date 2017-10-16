ONTD, do you like diverse British comedies about time travel? Yes? #timewasters is here for you.

I'm dying to watch this show but I can't find any episode links :( Reply

Omg thank you so much!! 💗💗 Reply

So, contemporary group going to the 20s? Because they can? Fun looking cast, though. Reply

*Mariah Carey voice* Loving that concept! Reply

This sounds amazing! Will have to check it out Reply

I'd be with it if they went to the future...though 1920's London would be more interesting than pre-The Great Depression in America.



It'd probably never air in the US, so to that link posted upthread! Reply

I'll have to check this out. I'm obsessed with British comedy shows. This Country killed me. Reply

this actually looks really fun! Reply

Is that Viva from some girls? Now I need to watch this! Reply

hopefully netflix picks it up Reply

I liked the pilot, but the second episode was a bit of a disappointment after. Will continue watching though Reply

Sounds like an interesting concept. I've been in the mood jazz Reply

My mum kept the Sky recordings of the eps because she wants me to watch it so much lol <3



I've been getting back into British TV shows lately, I'm caught up on Doctor Foster (it may be finished? idk), and Happy Valley but they're not comedies. I want some more gritty shows like those, and more comedies to watch but idek where to begin. I watched Doctor Foster, and Happy Valley because Netflix recommended them. Reply

if you want some more british dramas i suggest Endeavour (thats probably spelled wrong) fantastic show with an excellent cast and interesting stories





comedy wise id say Red dwarf is one of the best comedies still going or if you want more of the chat show comedy type thing then youd want the last leg or league of their own (which are the polar opposites of each other)

Flowers and Inside No. 9 both have a dark humour. I haven't seen Fleabag yet, but I've heard it's really good. Line of Duty is supposed to be a great drama as well. Reply

Peaky Blinders. New season is coming out soon too.

Line of Duty.

Fleabag Reply

The trailer won't work for me, not even with youpak, but time travel + jazz + comedy + Viva from Some Girls? I'm sold and starting it asap. Reply

mte about Viva! Reply

I miss that show. It was so cute. :( Reply

Youpak hasnt worked for me ib sometime. Reply

this looks so qt and fun Reply

Idk. As a black person the idea of going back in time is terrifying to me, lol. Reply

