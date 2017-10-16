april

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are married!




alicia vikander (29) and michael fassbender (40) supposedly got married in a ceremony in ibiza on saturday oct 14. they were seen the next day at a brunch with friends and family sporting wedding rings.

apparently guests were told to arrive on friday, where they had a lunch. then they went on a sunset boat cruise. the ceremony took place on saturday, and post-wedding brunch happened on sunday.

sources: 1, 2
