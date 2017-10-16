Comedian Sean Hughes of Nevermind the Buzzcocks fame dies age 51

Fuck, that's far too young. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I thought it said Sean Hayes lol



But rip Reply

Thread

Link

I have a coworker named Sean Hayes. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"punch in the soul" says it all. damn. RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

I adored Sean on Buzzcocks when I was a child. One of the first comedians I ever recognised as such.



Phil's statement is really moving. Reply

Thread

Link

it legit made me cry. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hughes was part of the generation that really cemented my love for UK comedy. Him, Jo Brand, French & Saunders, Lee & Herring, etc etc were comedians but they also intersected with punk and poetry, and they rejected the sexist and racist pub circuit comedy and shook everything up. They were so, so cool.



RIP Sean. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, 51 is too young. :( RIP. Reply

Thread

Link

51 is so young, i wonder what happened? condolences. Reply

Thread

Link

he'd been sick for a while and lost a lot of weight. i'm guessing cancer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

liver cirrhosis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow. Rip Reply

Thread

Link