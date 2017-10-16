Margot Robbie has actually been married for years




Reports were saying that Margot and Tom Ackerley wed in December.

But Margot was overheard at the Hamptons International Film Festival revealing she and Tom Ackerley have in fact been married for a lot longer.

A spy told Page Six:“A guest congratulated her on her first-year wedding anniversary. Margot responded, ‘It’s been three years.

source
Tagged: , , ,