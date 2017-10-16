Last Week Tonight With John Oliver takes on Equifax (and Weinstein)
John Oliver discusses the massive impact of the cybersecurity breach at Equifax (that lead to millions of leaked social security numbers) and their massively misguided attempts to mitigate the damage and cover up their mistakes:
He also discussed Harvey Weinstein and calls out Oliver Stone, Donna Karen, and the Motion Picture Academy (including Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, Mel Gibson and Casey Afflek):
source: 1, 2
please ignore the first post, mods. ty!
He also discussed Harvey Weinstein and calls out Oliver Stone, Donna Karen, and the Motion Picture Academy (including Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, Mel Gibson and Casey Afflek):
source: 1, 2
please ignore the first post, mods. ty!
Edited at 2017-10-16 12:15 pm (UTC)
when harvey was making money for everyone they all looked the other way, squashed stories, paid people off, etc. this only came out because his business was failing anyway. how many more predators are there out there who are still under the radar cuz they are making a lot of money for a lot of people.
Hearing Donna Karen's words again, makes me rage. It always made me angry, but hearing the words parted with Angie's and after reading Lysette's story, makes me want to punch her in the fucking face.
John was on point.
You can be covered head to toe, you can be in a burqa, and men will still harass you or sexually assault you. How do they not know it has nothing to do with sexual attraction?
Edited at 2017-10-16 12:13 pm (UTC)
Every day I wonder how easy it is for me as an American to just move somewhere else and never look back.
Edited at 2017-10-16 01:04 pm (UTC)
Congress called the Equifax assholes to testify and pointed out that they're making $ from their own incompetence, but then congress didn't actually do anything about it?! (presumably because the Repubs would block anything that punished the corporate perpetrators?)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Edited at 2017-10-16 01:41 pm (UTC)
Corden fails on both fronts.
That burn is scorching and perfect.
Edited at 2017-10-16 01:42 pm (UTC)
Has anyone else freezes their credit w/ all 3 companies like he suggested?
The whole time I was watching the video of her comments, I was trying to figure out who it was she reminded me of, and I finally realized it was this character from American Horror Story
ETA: Shit, that is huge! I'm so sorry, I don't know how to make it smaller
Edited at 2017-10-16 03:09 pm (UTC)