Cher will star in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

In between posts dragging Tr*mp mother Cher confirmed that she will return to acting in the sequel to 2008's Mamma Mia, titled "Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!"

Her last appearance on the big screen was with Xtina in Burlesque (2010).

i didn't even know this sequel was in the works but what kind of gay fantasy... coming for that second best actress win tbh
