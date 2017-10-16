Star Trek discovery news roundup: Latif and Cruz talk, episode titles revealed
In a new interview with Digital Spy, Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler) talks about his character's chemistry with Burnham and teases something might happen down the line. He also reveals he was initially cast as the klingon Kol but asked to audition for lt. Tyler.
Last night's episode afforded more screentime to Culber and Stamets. In this new interview, Cruz reiterates how proud he is to be part of Trek's first gay couple and says he'd love his own action figure one day.
And finally, episode titles 6-9 have been revealed.
The titles are 1.6 Lethe [title explanation]Lethe is the river of forgetfulness in underworld of Hades in Greek mythology, 1.7 Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad [title explanation]a line from The Iliad by Homer: "there is the heat of Love, the pulsing rush of Longing, the lover’s whisper, irresistible—magic to make the sanest man go mad", 1.8 Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum [title explanation]latin for "if you want peace, prepare for war" and 1.9 Into the Forest I Go [title explanation]likely from author and naturalist John Muir’s writing: "And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul."
I'm aware this is a scrappy post but I really want an episode discussion post! F-bombs?? On MY Star Trek??
Oh I guess this also explains the confusion fro him playing Voq (who is actually played by Javed Iqbal)
And the implication that L'Rell [Spoiler (click to open)]SEXUALLY ABUSED LT. TYLER???
i'm trying really hard not to be an adult baby crying about impure trek but the klingons are goddamn weird. i think i'd be cooler with it if it was a wholly different species.
Was it L'Rell? God I'm having a hard time telling some of the Klingons apart, I thought it was a new character.
as for lorca, i'm still not sure what to think of him. i'm sure that's the point though, and he definitely intrigues me. i liked ash but i read a theory about him and now i'm wary.
also that ending freaked me out cause i didn't see it coming.
I'm wondering if Lorca is actually mirror Lorca who was nearby the ship when non-mirror Lorca blew it up while inside. Then Mirror Lorca pretended to be him and took his place.
(He is WAY taller and even hotter than I thought irl. I asked if Mr. Hyde might finally show up on this show and he laughed adorably. I have already shared this story on here but idc because it was amazing.)
That ending 😱
I don't know that I can stand Tilly all season. She grates my nerves with each passing episode. She's an ensign but they write her like a toddler who has no knowledge of the world. I would have much preferred them keeping Landry around longer and putting Tilly in the background. Landry was messy but I liked her more. While I am on that subject, much of the bridge crew looks far more interesting than our current cast (no offense) so I hope they start to flesh out some of those side characters.
I'm not sure how I feel about so many swear words being used on Trek. Yes, they can because they aren't CBS proper but it still feels odd that the word Fuck would make it that far in the future. It was not necessary and just screamed "look guys, star trek is totally cool" in Tilly's voice.
I'm totally into the Doctor and Stamets but that lack of chemistry was pretty evident. They are going to need to spice it up a bit. With Culber being a guest star, I give him 3 episodes before they kill him off.
The last shot with Stamets was pretty awesome. I really enjoy the show but it still doesn't feel like Star Trek to me. Like when the mutineer is the only person concerned with the treatment of an alien species that you are abusing for power, something isn't right on that ship. I really enjoy it though and look forward to it but its definitely not Star Trek to me which is cool. Its really only Trek in name at this point.
I'm finding that true with the cast as a whole. Individually, they are good actors who bring it each week but they don't seem to have chemistry as a whole if that makes sense. I don't know if that's because they really haven't had many scenes together as a big group or what but it becomes more clear each week.
ia i wanna see more of the bridge crew! but like i said in an earlier post, the sheer pace of this damn show makes it so difficult to get to know ppl because there's no, idk, hanging out at quark's or in the holodeck or whatever, just like fun episodes that don't drive the arc. i miss that a lot.
I hope you're not right about Culber... I'm so tired of the bury-your-gays trope.
Also, totally agree. This doesn't feel like the old Star Treks at all. It's more linear story-wise since it's focused on the Klingon war. It's directed VERY differently, which, I actually like. And it's ~edgier~, which I'm more "meh" about. Feels like it fits more in the JJ Abramsverse, especially with all that lens flare lol.
Also screencapping this show is a NIGHTMARE. Every scene seems to be filmed in so much darkness. I would have thought Star Trek of all shows would have been able to avoid the "our show's tone is shown by having you see nothing on screen" thing that's so prevalent now.
Overall I've been liking the show but am I the only one really struggling with the characters? Like, I like Michael a lot but she's been put on the backburner, I initially liked Saru but he got on my last nerve in this ep, the scientist is growing on me though I still find him way too unlikeable, Tilly is more awkward than adorable... basically, the only likeable character so far is the doctor (and yesss @ the first canon gay couple on the show) so I hope we get more of him. I actually really dig Captain Lorca because he got some depth to his unlikeability but generally I'm not feeling the tone of the writing. I've got no problem with the war setting or the grittiness but where are the normal, likeable people amidst all of this. Why do their attempts at making Tilly relatable feel so stilted and cringeworthy? And what's up with the cold lighting? Idk but all of this is really making me miss Georgiou even more.
