Woody Allen faces backlash, clarifies he meant Harvey Weinstein is SICK as well as SAD




After calling the situation sad for everyone, Woody Allen "clarified" his comments by saying it was sad because Harvey was a "sad, sick man"! He was ~shocked that people could take his comments as anything other than that! He has yet to actually condemn Harvey Weinstein.

"When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein, I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man. I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings." The statement did not expand any further, and I believe it is very clear that his feelings are that men need to be protected from a "witch hunt" wherein they are held accountable for abusing women.

Woody Allen said that no one told him anything about Harvey Weinstein in "real seriousness", which means like so many, he heard things and dgaf then, just like he dgaf now. Sexual predators flock together!




Source
Source
