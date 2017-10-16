Margot Robbie has actually been married for years
EXCLUSIVE: Sneaky! Margot Robbie has actually been married for years https://t.co/ieWYOwcZUT pic.twitter.com/nsk2eyyue2— Page Six (@PageSix) October 16, 2017
Reports were saying that Margot and Tom Ackerley wed in December.
But Margot was overheard at the Hamptons International Film Festival revealing she and Tom Ackerley have in fact been married for a lot longer.
A spy told Page Six:“A guest congratulated her on her first-year wedding anniversary. Margot responded, ‘It’s been three years.”
source
It's like, a metaphor for life.
she kept her engagement, wedding and 2 pregnancies SUPER PRIVATE
Isn't she also 3-5 years older than she claims to be?
And why is her hair chartreuse?
She's shrouded in mysteries.
Edited at 2017-10-16 06:34 pm (UTC)
Plus Christmas is coming faster and New Years omg
Yeah I could have sworn that they met around three years ago. Maybe that's what she meant. Haha