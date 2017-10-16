October 16th, 2017, 08:06 am sandstorm BLACK PANTHER Trailer #2 source Tagged: black celebrities, chadwick boseman, danai gurira, film trailer / stills, marvel, michael b jordan Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 150150 comments Add comment
Nothing can quell my hype for this movie. Not Marvel acting stupid again. Not superhero movie fatigue. Not the 100% chance of Infinity Stone nonsense. Nothing. I'm all in.
Whatever, I'm soooooooooo excited for this film!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Also, hipster villain Michael B. Jordan @ 1,24 had me cracking up.
I'm so excited for this.
So when do this tickets go on sale?!? Marvel is playing with my emotions
then i noticed the walk!
Lol.
I feel you! That trailer was everything.
I fight enough with people on Twitter but I'll go to war for this movie.
disappointed but not surprised.
I want to savour it but also dunk myself into it
Edited at 2017-10-16 02:47 pm (UTC)
HYPE!!!
otherwise looks fucking amazing
I'm shooketh.