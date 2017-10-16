ONTD Roundup

When you have so many things to do that you just stare at the pile with wide eyes and blink ... Reply

Thread

Link

I make lots of colorful to do lists Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh girl me too. ALL THE COLOURS. But I have no coffee today to help because everything closed for the hurricane. Marking papers without coffee, man ;_; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me the last 6 months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me I need to clean my house Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really want woody allen and crew to die right about now, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had no idea what a piece of shit he was until I joined ONTD, but I'm so glad my eyes are open now, so I'm not lining these assholes' pockets anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl, i only knew of woody bc of ronan's msnbc show. i raaarely watch movies and shows so i didn't really know about weinstein and co. it's so nasty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if only there were a big red button i could push and all the shitty men would die





it would be like "the leftovers" but no one would be sad Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same. i thought God was getting the ball rolling w Hefner... i need him to clear the earth of these crusty misogynists.



Edited at 2017-10-16 04:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup. Take Diane Keaton with him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't want him to die until he's properly shamed by Hollywood. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ONTD, what shows are you currently streaming? Reply

Thread

Link

Will & Grace, the original

Family Matters

Atypical Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoops, totally responded to the wrong comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the good place Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Good Place



I was trying to watch Happy Endings but it's just not that good, sorry... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just started Mindhunter - in the middle of episode 3. Kinda slow, but I'm into it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Narcos S3

Slasher

Big Mouth



Schitt's Creek is great Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bojack Horseman.



Someone here said something about it in the post making fun of the Rick & Morty sauce debacle so I decided to check it out and it's growing on me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just finished watching American Vandal (loved it and it a pretty fast watch) and now I’m rewatching Stranger Things season 1 to prep for the new season. Also I’m still working through Terrace House. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I re-watching Friends for the 300 times :P



I wanna start watching a new series but I don't know what I want to see..too many choices lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Good Place and Black Mirror. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mozart in the jungle

mr robot

mindhunter Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Finally catching up on Poldark ... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Younger

Fresh off the Boat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poirot

Ash Vs Evil Dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the good place. it's alright so far. i've only seen 2 eps.



i'm also rewatching anthony bourdain's no reservations and still LOVE. IT. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Big Mouth and the most recent season of House of Cards. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Deuce

American Horror Story

Star

Jane the Virgin

The Goldbergs

Black-ish

Riverdale

Mr. Robot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the Leftovers Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm watching the killing rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the golden girls Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Video Game High School

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Letterkenny

Riverdale

Jane the Virgin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bachelorette australia

the good doctor



also doing a b99 rewatch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm rewatching The Office. I just have to decide if I want to stop at the Jim & Pam wedding or go until Michael leaves. I just finished season three and Pam's growth over that season is my favourite part of the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just started the new Lore show on Amazon. I hate the narrator but the info is very engaging and the re-enactments are well done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Good Place Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Riverdale

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

American Horror Story: Cult

Will & Grace, the revival & the original lol

Broad City

Brooklyn 99 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just marathoned The Handmails Tale.



Thinking about Big Little Lies Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just caught up with Outlander. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Orville, Designated Survivor, all 3 of the Dick Wolf Chicago shows.



Netflix: TNG, West Wing, Untold Stories of the E.R.



and wooooooow I just realized how well those all line up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just finished you me her on netflix and now i'm onto transparent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bloodline

Wynonna Earp

Lucifer

Happy Valley

Star trek discovery

The good place

from dusk til dawn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How about them Dodgers!? 🙏🏼 Let it be this year, let it be! Reply

Thread

Link

mte UGH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol sorry bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mteeeeee gdi Cubs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YES! That win last night was fucking incredible. And the guy who caught the HR in the stands was wearing an Utley jersey! :D Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

seems unlikey. Has Clayton Kershaw disappeared yet? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Please win the NLCS. I’m gonna be extremely upset if you ruin our reputation for wrecking the teams we face in the NLDS and playing spoiler, because if we can’t win, at least I get to be petty. Also bc I enjoy watching Maddon’s hissyfits when he doesn’t get bullshit calls in his favor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

some of you dodger fans already act like they won the world series. but congrats Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it’s gonna happen.

