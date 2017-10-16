Cher will star in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

This sequel is off to a fantastic start Reply

I love Cher as much as the next person but I love Mamma Mia more and I DO NOT WANT THIS SEQUEL Reply

Bless us. Reply

Wig omg queen of the qpoc, Latin American gays, Brazilian gays and us American gays, Lady Gaga is starring in A Star is REborn next year



And the queen of the older gays cher is starring in mama mia



Was it @god that said this? “I’m gonna give the gays everything they want”



I think so‼️ Reply

I’m kinda way too excited for “A Star Is Born”. I feel like I should be handing in my Judy stan card. It feels like a betrayal! Reply

Don't feel bad. It's just a vehicle to let a leading lady shine and Judy and Barbra were both so different and I trust that Gaga will bring something new to it as well. Reply

Me too sis‼️ Not only because I’m gagz stan but I’m excited to see what she does in ha first feature film‼️



Can’t wait for the soundtrack too‼️



🌈🌈🌈



Edited at 2017-10-16 01:56 pm (UTC)

me too, I need a trailer to decide if I'm gonna get drunk or what to watch it Reply

I was nearly interested, and then I remembered Polanski Fan Meryl is the lead and nvm. I want Meryl to stop destroying my fav musicals. Give her role to Bernadette or Patti or somethin. Reply

I mean they wasted Christine Barinski for fucks sake. They'll do the same to Cher. Reply

I want Meryl to stop destroying my fav musicals.



This. I actually don't like Mamma Mia! but she had no business leading it. And Into the Woods would have been so much better if Bernadette or Vanessa Williams or someone had played the witch. Being able to carry a tune isn't the same thing as having the vocals to lead a musical. Reply

I've seen the musical, which is actually not that bad, but Meryl was terrible in the role. Barinski would have been better in the lead role tbh.



And yes exactly. Bernadette's witch is possibly my favourite. Her version of Stay with Me is so absolutely haunting. Reply

the original movie was not that great Reply

"MOMMA MIA" is killing me Reply

lmao "when you get cast in a movie and can't spell the title" Reply

Will Dom Cooper be coming back, and be shirtless and sun-burnt again? Reply

Well atleast she can sing. Reply

I loved Burlesque so I am here for this. The first movie was pretty meh on the vocals but it was cute. Reply

I hope they include this bop in the sequel:

Reply

Remember, I lost the Oscar for Moonstruck.



...but you won the Oscar for Moonstruck?



AND DON'T YOU FORGET IT!!! Reply

YASSSS ICONIC! Reply

everything is closed today. it's pretty interesting to see the winds be strong and the bending of trees......but i expected a lot worse than we are getting in dublin. Reply

I hope we get "Knowing Me Knowing You" this time. Reply

What about her Flint movie? Reply

I think that airs soon on lifetime Reply

Oh cool :) I really like Abba (guilty pleasure idc) and the first Mamma Mia was so much fun and really pretty to look at lol. I didn't see it in theaters though, I'm not sure with this on either. Reply

But they already used most of ABBA's most iconic bops in the first movie, what songs haven't they used yet ? Fernando, waterloo...I love ABBA this sequel better not tarnish their name! Reply

As someone who owns the blue velvet box set: they have a huge catalog, I’m sure they won’t be wanting for songs. Reply

This was my question. I mean, obv their back catalogue has plenty of other great songs but for a jukebox musical everyone wants the biggest hits. They've pretty much all already been used Reply

For some reason I thought she was in her 80s. She's only 71. Reply

it's probably because she keeps joking she's ancient lmao Reply

I just really miss Abba Reply

Hmmm, I like Cher as much as the next person and she's done some really fantastic movie roles (shocking all the critics) but I thought the first Mamma Mia! movie was meh.



Just glancing at her filmography

Come Back to the Five and Dime

Silkwood (love that movie, all of it)

Mask

Suspect

Witches of Eastwick (and yes for the whole cast)

Moonstruck (Oscar, yay)

Tea With Mussolini Reply

Omg You guys dont even know how excited i am about this

She`s been teasing us on twitter ever since she posted that pic of the boots Reply

Thread

