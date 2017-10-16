ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, October 15, 2017:
- Pics from Taylor Swift's Secret Sessions
- Weekend Box Office: Happy Death Day slays the competition
- Rose McGowan responds to James Corden's jokes about the Weinstein scandal
- McDonald's is Testing Out a Vegan Option with the McVegan
- Meghan Markle quits "Suits"
- Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Engaged
- Taylor Swift is projected to debut with 1.7m copies
- Mayim Bialik Responds to Backlash Over Sexual Harassment and Feminism Op-Ed
- Anna Faris talks about how she left first husband for Chris Pratt
- Chris Browns Documentary Is On Netflix: Here Are His Excuses
- ONTD Original: 20 Horror Movies Set in Clinics & Hospitals
- ONTD Original: 5 Epic Scenes in Films
- ONTD Original: 10 of the Best Goosebumps Episodes
What to watch...
Family Matters
Atypical
I was trying to watch Happy Endings but it's just not that good, sorry...
Slasher
Big Mouth
Schitt's Creek is great
Someone here said something about it in the post making fun of the Rick & Morty sauce debacle so I decided to check it out and it's growing on me.
I wanna start watching a new series but I don't know what I want to see..too many choices lol
mr robot
mindhunter
Fresh off the Boat
Ash Vs Evil Dead
i'm also rewatching anthony bourdain's no reservations and still LOVE. IT.
American Horror Story
Star
Jane the Virgin
The Goldbergs
Black-ish
Riverdale
Mr. Robot
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Letterkenny
Riverdale
Jane the Virgin
the good doctor
also doing a b99 rewatch
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
American Horror Story: Cult
Will & Grace, the revival & the original lol
Broad City
Brooklyn 99
Thinking about Big Little Lies
Netflix: TNG, West Wing, Untold Stories of the E.R.
and wooooooow I just realized how well those all line up
Wynonna Earp
Lucifer
Happy Valley
Star trek discovery
The good place
from dusk til dawn
there’s no way you guys can blow a 2-0 t a cubs team who can’t seem to hit or have good mid relief pitching
Can we do an Epic Scenes in TV Shows thread?
Mad Men: ransacking the office to start SCDP/Joan saying "SCDP" for the first time when picking up the phone.
The Crown: Elizabeth's grandmother giving her the Queen's curtsy.
One of the most epic TV scenes for me is this:
Mad Men: Peggy giving Don her notice; Joan and Don in the bar at Christmas
TNG: Riker turning off Data in The Measure of a Man
Which character would you be in a teen horror movie?
You got: You’re the class nerd
You’re the simultaneously unpopular but ultimately well-loved nerd who comes into their own during the film. You take off your glasses and BAM! Everyone realises that you’re actually pretty hot. You’re a bit quirky, and you have your own way of going about things, but this only serves to help you in the end and secures your survival.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/happydeathday/which-character-would-you-be-in-a-teen-horror-movie?b=1&utm_term=.sfrRkYW0X#.wobAy4YO5
You’re out to take down whoever and whatever you can. You’ve been sat on the sidelines for far too long, and you see the ensuing chaos as a chance to take the throne. Unfortunately, while doing so, you muck up the villain’s devious plans to your own detriment.
lolll
You’re a hard nut, and, while you’re seemingly the most popular girl in the school, you’re actually pretty lonely. Your policy is to keep your friends close but your enemies closer, so while you and your sorority sisters may seem as close as thieves, you’re actually all scheming to take the other down.
that doesn't seem right
You’re out to take down whoever and whatever you can. You’ve been sat on the sidelines for far too long, and you see the ensuing chaos as a chance to take the throne. Unfortunately, while doing so, you muck up the villain’s devious plans to your own detriment.
lol what the fuck
You might be scared witless by all the creepy goings-on recently, but you also know there is a serious job underfoot, and that is to solve the murder and catch whoever is causing all this mayhem. You use your powers of deduction and instincts to work out who the murderer is and ultimately save yourself and others from more harm. Bravo!
