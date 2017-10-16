lol Reply

Wait she has a book? Is it good? Reply

no...it's a book Reply

It was pretty enjoyable. Reply

the best i've read so far is Dark Sparkler by Amber Tamblyn Reply

I haven't read very much of those kinds of books but I recently read Wishful Drinking and it was amazing. Reply

i'm def gonna read one of her books next! <3 Reply

modern romance, by aziz ansari. helps that it isn't a memoir Reply

nonfiction: shockaholic by carrie fisher, american on purpose by craig ferguson

fiction: today is tonight by jean harlow Reply

Lulu in Hollywood by Louise Brooks, it's a collection of essays. Some lines are so good I know them by heart. She was a wonderful writer.



I also read the comic Voodoo Child by Nicolas Cage, which wasn't good at all. Reply

I liked The Late Hector Kipling by David Thewlis. Reply

i'm happy for her and all but NETFLIX IS PLAYIN WIT ME



SHE GOT TIME TO GO ON A BOOK TOUR



i swear



congrats <3 Reply

1) People need to learn the difference between Criticism and Censorship.



2) Stop saying people haven't read the book.



3) Justina Ireland read AMERICAN HEART cover to cover, and gave an honest critique with notes and evidence about problematic aspects.



4) That's not censorship. pic.twitter.com/I3n8Yrak3G — Greg Andree (－‸ლ) (@GregAndree71) October 15, 2017



I want to address Tamora Pierce's claim that Kirkus withdrawing the star from their review of American Heart is censorship. — Jenny Kristine (@jennygadget) October 16, 2017





Also, has anyone heard about this? It involves a book called the American Heart by Laura Moriarty. Reply

I think there should be a pre-requisite for verifiable reader. Amazon does that not just for books but also other types of purchases. Agree there is a difference between criticism and censorship but trolling on social media is really out of control imo. Reply

Tammy no!



I hadn't heard about this yet and now i'm full of sadness :( Reply

After Tamora Pierce's comments about POC presence in the 40s wrt Agent Carter last year, I dont think I can ever read her writing again. 😐 — voregeoise (@stichomancery) July 10, 2016



So Tamora Pierce just commented on my review of Black Witch and ... I mean I already didn't have a good opinion of her, now I'm done w/her pic.twitter.com/yISzvcKz2T — 🐉 Dragonphile 🐉 (@thebookphile) April 27, 2017

Lmao she's always been full of shit. Reply

lmaooo itswhatshedeserves.gif Reply

yeah i mentioned this in the roundup... i think someone should make a post but i'm too lazy Reply

Oh boy, there are a lot of things to unpack here... I am definitely against the Goodreads system that allows unreleased books to be reviewed. They need to fix that system, like only allow verified sources to pre-review because this "spite reviewing" thing seems to be rampant. Idk anything about this book so it might be the worst piece of trash imaginable, but the way Goodreads does their user reviews just really, really bothers me. I'm also uncomfortable with Kirkus retracting their review? Like Kirkus may be respected, but it isn't god and just because they say positive shit about some book doesn't mean it's 100% problem free and should be loved by everyone (also it's worth noting that authors can pay Kirkus to review them, doesn't sound like what this author did, but I find a lot of people don't know that).



On the other hand, just reading the author's description of the book makes it sound like it probably is messy white-savior bullshit, and Tamora Piece is spewing some weird bs saying that reviews harm free speech. Reply

TP is such a dumb white. Reply

I came in here to see if Krysten's book was good, and instead had my childhood torn apart. Thanks, Tamora. Reply

btw where do you guys get your ebooks & audiobooks? do you buy everything or do you also, um, acquire them by other means? asking for a friend. >_> Reply

I check out a lot of books via the library. Reply

Mobilism.org for ~other means (for ebooks)! Reply

other means, usually book title epub vk

or libgen.io (you might have to use a vpn - but make sure it's set to america) + libgen.pw