there’s no way you guys can blow a 2-0 t a cubs team who can’t seem to hit or have good mid relief pitching Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can a mod please delete the Fuckstein tag that we have now? he doesn't deserve one, neither does Creepllen or Ped-lansksi Reply

Thread

Link

And replace it with Oasis/Gallagher Brothers - kthnxbye! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOT: Battle of the Bastards, Jon charging Ramsay's army; Dany riding in on Drogo to fry the Lannisters; Dany sacking Astapor.



Mad Men: ransacking the office to start SCDP/Joan saying "SCDP" for the first time when picking up the phone.



The Crown: Elizabeth's grandmother giving her the Queen's curtsy. Reply

Thread

Link

Better Call Saul, "Fifi" opening scene with the border crossing. SO good, SO tense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spartacus: When he bangs Elithia and then her friends find out right after and she kills her! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For GOT, I would add the scene where the Night King resurrects the wildlings at Hardhome.



One of the most epic TV scenes for me is this:

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Buffy: Buffy and Angelus' sword battle in Becoming



Mad Men: Peggy giving Don her notice; Joan and Don in the bar at Christmas



TNG: Riker turning off Data in The Measure of a Man



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fargo Year 2: The motel shootout in episode 9, Peggy's speech in episode 10, Mike Milligan versus the undertaker, Jean Smart's speech in episode 4



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i spilled like half a pound of coffee grounds on the floor at work so i hope everyone is having a better morning than i am Reply

Thread

Link

Omg that's the worst. It's such a pain to clean, especially if the grounds have been brewed already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I bet your office smells amazing though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You got: You’re the class nerd



You’re the simultaneously unpopular but ultimately well-loved nerd who comes into their own during the film. You take off your glasses and BAM! Everyone realises that you’re actually pretty hot. You’re a bit quirky, and you have your own way of going about things, but this only serves to help you in the end and secures your survival.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/happydeathday/which-character-would-you-be-in-a-teen-horror-movie?b=1&utm_term=.sfrRkYW0X#.wobAy4YO5 : You’re the class nerdYou’re the simultaneously unpopular but ultimately well-loved nerd who comes into their own during the film. You take off your glasses and BAM! Everyone realises that you’re actually pretty hot. You’re a bit quirky, and you have your own way of going about things, but this only serves to help you in the end and secures your survival. Reply

Thread

Link

You got: You’re the conniving sorority girl

You’re out to take down whoever and whatever you can. You’ve been sat on the sidelines for far too long, and you see the ensuing chaos as a chance to take the throne. Unfortunately, while doing so, you muck up the villain’s devious plans to your own detriment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the conniving sorority girl

You’re out to take down whoever and whatever you can. You’ve been sat on the sidelines for far too long, and you see the ensuing chaos as a chance to take the throne. Unfortunately, while doing so, you muck up the villain’s devious plans to your own detriment.



lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i got this too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the popular girl with more enemies than friends

You’re a hard nut, and, while you’re seemingly the most popular girl in the school, you’re actually pretty lonely. Your policy is to keep your friends close but your enemies closer, so while you and your sorority sisters may seem as close as thieves, you’re actually all scheming to take the other down.



that doesn't seem right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the conniving sorority girl

You’re out to take down whoever and whatever you can. You’ve been sat on the sidelines for far too long, and you see the ensuing chaos as a chance to take the throne. Unfortunately, while doing so, you muck up the villain’s devious plans to your own detriment.



lol what the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the person who solves the murder

You might be scared witless by all the creepy goings-on recently, but you also know there is a serious job underfoot, and that is to solve the murder and catch whoever is causing all this mayhem. You use your powers of deduction and instincts to work out who the murderer is and ultimately save yourself and others from more harm. Bravo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the quiet side character who gives sage advice at the right moment



