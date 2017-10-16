October 16th, 2017, 10:53 am chastainy Kris Wu - Deserve ft. Travis Scott (Official Music Video) SourcePlease support the only ex-exo member with a good song! Ty! Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
still waiting for the video though lmao. at least the song is out!
Edited at 2017-10-16 03:39 pm (UTC)
2. got nothin on the erotic and sensual masterpiece that is "Lu"
i wonder if kris and luhan would have achieved the level of popularity they have in china now if they had stayed in exo and had just graduated to doing more work in china like lay is.
Edited at 2017-10-16 04:34 pm (UTC)
cryin
Let the Kris reign begin!
luhans music remains flawless
And TAO has the best music from an escapee. Black and White is iconic.
I don't give a shhhhhhiet lol
Edited at 2017-10-16 05:37 pm (UTC)
the only ex exo member that matters
But slay King Kris <3 wave that Cristal around, boo!
This is a solid single idc. Haters didn't walk fashion week and probably call Baekhyun daddy.
Speaking of exexo, when is Lay going to admit he's moved on? He's not on the roster. I wish he was in The Eve.