:) Reply

love this one, has pretty much everything Reply

https://www.overdrive.com/ free from your local library! Reply

tunein for unlimited audiobooks at a reasonable yearly subscription fee! Reply

mobilism, topshelfbook, and ebookbb Reply

omggggg I so want to go to the NYC one, but that's the day after I get back from vacay and I might be jet-lagged af. D: Which is the first-worldiest problem in the world, but there you go. I have to try tho!! Reply

Rip. I'm def going to that one! Nty to Long Island tho. Reply

I gotta try, esp since I already took off work. I might just need like 15 coffees first. Reply

I'm kind of curious if her book is any good



I'm going to the library tonight and right now I'm in the middle of making my list of books to check out. Lately I've mostly been working my way through a mystery series. I guess I should get back to reading some other stuff too, but I've just been really enjoying these books Reply

It's a bit predictable but I still found it a good read. Reply

Well that's nice to hear! I'll probably end up checking it out at some point Reply

This is on my TBR list. I hope it’s good. Reply

Idt I've ever read a fiction book written by a celeb, or at least not that I realized. Is she a thing, is this book good?



I'm getting ready to start John Grisham's latest book. No spoilers, but has anyone read it? Or he might be too lame for the cool kids these days... Reply

me every fall Reply

I've read a few books but I honestly can't get over Pachinko, it felt so fulfilling to read!!



Anything like that ontd? Where you just can't put the book down?? Reply

Omg she's coming to Seattle?? I kind of want to meet her... Reply

I don't even care if the book ends up sucking, w/e.



Edited at 2017-10-16 06:23 pm (UTC) Yasssss Oregon!!!I don't even care if the book ends up sucking, w/e. Reply

I’ll see her 11/7! Reply

it should've been called The Adventures of Trina and Sissy Reply

Gonna read the book, but I will pass on the signing. I can't imagine going to something like that at the Grove for anyone remotely popular, I am sure it is a mess. Reply

I wanna read Pachinko but I am waiting for it to come out in paperback.



I'm reading The Glass Castle and then I'm gonna read Live From New York Reply

Don't say Naperville is fucking Chicago, IL. Just list it as Naperville, IL. UGH. Reply

Just coming to bitch about this. WTF publishers Reply

Naperville is part of the Chicagoland area. It ain't Chicago. Also, publishers like doing signings that say it's Chicago but it's the 'burbs. So angry at that. Reply

for real. I live in WI but had a friend I'd visit there in high school & it felt extremely suburban/nowhere near the city. Reply

So how do most book signings work? You pay for the book and get the autograph for free? I never understood paying for someone's signature. Reply

yeah you buy the book and get the autograph free, but you have to buy the book there at the bookstore. Or at least that's how it is here. If you already have a copy going in, you can't have it signed. You have to either pay for it or buy another copy.



Edited at 2017-10-16 06:35 pm (UTC)

For celeb ones, they usually give out wristbands for the signings early but they only have a limited amount. My advice is show up at least an hour before it's scheduled. Reply

Thanks! I can't see myself ever waiting in line for something like this but more power to those who do. Reply

also the plot of this book sounds somewhat like the Veronica Mars movie. Reply

Sapiens is such a great book. Anyone else read it? I am almost done, very enlightening so far! Reply

i went to the bookstore on my lunch hour and bought: song of achilles, the waves (i've only read mrs. dalloway by vw and it was the summer before my sr year of hs/i waited until the eleventh hour to read it so i hated it, and i wanna give her another chance), and annihilation



debating whether or not i should just power thru the rest of helter skelter, or take a break from it to read a novel... Reply

lol i went to the bookstore recently during lunch and bought the entire southern reach trilogy. i'm halfway through annihilation. Reply

are you enjoying it? it's been so hard to track down! i think i'll read that next for sure Reply

Parent

I haven't read The Waves but I was mostly unimpressed with Mrs. Dalloway, but ended up really liking Orlando. Reply

Parent