You may not technically have a starring role in this film, BUT you do have a pivotal one. You’re typically seen on the sidelines of a few scenes and only have a handful of lines, but you do deliver one of the most prophetic ones. You’re in on the action but never really at risk of perishing in the chaos, which basically means you have the best of both worlds.



i'm ok with this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the quiet side character who gives sage advice at the right moment

You may not technically have a starring role in this film, BUT you do have a pivotal one. You’re typically seen on the sidelines of a few scenes and only have a handful of lines, but you do deliver one of the most prophetic ones. You’re in on the action but never really at risk of perishing in the chaos, which basically means you have the best of both worlds. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the person who solves the murder

You might be scared witless by all the creepy goings-on recently, but you also know there is a serious job underfoot, and that is to solve the murder and catch whoever is causing all this mayhem. You use your powers of deduction and instincts to work out who the murderer is and ultimately save yourself and others from more harm. Bravo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the jock with a heart

Yes, you might come off as a bit of a douche, but inside you’re a sensitive soul who likes to read poetry, weeps to rom-coms, and is easily scared. You probably won’t last ‘til the end of the film, but, before you die, you’ll reveal your true self.



lol wat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the bad guy

Erm, sorry to say this, but you’re definitely the villain here! You’ve been a pretty low-key character, but it turns out you were quite busy all along. We have to ask: What made you do it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the quiet side character who gives sage advice at the right moment



You may not technically have a starring role in this film, BUT you do have a pivotal one. You’re typically seen on the sidelines of a few scenes and only have a handful of lines, but you do deliver one of the most prophetic ones. You’re in on the action but never really at risk of perishing in the chaos, which basically means you have the best of both worlds.





Yaaas bitch I get to LIVE! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've watched too much Scooby Doo



You got: You’re the person who solves the murder

You might be scared witless by all the creepy goings-on recently, but you also know there is a serious job underfoot, and that is to solve the murder and catch whoever is causing all this mayhem. You use your powers of deduction and instincts to work out who the murderer is and ultimately save yourself and others from more harm. Bravo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The person who solves the murder... does that mean I’m the final girl? Yes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the person who solves the murder

You might be scared witless by all the creepy goings-on recently, but you also know there is a serious job underfoot, and that is to solve the murder and catch whoever is causing all this mayhem. You use your powers of deduction and instincts to work out who the murderer is and ultimately save yourself and others from more harm. Bravo!



posting bc i got a good result this time lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the unfortunate first victim

*Someone* has to die first, and unfortunately, it’s just gotta be you this time. While that sucks, you’re also pretty relieved; you just weren’t built for the horror-flick life. Your fight or flight instincts are weak, so you were never going to last. RIP.







okay then. I mean, it's not wrong, but still. Mean.



Edited at 2017-10-16 06:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: You’re the quiet side character who gives sage advice at the right moment

You may not technically have a starring role in this film, BUT you do have a pivotal one. You’re typically seen on the sidelines of a few scenes and only have a handful of lines, but you do deliver one of the most prophetic ones. You’re in on the action but never really at risk of perishing in the chaos, which basically means you have the best of both worlds. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could see them still being friends/friendly but if they are back together I hope they were able to work through some of that shit Jenny talked about in her Vulture interview. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what did she say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unsurprised, Chris is always on/off with his gfs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she's so aggressively anti-chris



but i thought from their respective interviews, it was obvious jenny broke things off because she was still mourning her divorce Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I did this workout today with weights and it kicked my ass, even Kelli was hyperventilating. Reply

Thread

Link

It always makes me feel better when Kelli is exhausted too bc usually she’s doing fine while I’m in my living room dying lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I finish yoga camp, I'm finally going to look at fitness blender. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What's your favorite Brussels sprouts recipe? Reply

Thread

Link

I just roast them with olive oil, salt and pepper. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I toss them with olive oil, a little kosher salt, dried cranberries and chopped pecans. Throw them in a cast iron skillet and bake them for about 15-20 min at 425 (or until soft). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i toss them in a balsamic/honey glaze Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ina-garten/balsamic-roasted-brussels-sprouts-recipe-1996813 Roasted with pancetta (I don’t bother with the balsamic). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

roasted with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't made this recipe but it's a copycat of a version I like at a restaurant

www.mylifeasamrs.com/2011/09/garlic-ging er-brussel-sprouts.html Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just roast them with olive oil, salt and pepper [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like to just toss them in the garbage.



