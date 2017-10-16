hayley atwell

Halt & Catch Fire Series Finale Post!



- Television's grossly underrated masterpiece, Halt & Catch Fire, concluded it's 4-season run
- H&CF benefitted greatly when focus was redirected to the two female leads
[Some stuff the writers said about the show]- Writers thought about having Cam get pregnant, but the female writers were like 'no fucking way'
- Were thinking of giving Bos a ponytail
- Tried but failed to get Nirvana to license its music
- Over the series they wanted to show Cam grow up and Donna rise to power
- Wanted to shine a light on the women bc they always get overlooked in tech history and the whole male-fronted ~anti-hero thing was not working
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Source
Thoughts on this masterpiece of a show, ontd? Fave moments?
Mods, i changed the gif source!
Tagged: ,