Star Trek discovery news roundup: Latif and Cruz talk, episode titles revealed

He also reveals he was initially cast as the klingon Kol but asked to audition for lt. Tyler.



Oh I guess this also explains the confusion fro him playing Voq (who is actually played by Javed Iqbal) Reply

He smoulders so hard my TV was burnt to cinders Reply

He's a fucking tinder alright. Reply

I don't have cable and it's not on Netflix, what are other alternative methods for watching this show? (Aka I need links y'all) Reply

have you tried fmovies.se? they tend to have hq streams Reply

I love that site but nothing has been working for me for a while now. 😭😭😭 Reply

cussing?





And the implication that L'Rell [ Spoiler (click to open) ] SEXUALLY ABUSED LT. TYLER???

I loved a lot of things about this episode butAnd the implication that L'Rell Reply

klingons eating and literally r***** people out there... I didn't expect it to be so damn dark. Reply

yeah it's... yeah

i'm trying really hard not to be an adult baby crying about impure trek but the klingons are goddamn weird. i think i'd be cooler with it if it was a wholly different species. Reply

right....I didn't think they would take it there Reply

It's a little too "we stole this idea from Joss Whedon" for me. Reply

I was really uncomfortable with that implication.



Was it L'Rell? God I'm having a hard time telling some of the Klingons apart, I thought it was a new character. Reply

i caught up thanks to the people being so positive in the last post and i'm glad i did. this was one of the best eps so far, with the team finally being fleshed out and coming together. i loved that they got to say fuck and in such a cute, nerdy context. i'm here for star trek: gays in space, that scene at the end was adorable. michael remains flawless and a surprising moral center, though saru got on my bad side this ep.



as for lorca, i'm still not sure what to think of him. i'm sure that's the point though, and he definitely intrigues me. i liked ash but i read a theory about him and now i'm wary.



also that ending freaked me out cause i didn't see it coming. Reply

I'm wondering if Lorca is actually mirror Lorca who was nearby the ship when non-mirror Lorca blew it up while inside. Then Mirror Lorca pretended to be him and took his place. Reply

oooh interesting theory! i think i read somewhere they were gonna do a mirrorverse ep so that could def work Reply

That would be a fun explanation if they go dark with his character. It seems like he just wants revenge for his fallen crew so I think that's why he's so hardcore. I actually think he's an interesting Captain in that he's so unlike the others and does anything to win the war. Its not what I am used to but I kinda enjoy the difference. Reply

lol i like this but i also like captain dubious... in that case i hope it's like that simpson ep where there's Evil Bart and More Evil Bart Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Stamets taking in the tardigrade/mycellium DNA screwed with his "time," since the jumps seem to use the mycellium network to fiddle-faddle with space-time. If you notice, his mirror image didn't do anything "bad," it was just delayed. My interpretation of the ending of the last episode was: Reply

I don't even watch this show, but...Shazad. ♥♥♥♥(He is WAY taller and even hotter than I thought irl. I asked if Mr. Hyde might finally show up on this show and he laughed adorably. I have already shared this story on here but idc because it was amazing.)

He popped out in that jail cell and I literally moaned in excitement. They are gonna need to get him shirtless soon. Reply

That ending 😍



That ending 😱 Reply

I WAS SHOOK Reply

Is that how we are going to get the mirror universe episode? I was shooketh. Reply

That was an interesting introduction for Ash. Apparently Lorca will just bring any and everybody on that ship so that's cool. No need for formalities I suppose. He's hot so I'll let it pass.



I don't know that I can stand Tilly all season. She grates my nerves with each passing episode. She's an ensign but they write her like a toddler who has no knowledge of the world. I would have much preferred them keeping Landry around longer and putting Tilly in the background. Landry was messy but I liked her more. While I am on that subject, much of the bridge crew looks far more interesting than our current cast (no offense) so I hope they start to flesh out some of those side characters.



I'm not sure how I feel about so many swear words being used on Trek. Yes, they can because they aren't CBS proper but it still feels odd that the word Fuck would make it that far in the future. It was not necessary and just screamed "look guys, star trek is totally cool" in Tilly's voice.



I'm totally into the Doctor and Stamets but that lack of chemistry was pretty evident. They are going to need to spice it up a bit. With Culber being a guest star, I give him 3 episodes before they kill him off.



