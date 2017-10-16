Sobbing. It's been 84 years. Reply

Thread

Link

I had lost hope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, am I dreaming Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved the last album. Reply

Thread

Link

2017 may be a hot mess but at least we have new bjork, fever ray and ionnalee Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, when is Utopia coming out? I saw her IG announcement, but there was no release date. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss finally! I wish Robyn would also come back out. Reply

Thread

Link

a Fever Ray/Robyn tour would be my dream! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please, we need all the nordic pop queens we can get Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

really never thought this would happen Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too , maybe it really is the end time



Let Dance 💃🏿 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





yas lemme go out first (and bopping) before humanity descends yas lemme go out first (and bopping) before humanity descends Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This clip is real weird, but I like a lot of her old stuff so I will give the new stuff a listen when it comes out. Reply

Thread

Link

weird has always been her thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha, good point! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









If Fever Ray is back on her bullshit then so am I.



Edited at 2017-10-16 04:34 pm (UTC) Fever Ray??? Returning??? Let me get up.If Fever Ray is back on her bullshit then so am I. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my forever fave is Keep The Streets Empty For Me Reply

Thread

Link

mine is now's the only time I know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God yes. Such a beautiful, atmospheric song. I always imagine walking through a forest on a foggy morning or something. Definite #aesthetic music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I Had A Heart & her cover of Mercy Street are my favorites Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Thread

Link

I thought that read Sugar Ray for a hot second and got really nostalgic. Never heard of Fever Ray before, but they sound good! Reply

Thread

Link

She's the other half of The Knife. If you've never heard of The Knife before either, then guuuurl you betta get on your Spotify now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I know who Fever Ray is and I fucking thought of Jimmy Ray for a moment!! I was like "who the fuck asked for this!?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Listen to Fever Ray first album and watch all her videos and prepare for your life to change . The Knife album Silent Shout is a masterpiece Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG FUCKING FINALLY!!! Reply

Thread

Link

"this house makes it hard to fuck"





big mood Reply

Thread

Link

Yes! So glad she's coming back. I was sad when the Knife broke up, but got to see them on their last tour.



When is this album coming out? Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, I haven't listened to Fever Ray since college. Reply

Thread

Link

I am a little underwhelming to me, It's the spooky sound they used to make. Still good tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank all the Gods Reply

Thread

Link

wig GONE Reply

Thread

Link

Omg I haven't listened yet but her first project is one of my favorite albums ever Reply

Thread

Link

2009 was an amazing year for music Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God is great

My prayers have been answered

The queen shall reign again Reply

Thread

Link

i mean i guess Reply

Thread

Link

I only know Fever Ray from the Vikings opening credits -- I dig it. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeeeeesssss I loved the first one; I would play it to fall asleep all the time! Reply

Thread

Link

Hew ? Reply

Thread

Link