That was supposed to look like a rebirthing scene, right? I'm not just being nasty?



I just watched this show for the first time like...last week. I liked it quite a bit but at the same time it felt overhyped? Idk I guess I was just expecting it to be more unique with how much everyone crapped themselves over it. Still, I'm excited for more! Reply

I think it was just supposed to be her breaking through from the upside down lol. It's an icky barrier tho. Reply

I meant symbolically lol! I got the literal meaning. :) Reply

You're right about the hype, it was over the top. My fave show is Slasher, that deserved hype and got none. Reply

Millie's so adorable, aw Reply

I'm going to a stranger things dance party tmrw night! super stoked. Reply

"Hello comic-con London, this is Millie from Stranger Things. I'm sorry I couldn't be there....."



Probably because they didn't offer her enough money and/or her stage dad has her booked for something else. Reply

or she's a child who shouldn't be expected to go to fifty cons a year Reply

If it was lucrative enough her dad would def have her there. He has been working her almost non-stop since season 1 of Stranger Things dropped. Reply

I haven't seen anything to indicate anyone else from the show showed up either, not sure why she was obligated to. Reply

She looks like baby Ellen Ripley with that haircut. It's cut Reply

she looks a LOT like finn wolfhard in that thumbnail. like they could be twins Reply

LOL I thought it was Finn and I was like "Finn looks different...OH IT'S MILLIE!" Reply

i can't wait until eleven is reunited with the boys. i liked her interactions with them the most in the first season Reply

i h8 myself for being so annoyed about these kids but some of them annoy me so much. galen and caleb seem cute and caleb has the makings to be a little fashionisto. his red carpet suits are always so cool. Reply

finn and millie seem to be the most popular so i hope it won't get to their heads. gaten, caleb and noah are adorable though Reply

gaten, caleb and noah deserve more love. Reply

I didn’t even know there was a Noah 😐 Reply

Kids are all annoying. They're just kids, go easy on them lol. Reply

Caleb is one cool kid. Can't wait to see what he does in the future. Reply

I did enjoy this show, I just don't get the hype. Or everyone's love for Millie. I thought the 3 boys had better chemistry. I wanted to like her more, but she was so hyped. I was more excited about Winona. Reply

its amazing ppl can feel so entitled as to expect certain behaviors or appearances or whatever out of children



Edited at 2017-10-16 04:14 pm (UTC) Reply

This fandom is going to end up being so messy Reply

i read this article about the messiness of the it fandom so i'm guessing the st fandom is just as messy Reply

I think there is a lot of crossover between those two fandoms. Reply

but like...what messiness?



elaborate please. Reply

I feel like it already is lol There's something so weird with some of the fans stanning these children. Reply

i've seen widespread thirsting for the IT kid actor in this already. it's only a matter of time. Reply

GIVE IT TO ME NOW Reply

feel bad for this girl Reply

I go funko pop hunting for my comic shop, only way I know who these characters are.

They're coming out with so much merch, I wonder how long this show will last. Reply

the kids were my favorite part of the 1st season so I can't wait for Eleven to re-unite with them Reply

ST has been overhyped to hell, but i still really enjoy it. hopefully S2 will be better/more original. Reply

These comments about the kids are interesting. I got to meet all of them and overall they were great. Millie is really professional, nice, and eloquent but you can tell that she doesn't get to hang with the guys much, I was under the impression that her agent would rush her through interviews because she was so "important." Gaten is an idiot, sorry, but he is. Caleb is fun, happy-go-lucky, and super nice. Noah is by far the best and smartest of them all. It's probably a good thing he will be in Season 2 more. He answered all questions very well and didn't sound coached such as the other kids. He was real genuine. Finn is very nice and honestly he doesn't seem like he lets fame get to him as others thing. He seemed like a sweet kid. Actually he told us a sort of sad story about how being famous can be scary because he has people following him, for example, two older girls followed him all the way back to a hotel he was staying out and he was really freaked out by it. Reply

ugh at your last sentence. honestly i feel so bad for finn, i've already seen several gross tweets about him, and he seems to be the most exposed kid at the moment bc of it. hope it doesn't affect him that much. i just feel bad for millie bc of her family. honestly i'd be the most worried about her in terms of fame getting to her bc of the way she seems to be separated from the other kids, both by the media and her team/family.



Edited at 2017-10-16 06:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, I just remembered that Noah also told us a story about how a fan asked him to her high school prom and he said yes as a joke and when he left, her and her family were waiting for him and trying to give him the info to her prom. He's a kid..it's so creepy Reply

jesus @ those creeps stalking Finn. why would you even think that following a child is a good idea wtf. like ok fans have always been creepy but the amount of adults I've seen being gross about these children (and especially Finn, now that he's in 2 fan favorite franchises) has honestly shocked me and I've grown up in various fandoms Reply

What do you mean with "Gaten is an idiot"?

He seems nice Reply

I'm actually not surprised, I know some people treat Finn like he's a kind of an sexy teen idol or something, I really only can see a kid, the same with Millie Reply

I should also say that almost all the kids told us that they have had "many creepy fans" since the show. Mostly they all said that they get people telling them how much they love them and want to marry them. Sad is that the kids are definitely freaked out by it, but the way they talk about it, I think they just believe it's normal to be harassed like that. Reply

welp :( i worry about how it will affect them. i mean looking back on child actors in the past, they had a lot of pressure on them too, but they also didn't have to deal with social media and the meeting of fans as much. there was more of a barrier and celebs weren't as 'attainable'. Reply

wow her hair grew quite a bit Reply

Come to think of it: why hasn't Eleven's hair grown out on the show? It's been >9 months in show-time. Reply