The last shot with Stamets was pretty awesome. I really enjoy the show but it still doesn't feel like Star Trek to me. Like when the mutineer is the only person concerned with the treatment of an alien species that you are abusing for power, something isn't right on that ship. I really enjoy it though and look forward to it but its definitely not Star Trek to me which is cool. Its really only Trek in name at this point. Reply

I find Culber and Stamets to be incredibly annoying. Though I like both actors, they're way on the weak end of acting ability and that's a real turn off for me. Reply

Stamets really warmed up to me when he pushed back against the captain and I enjoy that he speaks his mind so much. I actually like Stamets as a character but Culber is so boring and I think the actor isn't helping matters much. I would have much preferred a sarcastic gay doctor but they are writing him straight "no pun intended" so I am not feeling his character so much right now. And the lack of chemistry didn't help.



I'm finding that true with the cast as a whole. Individually, they are good actors who bring it each week but they don't seem to have chemistry as a whole if that makes sense. I don't know if that's because they really haven't had many scenes together as a big group or what but it becomes more clear each week. Reply

Right? I want to love them so much but they are not bringing it acting-wise. I'm hoping they either get better or they add more gay characters so I don't feel so bad being upset that this couple isn't great. Reply

I have to agree... I like Culber well enough (well he hasn't had enough screentime to annoy me tbh) but Stamets is just annoying. I think in his case I just dislike the actor (in that role, haven't seen him in anything else). They would've needed a Ben Wishaw type of actor capable of selling an aloof scientist or someone with some roguish charm capable of selling his arrogance. Just, someone else. I struggle to like him even when his characters acts in a way that would normally endear a character to me. Reply

I've gotta agree with you. I want to like them but there's something missing with the two of them. Reply

landry's death was suuuch bs, sorry. there was so much gold to be mined there. her relationship with lorca, her badass soldier attitude on a ship full of wimpy scientists... i cannot believe they didn't just let the tardigrade fuck her up a bit and then the doctor could patch her back up.



ia i wanna see more of the bridge crew! but like i said in an earlier post, the sheer pace of this damn show makes it so difficult to get to know ppl because there's no, idk, hanging out at quark's or in the holodeck or whatever, just like fun episodes that don't drive the arc. i miss that a lot. Reply

I hope you're not right about Culber... I'm so tired of the



Also, totally agree. This doesn't feel like the old Star Treks at all. It's more linear story-wise since it's focused on the Klingon war. It's directed VERY differently, which, I actually like. And it's ~edgier~, which I'm more "meh" about. Feels like it fits more in the JJ Abramsverse, especially with all that lens flare lol. I like how the guy they were imprisoned with (I forgot his name) literally calls out his full name and says, "This won't be the last you've seen of ____." Such cheesy and heavy-handed foreshadowing. lolI hope you're not right about Culber... I'm so tired of the bury-your-gays trope Also, totally agree. This doesn't feel like the old Star Treks at all. It's more linear story-wise since it's focused on the Klingon war. It's directed VERY differently, which, I actually like. And it's ~edgier~, which I'm more "meh" about. Feels like it fits more in the JJ Abramsverse, especially with all that lens flare lol. Reply

I've been so incredibly disappointed in this show. Killing off two of my absolute favourite actors, both Asian women, just gutted me and I don't think I can carry on.



Also screencapping this show is a NIGHTMARE. Every scene seems to be filmed in so much darkness. I would have thought Star Trek of all shows would have been able to avoid the "our show's tone is shown by having you see nothing on screen" thing that's so prevalent now.



I realised I didn't watch the whole thing in the morning and just assumed it was over when they were washing their teeth and now I watched the ending and I wanna cry lol. creepy af. what the hell?? how am I supposed to sleep now? Reply

Where's the promo for the next ep? And yesss @ Shazad finally showing up, I love him. Really looking forward to his character arc though I've got a horrible feeling they'll do a romance with him and Michael only for him to turn out to be a Klingon spy / Voq in disguise.



Overall I've been liking the show but am I the only one really struggling with the characters? Like, I like Michael a lot but she's been put on the backburner, I initially liked Saru but he got on my last nerve in this ep, the scientist is growing on me though I still find him way too unlikeable, Tilly is more awkward than adorable... basically, the only likeable character so far is the doctor (and yesss @ the first canon gay couple on the show) so I hope we get more of him. I actually really dig Captain Lorca because he got some depth to his unlikeability but generally I'm not feeling the tone of the writing. I've got no problem with the war setting or the grittiness but where are the normal, likeable people amidst all of this. Why do their attempts at making Tilly relatable feel so stilted and cringeworthy? And what's up with the cold lighting? Idk but all of this is really making me miss Georgiou even more.



