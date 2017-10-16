Woody Allen faces backlash, clarifies he meant Harvey Weinstein is SICK as well as SAD

Urgh Reply

death is too good for him Reply

he's scared people are gonna come after him.





also has anyone noticed his face looks like a child??? it's weird.



Edited at 2017-10-16 03:34 pm (UTC)

he's one of the ugliest people who ever lived. he has benjamin button syndrome. Reply

lol ikr Reply

ugh yeah it's really weird Reply

I'm sorry but even with Mia's FAR,FAR superior genes, there is no way he is related to Ronan. Reply

So no clarification on your concerns about a “witch hunt”



Or that you only care about making movies and not about the safety and well-being of the actresses in your movies?



K.



Edited at 2017-10-16 03:37 pm (UTC)

quit lying Reply

it's because anything he says about harvey can be directly applied to himself. they're two peas in a pod. Reply

one day i'm gonna wake up and there's gonna be an ontd post saying woody allen died. the thought of that joyful day gets me through life tbh Reply

Yep. No matter how slow our community gets, we've got to keep it alive so we can celebrate death days in style. Woody, Harvey, Polanski, Donald, Sean Penn, Chris Brown, Mel Gibson etc. (I have to stop there because otherwise I could be typing for days.) Reply

Just say most famous straight white men. :) Reply

These posts are going to be lit for sure Reply

ONTD will have to exist forever then. Reply

The Donald death post will be amazing. If we don't break lj I'll be disappointed. Reply

No, let's keep it going. This could be one of the biggest posts.

Bryan Singer, Bill Cosby, Charlie Sheen.... Reply

Yes, all of these disgusting 70s men are gonna start dying out and it'll be joyous (I do wish they'd face some justice first) Reply

I look forward to that one person who comes in and says it's bad to celebrate someones death and backtrack real quick when they start getting dragged, lmao. Reply

He better not die until Ronan & fam can take him down for real this time



He will go down as a fucking loser that even Kate Winslet won’t be able to say shit Reply

I'm actually a bit baffled by the audacity of his comments... not that I'm surprised by what he said but that he thought he could say it without repercussions. Tells you all you need to know about how he's just been getting away with his shit for way too long. Reply

I was thinking the same thing. I’m just really surprised that he waded in at all—I thought he’d wised up a bit. But no. He is still the same clueless molesting shitbird as ever. Reply

I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man. I was surprised it was treated differently



Go drown. Reply

When can we start a Purge-like "game" of Whack-a-Rapist? I want in on that. Reply

So sexually harassing and assaulting grown women is bad but not little girls? Good to know, Woody. Reply

They never should have interviewed him because we don't need to know a rapist's thoughts about a rapist. Reply

I assumed it came up because he’s doing press for that turd movie with Kate Winslet. Reply

it's happening...i honestly thought allen was untouchable. Reply

He's had too many flops in a row. Like with Harvey the actions are never the problem until the money stops rolling in. Woody is actually in a vulnerable place for the first time since his career renaissance. Reply

Very true. However, unlike Weinstein, he’s had countless celebrities vouch for him repeatedly. I wonder how they’ll get out of this. Probably something about, “not enough evidence until now” and “terribly sorry, I thought they were fanciful rumors.” Reply

Lmao yeeessss. Reply

He's facing a 'backlash' for supporting Weinstein, but still none for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old child. Of course. Reply

https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/oct/16/harvey-weinstein-woody-allen-sad-comment-sexual-abuse-allegations

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41626750

https://pagesix.com/2017/10/16/woody-allen-backpedals-on-sad-harvey-weinstein-comments/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/10/16/woody-allen-of-course-warns-of-witch-hunt-atmosphere-following-harvey-weinstein-scandal/?utm_term=.f685b2e51b9d



and more



Donald Trump Jr is even going after him, which HA HA HA HA HA look at your own fucking genepool first there, boyo. A lot of the articles talking about the backlash have been mentioning his abuse of Dylan, so I feel like the ball has started rolling.and moreDonald Trump Jr is even going after him, which HA HA HA HA HA look at your own fucking genepool first there, boyo. Reply

also, oblig repost:





Edited at 2017-10-16 03:47 pm (UTC)

nnnnn Reply

omg amazing lmao Reply

YESSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

lmao this updated gif!! Reply

jk bless you for this gif

LMAOOOO, u can have all the cash money, bb!

if this really happens (idk i want to dream over a 🌈 on a 🦄 that ronan has a master plan to nab w.a.) this gif has to oblig show up in every post on the topic!

Lmfao Reply

Lmao love this. Reply

Fuck you, you child molesting piece of shit. Reply

Should be experienced shunning for being a child rapist



Die already Woody Reply

Voodoo, Crystals, Prayer, Satanism, Meditation...like what's it gonna take for him to die horribly because I am 100% on board and just need direction. Reply

woody allen lying again. Reply

lmao look at who's talking! Gtfo Reply

I'm baffled as to why he's even pretending to give the appearance he actually gives a flying fuck about anyone other than himself, and that he expects us to believe he does. Reply

For real. The fucking nerve of him to speak on this, like wtf? Reply

lmao the fact that he had to clarify is huge. he usually never does this.



go to hell, woody! Reply

