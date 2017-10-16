Comedian Sean Hughes of Nevermind the Buzzcocks fame dies age 51
Irish comedian Sean Hughes has died at the age of 51, his management company confirmshttps://t.co/LH7QkCldUV pic.twitter.com/lTBOZ77BAo— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 16, 2017
The Irish comedian was the youngest ever winner of the Perrier award and was part of the groundbreaking, iconoclastic generation of alternative UK comedians in the 90s. He was most famous for his six-year stint on beloved music quiz show Nevermind the Buzzcocks alongside Mark Lamarr and Phill Jupitus.
Several of his fellow UK comedians have shown their respect on twitter.
Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is.— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) October 16, 2017
I'm very sad to learn of the death of Sean Hughes. He was a lovely fellow, a gentle soul and a very funny man.— Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) October 16, 2017
I loved Sean's Show. Had his picture on my wall and everything.— Limmy (@DaftLimmy) October 16, 2017
Sad loss. Old friend Sean. #SeanHughes— Jim Moir (@JamesMoir10) October 16, 2017
Terrible to hear that Sean Hughes has passed away. A sweet and very funny man. RIP— Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) October 16, 2017
October 16, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
But rip
Phil's statement is really moving.
RIP Sean.
I used to love watching him on Buzzcocks as a kid.