You may not technically have a starring role in this film, BUT you do have a pivotal one. You’re typically seen on the sidelines of a few scenes and only have a handful of lines, but you do deliver one of the most prophetic ones. You’re in on the action but never really at risk of perishing in the chaos, which basically means you have the best of both worlds.
i'm ok with this
You might be scared witless by all the creepy goings-on recently, but you also know there is a serious job underfoot, and that is to solve the murder and catch whoever is causing all this mayhem. You use your powers of deduction and instincts to work out who the murderer is and ultimately save yourself and others from more harm. Bravo!
Yes, you might come off as a bit of a douche, but inside you’re a sensitive soul who likes to read poetry, weeps to rom-coms, and is easily scared. You probably won’t last ‘til the end of the film, but, before you die, you’ll reveal your true self.
lol wat
Erm, sorry to say this, but you’re definitely the villain here! You’ve been a pretty low-key character, but it turns out you were quite busy all along. We have to ask: What made you do it?
You may not technically have a starring role in this film, BUT you do have a pivotal one. You’re typically seen on the sidelines of a few scenes and only have a handful of lines, but you do deliver one of the most prophetic ones. You’re in on the action but never really at risk of perishing in the chaos, which basically means you have the best of both worlds.
Yaaas bitch I get to LIVE!
You got: You’re the person who solves the murder
You might be scared witless by all the creepy goings-on recently, but you also know there is a serious job underfoot, and that is to solve the murder and catch whoever is causing all this mayhem. You use your powers of deduction and instincts to work out who the murderer is and ultimately save yourself and others from more harm. Bravo!
posting bc i got a good result this time lol
*Someone* has to die first, and unfortunately, it’s just gotta be you this time. While that sucks, you’re also pretty relieved; you just weren’t built for the horror-flick life. Your fight or flight instincts are weak, so you were never going to last. RIP.
okay then. I mean, it's not wrong, but still. Mean.
You may not technically have a starring role in this film, BUT you do have a pivotal one. You’re typically seen on the sidelines of a few scenes and only have a handful of lines, but you do deliver one of the most prophetic ones. You’re in on the action but never really at risk of perishing in the chaos, which basically means you have the best of both worlds.
well well well
but i thought from their respective interviews, it was obvious jenny broke things off because she was still mourning her divorce
I did this workout today with weights and it kicked my ass, even Kelli was hyperventilating.
http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/balsamic-roasted-brussels-sprouts-recipe-1996813
www.mylifeasamrs.com/2011/09/garlic-ging
Lol jk, one time I had them roasted with salt, pepper, and olive oil and that was the only time I've ever liked brussels sprouts.
I'm super excited!
Weekend wasn't much of anything. I watched the entire first season of Mindhunter on Saturday.
and no, it's not a new thing. i argued this topic with a contrarian friend a year or two ago, precisely about bellarke.
this other person said that relationships don't have sexualities (true enough) and that it's all just optics. but i mean, we're talking about a visual medium so optics matter? idek.
eta: and how did i miss all this when it was happening a year ago? i read about all the stuff re: bellarke being proghet bc bob morley is poc (even tho there's no indication that bellamy is supposed to be, lbr jason rothenberg just agreed to that after the fact bc dude wants his sj points) but i missed all of this.
I'm stressed out about cookies.
http://allrecipes.com/recipe/10402/the-best-rolled-sugar-cookies/?lnkid=usspnt
Also, don't chill the dough as a ball. Roll it out flat, then cover it in cling wrap to chill. You might be able to roll it once it's covered, like a rug but I've never tried that.
of course all the white people in the comments coming to her rescue.
Just force yourself to go, I'm sure you'll end up having fun!!
/I knocked on a few doors of my neighbors and it wasn't there cat. So then I had to call the building staff and they took the cat. They think they know who the owner is. I hope so or else they will have to take it to the shelter.
It's a huge apartment so I hope they put up a sign or something by each elevator/floor to find the owner. Or maybe they know which tenants have cats and go about it that way? idk.
I've vaguely heard of this before but have never looked into details.