Cher will star in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
In between posts dragging Tr*mp mother Cher confirmed that she will return to acting in the sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia, titled "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!"
Her last appearance on the big screen was with Xtina in Burlesque (2010).
Source
i didn't even know this sequel was in the works but what kind of gay fantasy... coming for that second best actress win tbh
WELL…IM IN MOMMA MIA2 🎂— Cher (@cher) October 16, 2017
Her last appearance on the big screen was with Xtina in Burlesque (2010).
Source
i didn't even know this sequel was in the works but what kind of gay fantasy... coming for that second best actress win tbh
This sequel is off to a fantastic start
And the queen of the older gays cher is starring in mama mia
Was it @god that said this? “I’m gonna give the gays everything they want”
I think so‼️
Can’t wait for the soundtrack too‼️
🌈🌈🌈
Edited at 2017-10-16 01:56 pm (UTC)
This. I actually don't like Mamma Mia! but she had no business leading it. And Into the Woods would have been so much better if Bernadette or Vanessa Williams or someone had played the witch. Being able to carry a tune isn't the same thing as having the vocals to lead a musical.
And yes exactly. Bernadette's witch is possibly my favourite. Her version of Stay with Me is so absolutely haunting.
...but you won the Oscar for Moonstruck?
AND DON'T YOU FORGET IT!!!
Hurricane Ophelia
Just glancing at her filmography
Come Back to the Five and Dime
Silkwood (love that movie, all of it)
Mask
Suspect
Witches of Eastwick (and yes for the whole cast)
Moonstruck (Oscar, yay)
Tea With Mussolini
She`s been teasing us on twitter ever since she posted that pic of the boots