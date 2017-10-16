How Carrie Fisher Handled a Hollywood Producer who Sexually Harassed her Friend

Hollywood screenwriter Heather Ross was a guest on Tucson's 94.9 Mix FM this week, and she told this story about how her longtime friend Carrie Fisher reacted when Ross told her that she had been sexually harassed by a producer at Sony in 2000:“About two weeks later, Carrie sent me a message online and she said, ‘I just sawat Sony studios".Fisher told Ross, “I knew [the producer] would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany’s box wrapped with the white bow."It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be (clears throat)in a much smaller box.’”