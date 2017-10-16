Halt & Catch Fire Series Finale Post!

I just didn't buy Joe's ending at all. But I liked how much they focused on the women in the finale. Reply

Thread

Link

i've seen a lot of his fans saying this and i don't really get it. what didn't make sense about his ending? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where have you seen this? I might go take a look at what they're saying because I need more people to discuss HACF with. Lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Gordon once told Joe that part of his personality if his constant need to push people. So becoming a teacher to high school kids was perfect to me. And this time Joe didn't "restart" with his previous life or persona behind him. He carried all of himself — his failures and loss — when he moved back to Armonk to teach. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for everyones mental health benefit it was best that joe finally leave the tech world.



he has always been the ideas guy who works with others to accomplish stuff so being a teacher is pretty perfect for him. he still gets to inspire others and be creative without all the failure and competitiveness that made him a massive dick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not that it would ever happen but I'd be so down for some sort of Haley spinoff. And I rarely ever tolerate kids on these types of shows. Also my gay heart broke for her when she was crying in the car. Reply

Thread

Link

i wanted her to get the girl so badly. and we definitely need a spinoff. i think the chrises teased one, kind of tongue-in-cheek: the ballad of haley clark. it would be my so-called life on prestige drama steroids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Link please???



I have yet to go through the postmortem articles of this show. Thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh, that scene broke my heart as well. Haley deserves it all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i’m trying to get into this because i have a crush on mackenzie davis, but i’m like 6 eps into the first season and it’s just not grabbing me. Reply

Thread

Link

Stick it out, it gets soooo much better, esp S2. Cameron and Donna are the absolute best. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I first watched the show it took a little while. S2 is when it really gets good. And as someone else stated that's when Donna/Cam really shine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm probably alone in this but I loved season 1. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved season 1 too, but I'm also in the minority because I think season 2 was my least favorite Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too! i adore it all. hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously—stick it out until season 2. It skyrockets from there.



The last couple eps. of season 1 are super intense too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

now that this is done i'll watch :) Reply

Thread

Link

did you ever finish black sails 😤 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NO 😭



but i WILL I HAVE TO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so happy with how it ended



the scene with Donna and Cam discussion pheonix and the logo appearing behind them was brilliant and im glad they got to go out as the HBIC they both are



also Baby gay is gunna rule the world <3



i liked Joe's ending as well. It made sense for him as hes always loved teaching people new things and being an almost paternal figure to those around him so becoming a teacher was a great idea.



1000000% happy he didn't end up with Cam as they were poison to each other Reply

Thread

Link

hands down the most fulfilling finale i've ever seen. more than sfu even, because this show was more consistent as a whole and i'm just so damn fond of everything about it. mayer and kusama directed the hell out of those last two hours.



one of the interviews that went out covered how the two creators were considering making cam pregnant but the women in the writers room shut it down. i'm so grateful to the balance of women who worked on this show. credit to the chrises for fostering an environment where women felt heard too. Reply

Thread

Link

also, haley listening to gordon's recording will probably always make me ugly cry. the way the music from his "dream" sequence kicks in 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amen. Perfect example of why it is so important to have women behind the scenes because so many men, even when they try, still can't fathom the idea of a woman without kids or a woman having storylines completely divorced from the circumstances of her body. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hands down the most fulfilling finale i've ever seen.

Same, i'm trying to think of any other show but i can't. Turn comes close but not enough, bates motel was brilliant but i would've liked it to play out differently. It's such an all around happy ending but without the nonsense cheese. I can't thank all of the writers enough for finish this story and getting us there in such a manner. If somebody blames me on loving doom and gloom in my endings, i'll just redirect them to hacf now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME.



Such a fulfilling finale. I'm so glad Cameron is her same, spazzy, headstrong self—just with more self-awareness.



I think the balance of women writers on this show really made it incredible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just finished it. Such a damn good, underrated show. The writing might not have been perfect, but the acting, direction, shooting and production were.



Donna's speech in the finale was EVERYTHING Reply

Thread

Link





The Leftovers may be the best show on TV this year but HACF's end resonated more with me. It will take a long time for me to get over Gordon's passing. What the hell.