The plot and the pacing is also a bit... hm. But I'll stay with it. Refocus on Michael pls. Where are the Georgiou flashbacks? Where's Sarek? Those two and their relationship with Michael were the best parts of the pilot. Reply

i quite like Tilly but it feels a loooot like they're trying to do Willow from Buffy in Space Reply

Hm yeah I can see the comparison. But it's just not working because Tilly is supposed to be at least a somewhat competent officer and I'm just wondering, how the hell did she get through Starfleet Academy?! And it's not just that. I can understand why they'd want to pair Michael with someone who's the exact opposite but they're just not nailing it. I feel like they want to make Tilly seem talkative and bubbly and awkward-adorable but to me she's just mostly... awkward in a sad way? lol idk the actress seems fine but the writing for her... Reply

IA on all of this. The irony being that the Captain is by far the most interesting character on a show that was supposed to revolve around the lower deck of the crew. Jason Isaacs just nails every scene though and while he might be a dirty Captain, he plays it so well.



IA, they need more Sarek. Sarek was trash in the other Trek shows but he's actually interesting on here thanks to the actor so I could use more of him.



I did like them addressing that Saru was bitter at Michael this week. I thought that would never get touched so I am glad they had that moment. Reply

It's a testament to Jason Isaacs with how much I like Lorca, because the writing has been doing him dirty af. I'm all for a morally dubious captain but they're not giving me enough of it, and not in the right ways. Lorca could be amazing if the storytelling was better. Despite how intriguing his character should be, he comes off really flat and one-note. I really thought they would give us more insight this episode but the writing isn't up to par. Isaacs is spinning gold with what little he's given tho, bless him. Reply

I really hope that 'Ash is a Klingon in disguise' theory isn't true, he's too hot to be evil, let me keep him.



I like the show, but it doesn't feel like Trek to me, most of the characters aren't fleshed out/likable and don't really have interesting dynamics with anyone (I do like the Saru-Michael dynamic). I really like Michael, I like Lorca, I'm here for space gays, but Tilly annoys me. So I dunno. I'm watching, but I don't love it.



Skip Sarek and bring in Amanda, she deserves to be fleshed out more than father of the year Sarek. And give me Philippa in any way possible, she was the most likable character on the show. Reply

I like this show overall. But sometimes it does things that really put it at odds with the "Star Trek" title. Spock having a previously unmentioned human sister? Klingons EATING humans? That random death last week? Oh, come on ...



Yes, we're only a few episodes into the first season. So it could iron out its problems. But this isn't 1987 and you give a show two seasons before you pass judgment.



Meanwhile, "The Orville" is getting the "Star Trek" vibe so right I'm starting to think of it as a real "Star Trek" show. Reply

It feels like they are trying to compete with shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld with the twists and narrative style but people who are watching are watching for Trek, not those other shows.



We sat through several seasons of Enterprise, we are OK with slow storytelling and no twists if it feels like Trek. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I kneeeeeeeeewwwwwww it was Harry Mudd, omg. It crossed my mind when I saw the episode promo and sure enough! That troublesome scamming motherfuck, I'm glad Lorca left his ass to rot.



Lorca and his mangsty backstory...I don't buy it. I definitely look at him differently now that we know what his deal is. The idea that he managed to save his own skin but blew his crew up...Lucius, bruh, what are you even doing rn. Also OH @ that Klingon commander just casually doling out torture and sexual assault, wtf I can't believe they went there.



SPEAKING OF TORTURE, I'm really ticked off @ Starfleet HQ in general, THE FUCK you mean "scour the galaxy for tardigrades so we can torture a sentient alien life form to install the spore drive on every available starship" ??? I mean I expected at the very least the Vulcan at the table would've said some shit about sacrificing life forms for propulsion, I'm really not getting this Federation's mentality. I understand that it's a war but that's entirely too cutthroat for the UFP, I don't like it and I'm not about it. At least the tardigrade is free now, fuck a spore drive.



Saru is a lanky emotional little asshole. Oh @ him dragging Michael for her curtness with his opinions when she was first officer but he turned into her the minute he became acting captain. He's too incompetent to be Lorca's XO, demote his ass. Bless Michael for being understanding and patient with him but there was no fucking way I'd be giving away Queen Georgiou's telescope talmbout "she would've been proud of you". These fucking lies, Georgiou would've been horrified @ his callous disregard for the tardigrade.



Stamets...broseph, I don't even know what the fuck you did. That final scene with the mirror was so fucking creepy. I can already tell that my bb Culber deserves way better.



