Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are married!
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander wear WEDDING RINGS in Ibiza https://t.co/M5w51kG47G— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 16, 2017
Congratulations are in order! Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander officially tied the knot in Ibiza on Saturday. https://t.co/B0S8wH3KRE— E! News (@enews) October 16, 2017
alicia vikander (29) and michael fassbender (40) supposedly got married in a ceremony in ibiza on saturday oct 14. they were seen the next day at a brunch with friends and family sporting wedding rings.
apparently guests were told to arrive on friday, where they had a lunch. then they went on a sunset boat cruise. the ceremony took place on saturday, and post-wedding brunch happened on sunday.
Damn.
It won't last long, so they should chill.
Let's cast a spell to protect Vikander's overies, ONTD.
Or am I getting these men confused?
though in her case i'm more worried about those abuse allegations tbh
I don't particularly like her as an actress but she shouldn't have to go this low and be trapped with an alcoholic abuser. He is trash and no one deserves that
she watched the whole thing tho idk
I know I should not hate an actor because of a character they played, but it is what it is.
she has a great nose job
And I did not know that Fassbender's stans were psycho. I thought R-Pattz had it bad. What is his appeal?
your icon is so cute btw!!