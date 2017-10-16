halloween

Comedian Sean Hughes of Nevermind the Buzzcocks fame dies age 51




The Irish comedian was the youngest ever winner of the Perrier award and was part of the groundbreaking, iconoclastic generation of alternative UK comedians in the 90s. He was most famous for his six-year stint on beloved music quiz show Nevermind the Buzzcocks alongside Mark Lamarr and Phill Jupitus.

Several of his fellow UK comedians have shown their respect on twitter.



















