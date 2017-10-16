Woody Allen faces backlash, clarifies he meant Harvey Weinstein is SICK as well as SAD
Woody Allen clarifies Harvey Weinstein comments, calling him a "sad, sick man" https://t.co/zZBNFTAcNH pic.twitter.com/HoJ9MFrJ0w— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 16, 2017
After calling the situation sad for everyone, Woody Allen "clarified" his comments by saying it was sad because Harvey was a "sad, sick man"! He was ~shocked that people could take his comments as anything other than that! He has yet to actually condemn Harvey Weinstein.
"When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein, I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man. I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings." The statement did not expand any further, and I believe it is very clear that his feelings are that men need to be protected from a "witch hunt" wherein they are held accountable for abusing women.
Woody Allen said that no one told him anything about Harvey Weinstein in "real seriousness", which means like so many, he heard things and dgaf then, just like he dgaf now. Sexual predators flock together!
Harvey Weinstein, Woody Allen and Roman Polanski walk into a bar, they're all given Oscars and leave to a standing ovation.— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) October 15, 2017
Source
also has anyone noticed his face looks like a child??? it's weird.
Or that you only care about making movies and not about the safety and well-being of the actresses in your movies?
K.
Bryan Singer, Bill Cosby, Charlie Sheen....
He will go down as a fucking loser that even Kate Winslet won’t be able to say shit
Go drown.
When can we start a Purge-like "game" of Whack-a-Rapist? I want in on that.
Donald Trump Jr is even going after him, which HA HA HA HA HA look at your own fucking genepool first there, boyo.
also, oblig repost:
jk bless you for this gif
Die already Woody
go to hell, woody!
it's been time for the urn