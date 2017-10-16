Margot Robbie has actually been married for years

This is the easiest game ever. Just make sure you go first and you win, just like tic-tac-toe.



i have literally never won a game of connect four, LOL Reply

good for them tbh Reply

Just shows that celebs can keep their lives private if they really want to. Reply

mte Reply

I mean, it's not like she was some sort of Britney level superstar. She was hardly known in 2014. Reply

With money and power you can easily escape fame if you wanted to. regardless if you're Streisand or Madonna. Reply

The Streisand effect though! Reply

You don't even need money and power. Just don't use social media and don't live in Hollywood. Reply

LIES!!!! They lose all privacy for their ART AND PASSION!!!! Reply

I mean they've probably been legally married for years by signing a piece of paper, but every detail of their actual wedding (from tattoos to like serving cheetos or something?) got out in the tabloids. Reply

kerry washington is perfect example

she kept her engagement, wedding and 2 pregnancies SUPER PRIVATE Reply

It's confusing to me because marriage licenses are public record, and places like TMZ and the Daily Mail have someone checking all the time for celebrity marriage licenses. They have to be filed at some point to be a legal marriage (no matter what country you get married in), and you can't keep it a secret forever. Reply

good for them. i guess this really proves that celebrities can keep things low-key when they want to, huh? Reply

Her hair is crying out for some purple shampoo in that pic. Reply

what would purple do? ive never had blonde hair except to only dye a bright color on immediately afterward. does the purple cancel out the yellow? Reply

Yep, it acts as a toner and kills the yellow. Reply

Yeah, it's like color correction. It's the opposite color on the color wheel to yellow, so it would make her hair look less fake and brassy. I assume. Reply

Lmao, shimmer light that bish! Reply

I'm hoping that's some wonky lighting and not actually what she looks like. Reply

I mix a smidge of purple manic panic and some conditioner. Leave it in my dry hair for 20 minutes and it's perfect for about a week and a half. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And she was never 23 either. Reply

lmao stop Reply

She skipped right over it, went right from 22 to 24 Reply

exactly Reply

Jesus wtf is going on with her hair Reply

Waaat?



Isn't she also 3-5 years older than she claims to be?



And why is her hair chartreuse?



She's shrouded in mysteries. Reply

She needs purple stuff *and* a swim cap Reply

No. There have been pictures from her damn yearbook all over the Internet. Lord Reply

no i think one of her old classmates released photos that confirmed she was a senior in 2007 Reply

No, she just looks 10 years older than she is. Reply

how cool for her Reply

Lol, yall are still going on about her age...smdh. Reply

face doesn't match the receipts! Reply

She's white! What did you expect!? Reply

mte she lyin Reply

mte, it's old now (pun not intended) Reply

especially when there's actual proof (her yearbook photos) Reply

Parent

lmao oh @ me just realizing now why that quote is in bold SMH Reply

right jfc Reply

mte move on Reply

people have a weird sense of age, especially when it comes to celebrities. i guess because they start plastic surgery young??? but i never doubted her age, especially when you factor in that she's australian and we know how crispy they get Reply

I’m concerned for her bone health so finding out her real age is pretty important. Reply

Roxane Gay's ears are burning! Reply

The level of a mystery I want to achieve. Reply

she probably just included the time from when they started dating. Reply

I don't think I've ever seen a picture of him before. they look really cute together. Reply

Everyone busting out their calculators already lol Reply

Well if someone said they overheard it at a party and Page 6 reports it then it must be true! Reply

Maybe it's just that pic but her boyfriend looks like that cute guy from step up 2 Robert Hoffman Reply

Celebs private can live. Reply

From December to now has felt like approx. three years to me, so... checks out tbh Reply

lmao ia Reply

lol I can’t believe it’s October already, but I also can’t believe it’s been less than a year since the election



Edited at 2017-10-16 06:34 pm (UTC)

Ikr. Sis, I'll be 29 in 4 weeks into November!



Plus Christmas is coming faster and New Years omg Reply

LOL Reply

I love her but I like don't want her to be married if that makes sense? Lmao I want her to be single and have fun, but I mean she's anywhere from 27/28/34 years old so I guess it's about time. Reply

She’s too hot to be married Reply

Seriously Reply

he cute Reply

Wow Reply

i thought they met in 2015? Reply

Yeah I could have sworn that they met around three years ago. Maybe that's what she meant. Haha Reply

I was so confused because I was confusing her with Amber heard and was like wasnt she saying musk for a bit. Well, congrats for her either way? Reply

Aw that's so nice. Wow three years. Talk about time jump tho Reply