Y'all I don't even know, but the writing seemed all over the place to me this episode. There were umpteen different moral dilemmas brought up this week, any of which could have been further explored for character growth IE Lorca's dubious decision to "save" his crew, the morality of torture, etc, but they're just powering through all these heavy philosophical quagmires to get to the PEW PEW GUNS AND ACTION, which is not what Star Trek is about. You could've made a thoughtful hour long episode devoted just to Lorca's actions alone. What was the point of Lorca getting captured other than it being some contrivance to show his backstory and insert a familiar face (Mudd) for fanservice? We could've spent the entire episode showing Lorca being tortured and how that might have affected his opinions on use of the tardigrade and the spore drive, the correlation was rightthefuck there.



Instead Saru swooped in to save the day and Lorca got extracted with little to no consequence other than, you know, almost killing the tardigrade which no one in Starfleet other than Michael seems to give much of a fuck about. What did Lorca learn this episode, how did he grow as a character, what effect will it have on him moving forward or will it just be brushed off like everything else IE Landry, the loss of the Glenn etc. The only one who seems to be making any progress as a character thus far is Michael and maaaybe Saru, but he's all over the place. If Lorca is going to be The Guy we're rallying around, he's got to be more sympathetic; there has to be something there to keep both his crew and the viewers inspired.



And it's no fault of Jason Isaacs', it's all in the writing. There's a lack of consistency and cohesion when the story-telling that's becoming more and more evident as we progress and they really need to get it together. It's so frustrating because ALL THE ELEMENTS OF A GOOD STAR TREK SHOW ARE THERE, don't squander them on big action sequences that don't even drive the narrative forward. You build your show around the narrative and pepper in the action for flavor, you don't construct your story to revolve around the action, e s p e c i a l l y if you're writing about a war. Ugh.



I do appreciate Queen Georgiou being on the list on Best Captains Of All Time, but L O L @ Jonathan Archer being up there with 'em. Archer wishes he was as fly as Philippa.



So last night's episode. Reply

lmfao archer yeahhh...



we were just really spoiled in the 90s, even shows that got mediocre ratings went on for like fifteen seasons, Discovery still hasn't been greenlit for a second and they're lowkey maniacally trying to get as much action in there as possible but as a result the relationships, characters and philosophy that makes Great Trek great is truly lacking :(



i mean, take culber and stamets. i get they wanted to break the mould anaw but how much more intensely satisfying would that relationship have been if we got to know both characters, and then see them fall in love, and then get the arc of arrogant, borderline misanthropic scientist Stamets having to learn how to chill the fuck out in order to be with another human being? i mean it was a joy watching Worf loosen up with Jadzia over however many episodes. we don't get any of that stuff :/ Reply

I think the problem definitely is that they're rushing through these stories and it's just too early in the show to be doing that. We should be getting to know these characters, finding out when drives them and motivates them and they're not giving us enough time. I was really looking forward to seeing a slow-build romance with Stamets and Culber and the effect that would have on their personalities, but once again we were just dropped into their relationship just like we were dropped into the war and onto Discovery.



I know they're trying to make the show attractive to a modern audience and filled with good FX and action but at its core, Star Trek is a show about philosophy. Discovery is good and all but it's missing soul atm. That's why everyone got so attached to Georgiou so quickly, you could *tell* that she was the heart of the ship. It's all well and good to have morally dubious captains and a terrible war and whatnot, but you have to give us an idea of what it is exactly the Federation is fighting for. What good is survival of you lose your soul in the process?



/ugh whiny Trekkie ignore me, I'mma still watch Reply

I was waiting for you!



The Klingons eating and raping people is a lot, even for Klingons. I was floored when they were eating beloved Captains but this week sent it to a whole new level.



The way they are handling the Federation and Starfleet is so terrible. I get that its war time but they are abandoning all their principles and acting like anything goes. Starfleet even at that time was still pretty advanced from a technology perspective so the fact that they are resorting to these methods is so odd to me.



I was like, is the mutineer the only person on the ship concerned that they are killing an innocent life form to advance their goals. I could understand Lorca pushing it but the rest of the crew and in particular Saru, was really annoying.



I still enjoy the show but they are going to need to evaluate what they wanna be during the S2 break. They have good things happening in the cast but they just need to learn how to tell these more complex storylines and actually give them time to breathe. Like, this week had a lot going on but they didn't give anything time to brew and then throwing Mudd in didn't help matters. Reply

I want to marry this comment, I agree so much on everything lol



SPEAKING OF TORTURE, I'm really ticked off @ Starfleet HQ in general, THE FUCK you mean "scour the galaxy for tardigrades so we can torture a sentient alien life form to install the spore drive on every available starship" ??? I mean I expected at the very least the Vulcan at the table would've said some shit about sacrificing life forms for propulsion, I'm really not getting this Federation's mentality. I understand that it's a war but that's entirely too cutthroat for the UFP, I don't like it and I'm not about it. At least the tardigrade is free now, fuck a spore drive.



