luhan who? this a real bop! Reply

only ex-exo member with a good song??? Then explain this:







still waiting for the video though lmao. at least the song is out!



the choreo @ 0:26 is killing me Reply

Finally some choreo I can perfect. Reply

1. no



2. got nothin on the erotic and sensual masterpiece that is "Lu"

lmao ia with both points Reply

The only member with good songs is Tao lbr Reply

ngl, July is still a bop, lol. donttalkaboutjuice



i wonder if kris and luhan would have achieved the level of popularity they have in china now if they had stayed in exo and had just graduated to doing more work in china like lay is.

nope. there's a reason why luhan and kris are >>> Reply

This song does not make me feel like a classic papillon! Reply

aite aite aite aite aite Reply

Link





Gorl you did not just disrespect my boy LUHAN! Reply

Yaaaas King Krisus Reply

YAS Reply

yo(!)u freestlye ma ?



cryin Reply

is that a tattooed forehead? Reply

It's fake, don't worry lol Reply

He sounds like Drake.

Let the Kris reign begin! Reply

omg this is embarrassing lol. Reply

i dled this song over the weekend, thanks zane lowe! Reply

mess Reply

can tao, kris and lay start a swaggy hephap group pls



luhans music remains flawless Reply

I admire his hustle but his music is a hate crime lmao



And TAO has the best music from an escapee. Black and White is iconic.

I don't give a shhhhhhiet lol



I actually sang the last line lmfao Reply

not when "lu" exists k Reply

the only ex exo member that matters Reply

Um I'm not here for this disrespect of playlist classics such as Time (Tiesto Remix)

But slay King Kris <3 wave that Cristal around, boo!



This is a solid single idc. Haters didn't walk fashion week and probably call Baekhyun daddy.



Speaking of exexo, when is Lay going to admit he's moved on? He's not on the roster. I wish he was in The Eve. Reply

Time is legit great Reply

how much money did he pay to get travis scott on this song lol Reply

lol mte Reply