The plot and the pacing is also a bit... hm. But I'll stay with it. Refocus on Michael pls. Where are the Georgiou flashbacks? Where's Sarek? Those two and their relationship with Michael were the best parts of the pilot.
IA, they need more Sarek. Sarek was trash in the other Trek shows but he's actually interesting on here thanks to the actor so I could use more of him.
I did like them addressing that Saru was bitter at Michael this week. I thought that would never get touched so I am glad they had that moment.
I like the show, but it doesn't feel like Trek to me, most of the characters aren't fleshed out/likable and don't really have interesting dynamics with anyone (I do like the Saru-Michael dynamic). I really like Michael, I like Lorca, I'm here for space gays, but Tilly annoys me. So I dunno. I'm watching, but I don't love it.
Skip Sarek and bring in Amanda, she deserves to be fleshed out more than father of the year Sarek. And give me Philippa in any way possible, she was the most likable character on the show.
Yes, we're only a few episodes into the first season. So it could iron out its problems. But this isn't 1987 and you give a show two seasons before you pass judgment.
Meanwhile, "The Orville" is getting the "Star Trek" vibe so right I'm starting to think of it as a real "Star Trek" show.
We sat through several seasons of Enterprise, we are OK with slow storytelling and no twists if it feels like Trek.
[Spoiler (click to open)] I kneeeeeeeeewwwwwww it was Harry Mudd, omg. It crossed my mind when I saw the episode promo and sure enough! That troublesome scamming motherfuck, I'm glad Lorca left his ass to rot.
Lorca and his mangsty backstory...I don't buy it. I definitely look at him differently now that we know what his deal is. The idea that he managed to save his own skin but blew his crew up...Lucius, bruh, what are you even doing rn. Also OH @ that Klingon commander just casually doling out torture and sexual assault, wtf I can't believe they went there.
SPEAKING OF TORTURE, I'm really ticked off @ Starfleet HQ in general, THE FUCK you mean "scour the galaxy for tardigrades so we can torture a sentient alien life form to install the spore drive on every available starship" ??? I mean I expected at the very least the Vulcan at the table would've said some shit about sacrificing life forms for propulsion, I'm really not getting this Federation's mentality. I understand that it's a war but that's entirely too cutthroat for the UFP, I don't like it and I'm not about it. At least the tardigrade is free now, fuck a spore drive.
Saru is a lanky emotional little asshole. Oh @ him dragging Michael for her curtness with his opinions when she was first officer but he turned into her the minute he became acting captain. He's too incompetent to be Lorca's XO, demote his ass. Bless Michael for being understanding and patient with him but there was no fucking way I'd be giving away Queen Georgiou's telescope talmbout "she would've been proud of you". These fucking lies, Georgiou would've been horrified @ his callous disregard for the tardigrade.
Stamets...broseph, I don't even know what the fuck you did. That final scene with the mirror was so fucking creepy. I can already tell that my bb Culber deserves way better.
Y'all I don't even know, but the writing seemed all over the place to me this episode. There were umpteen different moral dilemmas brought up this week, any of which could have been further explored for character growth IE Lorca's dubious decision to "save" his crew, the morality of torture, etc, but they're just powering through all these heavy philosophical quagmires to get to the PEW PEW GUNS AND ACTION, which is not what Star Trek is about. You could've made a thoughtful hour long episode devoted just to Lorca's actions alone. What was the point of Lorca getting captured other than it being some contrivance to show his backstory and insert a familiar face (Mudd) for fanservice? We could've spent the entire episode showing Lorca being tortured and how that might have affected his opinions on use of the tardigrade and the spore drive, the correlation was rightthefuck there.
Instead Saru swooped in to save the day and Lorca got extracted with little to no consequence other than, you know, almost killing the tardigrade which no one in Starfleet other than Michael seems to give much of a fuck about. What did Lorca learn this episode, how did he grow as a character, what effect will it have on him moving forward or will it just be brushed off like everything else IE Landry, the loss of the Glenn etc. The only one who seems to be making any progress as a character thus far is Michael and maaaybe Saru, but he's all over the place. If Lorca is going to be The Guy we're rallying around, he's got to be more sympathetic; there has to be something there to keep both his crew and the viewers inspired.
And it's no fault of Jason Isaacs', it's all in the writing. There's a lack of consistency and cohesion when the story-telling that's becoming more and more evident as we progress and they really need to get it together. It's so frustrating because ALL THE ELEMENTS OF A GOOD STAR TREK SHOW ARE THERE, don't squander them on big action sequences that don't even drive the narrative forward. You build your show around the narrative and pepper in the action for flavor, you don't construct your story to revolve around the action, e s p e c i a l l y if you're writing about a war. Ugh.
