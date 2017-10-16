halloween

Star Trek discovery news roundup: Latif and Cruz talk, episode titles revealed




In a new interview with Digital Spy, Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler) talks about his character's chemistry with Burnham and teases something might happen down the line. He also reveals he was initially cast as the klingon Kol but asked to audition for lt. Tyler.




Last night's episode afforded more screentime to Culber and Stamets. In this new interview, Cruz reiterates how proud he is to be part of Trek's first gay couple and says he'd love his own action figure one day.

And finally, episode titles 6-9 have been revealed.



The titles are 1.6 Lethe [title explanation]Lethe is the river of forgetfulness in underworld of Hades in Greek mythology, 1.7 Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad [title explanation]a line from The Iliad by Homer: "there is the heat of Love, the pulsing rush of Longing, the lover’s whisper, irresistible—magic to make the sanest man go mad", 1.8 Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum [title explanation]latin for "if you want peace, prepare for war" and 1.9 Into the Forest I Go [title explanation]likely from author and naturalist John Muir’s writing: "And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul."

I'm aware this is a scrappy post but I really want an episode discussion post! F-bombs?? On MY Star Trek??
