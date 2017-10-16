Netflix releases teaser trailer for its new miniseries 'Godless'
Netflix has posted a new teaser trailer to promote the premiere of its miniseries, 'Godless', available on the streaming platform November 22.
The series follows Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels), an outlaw on a hunt for fellow criminal-at-large Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell), and who stumbles across a mysterious town in New Mexico called "La Belle", which is run and populated mostly by women. Little has been published about the show aside from some plot details and some promotional stills released over the summer.
The show is the creation of Scott Frank (writer of 'Logan' and 'Wolverine') and is being backed by Steven Soderbergh and Casey Silver. If the recent critical success of 'Logan' is any indicator, and after absorbing the trailer's ominous narration and portentous visuals, it appears that audiences are in for a dark and mysterious ride through a beautiful but harsh landscape.
What are some fall streaming premieres that you're excited for, ONTD?
I will keep watching.
Good to know there are more woman coming.
I remember not being able to put up with her line deliever back in skins.
Maybe she got better.
it's not on Netflix but im binging Lucifer atm and I love it. I love everyone on this show, esp Lucifer's mom.
recently binged Ozarks on netflix and that was awesome. Anxious for season 2 but am def looking for recs for stuff to watch on Netflix. I feel like there's so much stuff and I never even know about half of it bc it doesn't show up on my Netflix homepage.
trivia/shop talk: the art director credit for this is shared because apparently the first art director (carlos barbosa) quit or was fired or something else and david had to swoop in to finish the shooting schedule and oversee unfinished work by the scenic art and set dec departments. he was also kind of making a few creative choices as well (a lot of draping/upholstery because i guess back in the day david was a draper himself), i think so he could put a signature of his on the project somehow since he was coming in after shooting had begun and a lot of the set had already been built and decor already sourced.
worth mentioning RIP strange empire which was promising, but got cancelled too early. big surprise considering it centered the POV of women, lgbt people with an indigenous lead.
(also has one of the best tv intros ever imo)
Edited at 2017-10-16 08:32 pm (UTC)