omg srsly what was up with that?! That could've been an interesting thing as well, they could have had a pained discussion about the fact that this is the prize they might have to pay to win the war and whether to betray their ideals like that and there should've had been a back and forth about the morality of the situation and that would've been a real conflict and a real intriguing scene but instead they had no qualms about it whatsoever?! I'm fine with doing a show with a war setting if it means characters having to confront some unsolvable moral dilemmas but it's no fun if the characters aren't at all conflicted about it... and Michael + the people she convinced to gaf being the only ones to gaf is just not enough. Reply

Rainn Wilson as Harcourt Fenton Mudd is the first time I've enjoyed the fact that this is a prequel. That was some great casting and Rainn did an amazing job. Reply

IA, Mudd was a highlight of the episode for me. They did him so very well, I'm looking forward to see where he pops up next Reply

yes when he threatened something like, "you'll see me again!" i replied, out loud, "i really hope so!" Reply

Rainn was absolutely terrific, NAILED it, and I actually enjoyed the ~dark take here. Reply

I was cool with Mudd but there was just so much happening in this episode that I wish they would have brought him in later when we had time to enjoy it. Reply

I'm going to go against the grain and say I really enjoyed Saru this ep, although Saru could do anything with Doug Jones under there and I'd still love him. Him trying to be the TOUGH PREDATOR CAPTAIN LIKE LORCA who'll do ANYTHING FOR HIS CREW even if it's THE LITERAL WORST and then at the end it was Saru being prey that saved Lorca, not trying to be a predator. I mean, hopefully they won't just reset him, and he'll go on with that and the telescope thing and model himself more on Georgiou and less on Lorca, who is like if the Voyager episode Equinox got a whole series, and I'm pretty here for it.



I don't know if this series is strictly Star Trek, but whatever it is, I'm really liking it.



EDIT: Lorca, Americans saying vowels confuses me sometimes



Well, I'm finally caught up.



Having F bombs in Star Trek is fucking weird.



Klingons still look and sound like shit, I'm trying to be interested in their plot, but I'm really not.



Thank God Shazad Latif's hot ass isn't wasted on a Klingon and might hook up with Michael. I already like his character and look forward to more of him.



I hope Stamets and his doctor boyfriend will get to show any intimacy at some point, I kept waiting for a kiss when they were brushing teeth and all we got was a hand on shoulder. Still, I like them enough, I don't know what Stamets injecting himself with that DNA changer will do long term, they'd better keep their eye on him and his shifty reflection. I'm glad they set that creature free, Starfleet wouldn't agree to torture a sentient being for the sake of faster drives.



I really don't like Tilly, but when she's more toned down I can tolerate her more.



I like Michael more in the episodes since the mutiny than the first two. Right now I'm really liking her, so that's good.



Still need Michelle back.



Lorca is so damn shady, I'd love for him to be a morally ambiguous captain doing bad things for good reasons, rather than end up a bad guy that needs to be taken down. Makes him more interesting. I liked his plot in the episode, but between Mudd and the Klingon, they really should learn not to leave enemies behind alive who can come at them later.



I really like Saru and his evolving friendship with Michael, liked seeing him being tested as captain this episode and talking to Michael about Philippa and how he wanted to learn from her, then she gave him the telescope <3



dem eyes... dem eyes... Reply

If he's really a Klingon, they have an amazing make up artist. Reply

he's too hot to be an antagonist/secret klingon. make tilly the spy and keep this guy as a main character, we need charisma Reply

I hope he doesn't turn out to be a Klingon spy, even tho that would be cool lol



He needs to go stand in Lorca's office so we can test the response of his tribble Reply

hehehehehehhhh yeah



oh wait, that's not a euphemism Reply

I still need to catch up. I've only watched the first two eps, but I just couldn't warm up to Michael so far. Reply

I wonder how this is doing. Is CBS happy? Disappointed?



When I ignore the Star Trek title I enjoy it more cause nothing about this show is Star Trek. Reply

that mirror thing scared the crap out of me, i think i'm still traumatized from poltergeist 3.



hell yeah another slam dunk Reply

I still can't believe how quickly he dropped out of my This fucking righteous badass demigod right hereI still can't believe how quickly he dropped out of my #1 ST Captain spot tho, lol the power of Georgiou Reply

I don't know anything about Star Trek, but Shazad is cute. Reply

i've been calling this show discotrek, and i'm not sure if it's terrible or brilliant Reply