Lol jk, one time I had them roasted with salt, pepper, and olive oil and that was the only time I've ever liked brussels sprouts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl... I was about to make the same comment, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Boil them, roll them in eggs and bread, and fry them for fake vegetarian meatballs lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tossed with olive oil, salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar. roast them sumbitches. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grill them, chop them up and mash them up with potato mash, peanuts, chicken or meat replacement and finish with satay sauce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I lost my wallet on Friday and didn't notice until Saturday morning, the good thing is I'm broke and didn't have any money inside lol, the bad thing is I have to get new IDs for everything! 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link

i lost my phone (which is also my wallet) on saturday but thankfully someone turned it in. feeling hashtag blessed rn tbh. Hopefully you find yours <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I would be freaking out if I lost my phone more than my wallet lmao I didn't find it, I think it fell from my pocket. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the mailman at my office called the secretary "mami" (maybe, we couldn't quite hear), and she jokingly compared it to sexual harassment. nagl? Reply

Thread

Link

IDK if I'd call it harassment but it's not appropriate, it's not something that would bother me I guess (what she said, not what he said) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had an abysmal round of DnD last night. my entire group rolled low the entire night and kept missing attacks and tripping over ourselves. it was hilarious and sad at the same time. Reply

Thread

Link

Anyone have recommendations for shampoo for colour-treated hair? I had my hair done the other day, got balayage, and I'm thinking I should change my shampoo up. (If possible it'd be great if the recs came from cruelty-free companies). Reply

Thread

Link

I use Shimmer Lights by Clairol Professional Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use VERB cause all their stuff is made for colour treated hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just signed up for two online college courses. I wish I could go back to a time when I believed you could finish post-secondary schooling and never have to take another course again. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh praying that when I finish my master's this spring I never have to go back to school ever again. I'm so done with writing papers and reading shit I don't care about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Entirely depends on the job, tbh. At least these courses are paid for by my current employer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. But it's becoming more common to go back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to Big Sur for the first time next week. Anyone been? What are the must see/do things while one is up there?



I'm super excited!



Weekend wasn't much of anything. I watched the entire first season of Mindhunter on Saturday. Reply

Thread

Link

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is awesome and Carmel is beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the aquarium so much. They're cephalopods exhibit was my fave but they're open ocean one is so beautiful too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went once, but I had a local friend as a guide, so I really couldn't give you any details. We hiked a little ways to a natural pool and swam in our undies, then came back down and drank wine sitting in a tree overlooking the ocean. It was one of my favorite days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so beautiful. monterey, carmel...you can't really go wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk if this is a new thing but yesterday on twitter i came across some bellarke fans saying that bellarke counts as lgbt rep since clarke is bi? it's kind of amazing how a white het ship has transformed into a queer interracial ship. when will your faves? Reply

Thread

Link

i saw that too through adina's porter's twitter lmao. i don't think some people realize that it's the same sex attraction aspect of bisexuality that makes it count as lgbt rep because that's the part that deviates from society's definition of nornal. that in itself might be an unpopular opinion on here tho. and i'm not saying bisexuality isn't valid or that someone suddenly becomes straight when they're with the opposite sex (obviously, just to be clear)



and no, it's not a new thing. i argued this topic with a contrarian friend a year or two ago, precisely about bellarke.



