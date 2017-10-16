Halt & Catch Fire Series Finale Post!
- Television's grossly underrated masterpiece, Halt & Catch Fire, concluded it's 4-season run
- H&CF benefitted greatly when focus was redirected to the two female leads
[Some stuff the writers said about the show]- Writers thought about having Cam get pregnant, but the female writers were like 'no fucking way'
- Were thinking of giving Bos a ponytail
- Tried but failed to get Nirvana to license its music
- Over the series they wanted to show Cam grow up and Donna rise to power
- Wanted to shine a light on the women bc they always get overlooked in tech history and the whole male-fronted ~anti-hero thing was not working
Thoughts on this masterpiece of a show, ontd? Fave moments?
he has always been the ideas guy who works with others to accomplish stuff so being a teacher is pretty perfect for him. he still gets to inspire others and be creative without all the failure and competitiveness that made him a massive dick.
I have yet to go through the postmortem articles of this show. Thanks!
The last couple eps. of season 1 are super intense too!
but i WILL I HAVE TO
the scene with Donna and Cam discussion pheonix and the logo appearing behind them was brilliant and im glad they got to go out as the HBIC they both are
also Baby gay is gunna rule the world <3
i liked Joe's ending as well. It made sense for him as hes always loved teaching people new things and being an almost paternal figure to those around him so becoming a teacher was a great idea.
1000000% happy he didn't end up with Cam as they were poison to each other
one of the interviews that went out covered how the two creators were considering making cam pregnant but the women in the writers room shut it down. i'm so grateful to the balance of women who worked on this show. credit to the chrises for fostering an environment where women felt heard too.
Same, i'm trying to think of any other show but i can't. Turn comes close but not enough, bates motel was brilliant but i would've liked it to play out differently. It's such an all around happy ending but without the nonsense cheese. I can't thank all of the writers enough for finish this story and getting us there in such a manner. If somebody blames me on loving doom and gloom in my endings, i'll just redirect them to hacf now.
Such a fulfilling finale. I'm so glad Cameron is her same, spazzy, headstrong self—just with more self-awareness.
I think the balance of women writers on this show really made it incredible.
Donna's speech in the finale was EVERYTHING
The Leftovers may be the best show on TV this year but HACF's end resonated more with me. It will take a long time for me to get over Gordon's passing. What the hell.
The finale have a lot of great moments. I got a little bit emotional when Gordon's wristwatch beeped after Joe and Cameron saw Yahoo! moved ahead of Comet and also in Cameron and Bos' scene. I love their father-daughter relationship.
Haley listening to Gordon's cassette tape wrecked me. I'm really glad Haley still has "something" left of her dad. Susanna was a pleasant surprise. Considering this is her first TV gig, she owned her role as Haley Clark.
Joe's scene at the end was perfect. When they panned the camera from Cameron's picture to Streets of Laredo and to this...
Jesus Christ.
I was hoping the last shot of the series would be Joe and it's great that they went back to the first scene of the series.
I also liked when Joanie admitted to Donna that they're alike with Haley being the daddy's girl.
Lastly, this is arguably Lee Pace's best performance. I want to see him in more dramatic roles.
I love Donna and Cameron's friendship. It's wasn't perfect, but then again, friendships aren't. I love that they supported and loved one another even if they got on their last nerve and weren't on speaking terms. I love that Donna was the only person to finish and understand Cameron's video game. I love Joe's growth. I love that Gordon bugged the ever loving shit out of me in the beginning but I grew to appreciate him. I loved Joe and Cameron together (I know, whatever) but it makes sense that they went their separate ways. They learned a lot from each other. I love that Bos found love again and began a father figure and mentor to the group, especially Cameron.
I love this show so much and I truly hope more people discover it. The ratings were terrible but it had critical acclaim. Someone at AMC loved it and I'm thankful for whoever it was because we got 4 great seasons.
so excellent. time to rewatch.
This is, hands down, one of the BEST SHOWS I've seen in my life. Probably top 5 for me.
It's exciting and suspenseful, but not in a gimmicky way. And the storylines & characters feel so fleshed out and so LOVED by the writers. It makes me happy to be a fan of a show that so obviously CARES about its characters and its audience. The show can break my heart and make it grow back even bigger because of that fact.
And UGGGHHH. The dialogue! The script and the speeches they give to the characters brings me to tears sometimes. There are so many beautiful moments that I've copied and saved because the dialogue rings so true to life.
And the actors are all AMAZINGGGG—from the small supporting roles to the main cast.
The characters are such a joy to watch develop.
Joe's entire arch through the series and his ending were PERFECT. I'm glad they gave him room to grow and develop a heart.
Hayley is a precious BOSS. I can't believe the amount of depth and growth they gave to her character in ONE FREAKING SEASON. From being a secondary character / shy mousey teen, to diving head first into the tech world, discovering her sexuality, and developing a really sweet and strong relationship with the main characters.
UGGHHHH. Donna and Cameron—turned out SO FIERCE and so true to themselves.
I could go on and on.
As a recovering WALKING DEAD fan, this show really lit up my soul lol.