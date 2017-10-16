Kpop Post: Seventeen,TWICE,Taemin,Highlight
Seventeen (Vocal team)-Pinwheel (the performance team won..)
TWICE-Likey teaser
Taemin- Move (There's also a performance video)
HIGHLIGHT-Can be Better
BTOB-Missing You
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/aarBJqitCJE
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/OHaRcSSGYiA
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/rcEyUNeZqmY
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZJy8tsVEo9I
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/4bykFvnRzno
TWICE-Likey teaser
Taemin- Move (There's also a performance video)
HIGHLIGHT-Can be Better
BTOB-Missing You
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/aarBJqitCJE
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/OHaRcSSGYiA
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/rcEyUNeZqmY
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZJy8tsVEo9I
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/4bykFvnRzno
i hope we get another iconic song like TT