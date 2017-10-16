Netflix releases teaser trailer for its new miniseries 'Godless'

jack o'connell, omg! Reply

meh. binging mindhunter rn. any thoughts? i don't know what to make of it. Reply

i was stoked for it but i really only enjoy kemper :/ Reply

I don't know what to think of it too. I was pretty meh about it 'til Anna Torv's character came on. I really wish she was the main character. Reply

I thought it was kinda meh? idk, I wanted more cases Reply

yeah it seems like it's 20 seconds of actual case solving and then the rest was just idk interviews and bureaucracy and family/girlfriend issues etc. it's a slow burner for sure. i hope the patience pays off. Reply

I read on ontd that the first episode was a bore but I was really into it.

I will keep watching.



Good to know there are more woman coming. Reply

i love it, and it's almost redeemed groff for me after the clusterfuck that was looking Reply

I just started it today and I really like it so far, but I'm sure a lot of that has to do with Groff. Not sure I'd be so into it if someone else played the role. Reply

Jack O'Connell and Jessica Sula Skins crossover I love it! Jack is such a good actor though and Jess is......not lol. Reply

I thought Jess was pretty good in Recovery Road. Reply

She was laughably bad in Split. Her character seemed apathetic to everything. Reply

That show was trash but I'm bitter they cancelled it. Reply

Lol that was exactly line of thought.

I remember not being able to put up with her line deliever back in skins.

Maybe she got better. Reply

so funny how they keep ending up in shows together (like chris and cassie in GOT). but yeah her performance as gracie was not outstanding lol. maybe she's gotten better? jack was the best actor out of all of them (maybe tied with nicholas hoult.) Reply

so the town is mostly run by women, yet the leads are mostly men? meh. Reply

ooo. this could be good.



it's not on Netflix but im binging Lucifer atm and I love it. I love everyone on this show, esp Lucifer's mom.



recently binged Ozarks on netflix and that was awesome. Anxious for season 2 but am def looking for recs for stuff to watch on Netflix. I feel like there's so much stuff and I never even know about half of it bc it doesn't show up on my Netflix homepage. Reply

check out Doctor Foster, The Good Place and Happy Valley if you haven't seen them yet! Reply

I second the Happy Valley recomendation. Reply

I'm down. Was hoping Soderbergh would do the cinematography (hellllooooo, The Knick 😻😻😻) but I see he's doing Mosaic Reply

i worked in set dec on this and made some stuff (like the burning wagon covers in the trailer) for the draper and got to meet the production designer (david bomba). they went to quite a few lengths to create an immersive and beautifully-realized (if somber) world including the entire set that's used for "la belle", which had a full saloon and hotel built just for the show. i saw some of the dailies with a train car that we dressed and there's apparently going to be quite a bit of action in it actually, i had pegged it as more of a straightforward drama. at the very least it's going to look really good, we made some pretty stuff for it. i wasn't even bothered that they said i was making the wagon covers and that 10 of them would be burned. my inner beavis sprung forth and i might have started headbanging right then and there.



trivia/shop talk: the art director credit for this is shared because apparently the first art director (carlos barbosa) quit or was fired or something else and david had to swoop in to finish the shooting schedule and oversee unfinished work by the scenic art and set dec departments. he was also kind of making a few creative choices as well (a lot of draping/upholstery because i guess back in the day david was a draper himself), i think so he could put a signature of his on the project somehow since he was coming in after shooting had begun and a lot of the set had already been built and decor already sourced. Reply

this sounds good! Reply

worth mentioning RIP strange empire



(also has one of the best tv intros ever imo)







Edited at 2017-10-16 08:32 pm (UTC) idk, this looks boring. feels like westerns peaked with deadwood. cowboys and aliens was the nail in the coffin. true grit and red dead redemption were fine (didn't see jane with a gun or the M7 remake), but there's been nothing new since then. looks white and straight af, filled with male leads.worth mentioning RIP strange empire which was promising , but got cancelled too early. big surprise considering it centered the POV of women, lgbt people with an indigenous lead.(also has one of the best tv intros ever imo) Reply

maybe. but there's this show premiering soon, the cohen bros. just wrapped shooting their western miniseries which will probably see release next year, and 'hostiles' and 'woman walks ahead' both premiered to decent reviews at toronto. still, the latter 2 haven't gotten picked up for distribution and who knows how this show will be recieved... Reply

i still want her hat <3 <3 Reply

I really liked this show (and so did my mom lol) and yes that intro was so cool Reply

I'll watch this. Reply

i first read the title as goddess, which is a show i would watch [tho hopefully its not a western :P] Reply

