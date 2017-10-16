aesthetic hoe

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver takes on Equifax (and Weinstein)

John Oliver discusses the massive impact of the cybersecurity breach at Equifax (that lead to millions of leaked social security numbers) and their massively misguided attempts to mitigate the damage and cover up their mistakes:



He also discussed Harvey Weinstein and calls out Oliver Stone, Donna Karen, and the Motion Picture Academy (including Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, Mel Gibson and Casey Afflek):