Edited at 2017-10-16 05:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love ur bi discourse Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao i think that's how i saw it too, someone i follow was retweeting adina and saying that if you argued otherwise you were being biphobic. it's like... it's true that being in a relationship with a dude doesn't make you any less bi. but that doesn't mean that the m/f still doesn't play into heteronormative standards regardless of the individual sexualities involved.



this other person said that relationships don't have sexualities (true enough) and that it's all just optics. but i mean, we're talking about a visual medium so optics matter? idek.



eta: and how did i miss all this when it was happening a year ago? i read about all the stuff re: bellarke being proghet bc bob morley is poc (even tho there's no indication that bellamy is supposed to be, lbr jason rothenberg just agreed to that after the fact bc dude wants his sj points) but i missed all of this.



Edited at 2017-10-16 05:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm bi & totally agree w/ you re: representation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

forever pressed about Lexa Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Are they seriously STILL peddling that? I swear they've been trying to make Bellarke a queer ship for at least two seasons now. At least try to bring the memes like the feudal lord/handmaiden Korrasami stuff. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this sort of discourse has been brewing since 2014 when bi people on tumblr refused to accept that m/f couples have straight passing privilege lmao. since then they've been on a quest to prove otherwise through stanning media content like bellarke and other stuff, sometimes combining with 2015/2016 asexual discourse to prove that they're the oppressed ones and gays are mean. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm going to be baking sugar cookies and I haven't had a LOT of luck with sugar cookies in the past. They've all been just okay and end up coming out too crispy.



I'm stressed out about cookies. Reply

Thread

Link

Are you using the same recipe as last time? Maybe experiment with lower baking times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://allrecipes.com/recipe/10402/the-best-rolled-sugar-cookies/?lnkid=usspnt No. I found this recipe though. The comments give me hope. I'm using a cookie cutter so this is the first time I'm making shaped cookies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you gotta pretty much underbake them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

try baking them a minute or two less than what the recipe calls for. Sugar cookies are best when slightly underbaked imo, otherwise they get crunchy really fast. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree with the other people about slightly underbaking them.



Also, don't chill the dough as a ball. Roll it out flat, then cover it in cling wrap to chill. You might be able to roll it once it's covered, like a rug but I've never tried that. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I read the first couple lines and nope'd out. Can't stand the idea of white authors profiting off this shit when it's looking like a actual reality. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow what the fuck



of course all the white people in the comments coming to her rescue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What is she so mad about? The new review still praises the book, but mentions that it’s a controversial subject and the Muslim character is only seen through the white protagonist’s eyes. Which is true. If an honest description of your book is upsetting, maybe you should think about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made it through her obnoxious FB message, but noped out as soon as I got to the comment about how it's ~~~censorship~~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh I hate when I agree to plans earlier on and then the actual plans arrive and I don't wanna go Reply

Thread

Link

Lol that happens to me all the time 😂



Just force yourself to go, I'm sure you'll end up having fun!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's me 90% of the time, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How many mods do we still have left... Reply

Thread

Link

A black cat was on my balcony this morning. I live on the 18th floor. What kind of omen...



/I knocked on a few doors of my neighbors and it wasn't there cat. So then I had to call the building staff and they took the cat. They think they know who the owner is. I hope so or else they will have to take it to the shelter. Reply

Thread

Link

omg did it fall onto it from someone else apartment? If someone lives that high it probably shouldn't be out on the balcony unless the owner has it on a leash or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's kind of this little opening space on each one so maybe it could have. It's also downtown so I'm thankful nothing worse happened bc there's lots of traffic below. With the weather getting cooler I don't go out there much but I went to put the patio furniture back after the wind yesterday so it was good timing or I'd never have noticed.



It's a huge apartment so I hope they put up a sign or something by each elevator/floor to find the owner. Or maybe they know which tenants have cats and go about it that way? idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's terrifying! Glad you found him. Poor bb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw i hope it doesn't wind up at the shelter. i would have kept it tbh i love black cats. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the cat has me shook bc I wrote there instead of their Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My ultimate goal this year was to downsize to 100 items and I made a ton of progress this weekend! But I still have a long way to go because I need to sort my library. I probably have 200 books D:

Reply

Thread

Link

wow, that is a really ambitious goal. does that include things like underwear/each individual sock?



I've vaguely heard of this before but have never looked into details. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link