The finale have a lot of great moments. I got a little bit emotional when Gordon's wristwatch beeped after Joe and Cameron saw Yahoo! moved ahead of Comet and also in Cameron and Bos' scene. I love their father-daughter relationship.



Haley listening to Gordon's cassette tape wrecked me. I'm really glad Haley still has "something" left of her dad. Susanna was a pleasant surprise. Considering this is her first TV gig, she owned her role as Haley Clark.



Joe's scene at the end was perfect. When they panned the camera from Cameron's picture to Streets of Laredo and to this...







Jesus Christ.







I was hoping the last shot of the series would be Joe and it's great that they went back to the first scene of the series.



Edited at 2017-10-16 05:09 pm (UTC) A lot of really good shows ended this year. The Leftovers, Black Sails, Turn and now Halt and Catch Fire. Damn.The Leftovers may be the best show on TV this year but HACF's end resonated more with me. It will take a long time for me to get over Gordon's passing. What the hell.The finale have a lot of great moments. I got a little bit emotional when Gordon's wristwatch beeped after Joe and Cameron saw Yahoo! moved ahead of Comet and also in Cameron and Bos' scene. I love their father-daughter relationship.Haley listening to Gordon's cassette tape wrecked me. I'm really glad Haley still has "something" left of her dad. Susanna was a pleasant surprise. Considering this is her first TV gig, she owned her role as Haley Clark.Joe's scene at the end was perfect. When they panned the camera from Cameron's picture to Streets of Laredo and to this...Jesus Christ.I was hoping the last shot of the series would be Joe and it's great that they went back to the first scene of the series. Reply

Thread

Link

I was hoping to see Joe tell Haley that her dad knew about her sexuality. That scene would wreck me as well. But at least Joe and Haley still have communication. Joe would be a great mentor to her.



I also liked when Joanie admitted to Donna that they're alike with Haley being the daddy's girl.



Lastly, this is arguably Lee Pace's best performance. I want to see him in more dramatic roles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm listening to Solsbury Hill for the 100th time now. I love it when shows use Peter Gabriel's songs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't want to watch this season til it was over, because i was worried about it villainizing Donna and turning her and Cam against each other. So happy that didnt happen. Time to binge-watch. Reply

Thread

Link

I still need to watch this UGH Reply

Thread

Link





I love Donna and Cameron's friendship. It's wasn't perfect, but then again, friendships aren't. I love that they supported and loved one another even if they got on their last nerve and weren't on speaking terms. I love that Donna was the only person to finish and understand Cameron's video game. I love Joe's growth. I love that Gordon bugged the ever loving shit out of me in the beginning but I grew to appreciate him. I loved Joe and Cameron together (I know, whatever) but it makes sense that they went their separate ways. They learned a lot from each other. I love that Bos found love again and began a father figure and mentor to the group, especially Cameron.



I love this show so much and I truly hope more people discover it. The ratings were terrible but it had critical acclaim. Someone at AMC loved it and I'm thankful for whoever it was because we got 4 great seasons.







Edited at 2017-10-16 05:58 pm (UTC) This was one of the best television shows ever. I think a lot of people were turned off from the show because of the tech stuff, but it's SO much more than that. What other show would put their male characters on a back burner and focus on the women?I love Donna and Cameron's friendship. It's wasn't perfect, but then again, friendships aren't. I love that they supported and loved one another even if they got on their last nerve and weren't on speaking terms. I love that Donna was the only person to finish and understand Cameron's video game. I love Joe's growth. I love that Gordon bugged the ever loving shit out of me in the beginning but I grew to appreciate him. I loved Joe and Cameron together (I know, whatever) but it makes sense that they went their separate ways. They learned a lot from each other. I love that Bos found love again and began a father figure and mentor to the group, especially Cameron.I love this show so much and I truly hope more people discover it. The ratings were terrible but it had critical acclaim. Someone at AMC loved it and I'm thankful for whoever it was because we got 4 great seasons. Reply

Thread

Link

i have so many feelings about this perfect series, such a satisfying ending.. oof. that part where hayley listens to the tape of gordon's meditation hit me square in the solar plexus.



so excellent. time to rewatch. Reply

Thread

Link