Kpop Post: Seventeen,TWICE,Taemin,Highlight

Lumping King Taemin with these flops, wow... OP should be arrested for a pop crime. Reply

Thread

Link

I never like kpop teasers bc they barely play snippets from the actual song, but I have fave the new Twice song will be likeable Reply

Thread

Link

Twice coming to dominate October as always omg our other faves are not safe! Reply

Thread

Link

Twice's timing is really great. Come thru non vocal queens! Reply

Thread

Link