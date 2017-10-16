October 16th, 2017, 11:17 am theqinra New clip from Stranger Things Season 2 Source Tagged: netflix, stranger things (netflix), television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7373 comments Add comment
I just watched this show for the first time like...last week. I liked it quite a bit but at the same time it felt overhyped? Idk I guess I was just expecting it to be more unique with how much everyone crapped themselves over it. Still, I'm excited for more!
You're right about the hype, it was over the top. My fave show is Slasher, that deserved hype and got none.
Probably because they didn't offer her enough money and/or her stage dad has her booked for something else.
gaten, caleb and noah deserve more love.
I did enjoy this show, I just don't get the hype. Or everyone's love for Millie. I thought the 3 boys had better chemistry. I wanted to like her more, but she was so hyped. I was more excited about Winona.
Edited at 2017-10-16 04:14 pm (UTC)
elaborate please.
They're coming out with so much merch, I wonder how long this show will last.
The Kids IRL
Re: The Kids IRL
Edited at 2017-10-16 06:19 pm (UTC)
Re: The Kids IRL
Re: The Kids IRL
Re: The Kids IRL
He seems nice
Re: The Kids IRL