I do appreciate Queen Georgiou being on the list on Best Captains Of All Time, but L O L @ Jonathan Archer being up there with 'em. Archer wishes he was as fly as Philippa.
we were just really spoiled in the 90s, even shows that got mediocre ratings went on for like fifteen seasons, Discovery still hasn't been greenlit for a second and they're lowkey maniacally trying to get as much action in there as possible but as a result the relationships, characters and philosophy that makes Great Trek great is truly lacking :(
i mean, take culber and stamets. i get they wanted to break the mould anaw but how much more intensely satisfying would that relationship have been if we got to know both characters, and then see them fall in love, and then get the arc of arrogant, borderline misanthropic scientist Stamets having to learn how to chill the fuck out in order to be with another human being? i mean it was a joy watching Worf loosen up with Jadzia over however many episodes. we don't get any of that stuff :/
I know they're trying to make the show attractive to a modern audience and filled with good FX and action but at its core, Star Trek is a show about philosophy. Discovery is good and all but it's missing soul atm. That's why everyone got so attached to Georgiou so quickly, you could *tell* that she was the heart of the ship. It's all well and good to have morally dubious captains and a terrible war and whatnot, but you have to give us an idea of what it is exactly the Federation is fighting for. What good is survival of you lose your soul in the process?
/ugh whiny Trekkie ignore me, I'mma still watch
The Klingons eating and raping people is a lot, even for Klingons. I was floored when they were eating beloved Captains but this week sent it to a whole new level.
The way they are handling the Federation and Starfleet is so terrible. I get that its war time but they are abandoning all their principles and acting like anything goes. Starfleet even at that time was still pretty advanced from a technology perspective so the fact that they are resorting to these methods is so odd to me.
I was like, is the mutineer the only person on the ship concerned that they are killing an innocent life form to advance their goals. I could understand Lorca pushing it but the rest of the crew and in particular Saru, was really annoying.
I still enjoy the show but they are going to need to evaluate what they wanna be during the S2 break. They have good things happening in the cast but they just need to learn how to tell these more complex storylines and actually give them time to breathe. Like, this week had a lot going on but they didn't give anything time to brew and then throwing Mudd in didn't help matters.
SPEAKING OF TORTURE, I'm really ticked off @ Starfleet HQ in general, THE FUCK you mean "scour the galaxy for tardigrades so we can torture a sentient alien life form to install the spore drive on every available starship" ??? I mean I expected at the very least the Vulcan at the table would've said some shit about sacrificing life forms for propulsion, I'm really not getting this Federation's mentality. I understand that it's a war but that's entirely too cutthroat for the UFP, I don't like it and I'm not about it. At least the tardigrade is free now, fuck a spore drive.
omg srsly what was up with that?! That could've been an interesting thing as well, they could have had a pained discussion about the fact that this is the prize they might have to pay to win the war and whether to betray their ideals like that and there should've had been a back and forth about the morality of the situation and that would've been a real conflict and a real intriguing scene but instead they had no qualms about it whatsoever?! I'm fine with doing a show with a war setting if it means characters having to confront some unsolvable moral dilemmas but it's no fun if the characters aren't at all conflicted about it... and Michael + the people she convinced to gaf being the only ones to gaf is just not enough.
I don't know if this series is strictly Star Trek, but whatever it is, I'm really liking it.
EDIT: Lorca, Americans saying vowels confuses me sometimes
Having F bombs in Star Trek is fucking weird.
Klingons still look and sound like shit, I'm trying to be interested in their plot, but I'm really not.
Thank God Shazad Latif's hot ass isn't wasted on a Klingon and might hook up with Michael. I already like his character and look forward to more of him.
I hope Stamets and his doctor boyfriend will get to show any intimacy at some point, I kept waiting for a kiss when they were brushing teeth and all we got was a hand on shoulder. Still, I like them enough, I don't know what Stamets injecting himself with that DNA changer will do long term, they'd better keep their eye on him and his shifty reflection. I'm glad they set that creature free, Starfleet wouldn't agree to torture a sentient being for the sake of faster drives.
I really don't like Tilly, but when she's more toned down I can tolerate her more.
I like Michael more in the episodes since the mutiny than the first two. Right now I'm really liking her, so that's good.
Still need Michelle back.
Lorca is so damn shady, I'd love for him to be a morally ambiguous captain doing bad things for good reasons, rather than end up a bad guy that needs to be taken down. Makes him more interesting. I liked his plot in the episode, but between Mudd and the Klingon, they really should learn not to leave enemies behind alive who can come at them later.
I really like Saru and his evolving friendship with Michael, liked seeing him being tested as captain this episode and talking to Michael about Philippa and how he wanted to learn from her, then she gave him the telescope <3
dem eyes...
He needs to go stand in Lorca's office so we can test the response of his tribble
oh wait, that's not a euphemism
When I ignore the Star Trek title I enjoy it more cause nothing about this show is Star Trek.
I still can't believe how quickly he dropped out of my #1 ST Captain spot tho, lol the power of Georgiou