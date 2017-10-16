Last Week Tonight With John Oliver takes on Equifax (and Weinstein)









Edited at 2017-10-16 12:15 pm (UTC) thank you for giving us this gif to use on next awards season

I love the way John always points out people's hypocrisy. Reply

same Reply

I had forgotten that Casey would be presenting until he said this. How awful for whoever wins. Reply

This literally turns my stomach, he is actually going to be presenting this, isn't he? Reply

I love him so much. Reply

i hope whoever wins grabs that oscar and bludgeons him to death w/ it Reply

it's not going to happen, but part of me wishes that whichever actress wins this award will reject it if they still let him present Reply

saving this gif Reply

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Reply

Yaaaas drag them! Reply

now a part of me hopes frances does win just so she can unapologetically call his ass out on stage Reply

this is what makes me the most cynical about the whole thing



when harvey was making money for everyone they all looked the other way, squashed stories, paid people off, etc. this only came out because his business was failing anyway. how many more predators are there out there who are still under the radar cuz they are making a lot of money for a lot of people. Reply

Lysette Anthony came forward with how Harvey came to her house, forced his way inside and raped her.



Hearing Donna Karen's words again, makes me rage. It always made me angry, but hearing the words parted with Angie's and after reading Lysette's story, makes me want to punch her in the fucking face.



John was on point. Reply

One of the women he sexually harassed, a front desk assistant, told Ronan Farrow she would dress “very frumpy.”



You can be covered head to toe, you can be in a burqa, and men will still harass you or sexually assault you. How do they not know it has nothing to do with sexual attraction? Reply

i hadn't actually heard donna karan's comment, i'd only read it. i truly don't know how the women around her resisted the impulse to slap her.



Edited at 2017-10-16 12:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, her emphatic attitude made it even more disturbing. Reply

same, it was truly disturbing to watch. Reply

Yeah, I thought that the comments were horrible enough in print, but they were somehow a million times worse when I saw how she said them. Reply

So awful. I would have wanted to cut her off and start arguing with her. Good on the reporter for letting her ramble on so we could all see just how disgusting she is. Reply

That's my favorite thing good reporters so. Sit back and let and asshole hang themselves on their own bullshit words. Reply

Fucking disturbing Reply

Ikr at that point its not even ignorance anymore its just plain evil Reply

this really makes me think about how i read so much of people's quotes and kind of sort them in the deluge of info we receive when hearing them actually say the words carries so much more weight and makes them even worse. her shit-eating grin the entire time Reply

Same, the way she smiles when she says they were asking for it is soooo disgusting Reply

Like, she literally said women are “asking for it” b/c they dress like sluts byeeeeeeee Reply

She thought she was saying something so intelligent. Reply

This is the only advice I’ve seen on handling the Equifax breach so far. I was just hoping my poor credit would deter them, but I totally forgot about tax returns 🤦🏽‍♀️ Reply

i can't watch at work, what's his advice? Reply

Speak to the three creditors (TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian?) and ask to freeze your credit until you need to use it. Reply

The US social security and tax system sounds so poorly thought out. You should not have your whole life attached to a bunch of numbers. Reply

Mte, the more I learn about how the US work (or don't) the more baffled I become. Like, who decided this is an adequate way to run a country? And why is there so little outcry over it? Reply

It's a combo of people with money / status to keep the laws in place because it benefits them, most people aren't aware of how bad it is, and those who are can't get enough people involved to actually fight it without being shut down because people are struggling to make ends meet.



Every day I wonder how easy it is for me as an American to just move somewhere else and never look back.



Edited at 2017-10-16 01:04 pm (UTC) Reply

I signed up for the year of free credit monitoring. While they were no longer charging for it, the company they outsourced it to did sell my information to companies for advertising. I started getting all types of calls and emails trying to sell me stuff. I had to block one number and unsubscribe from a bunch of emails. Reply

ugh great. To be honest I have been kind of ignoring it and I know that's not smart.



Congress called the Equifax assholes to testify and pointed out that they're making $ from their own incompetence, but then congress didn't actually do anything about it?! (presumably because the Repubs would block anything that punished the corporate perpetrators?) Reply

I used the cool gif last time i did a John Oliver post Reply

Ooof @ that Donna Karan video



Edited at 2017-10-16 01:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Hey James Corden, this is how you come in as a British comedian import and make satirical jokes about Harvey Weinstein, just FYI. Reply

John Oliver has the benefit of being intelligent and presumably, a genuinely decent person.



Corden fails on both fronts. Reply

He also isn't and doesn't seem to want to be part of that Hollywood celebrity clique and only has HBO to answer to, and they thankfully seem to let him do whatever he wants. Reply

MTE Reply

"One, that's appalling, and two, how would Donna Karan know how women are dressing right now? It's not 1993!"



That burn is scorching and perfect.



Edited at 2017-10-16 01:42 pm (UTC) Reply

It reminds me of the lady on twitter who said she would boycott Donna Karan, but she didn’t live near a TJ Maxx Reply

omggg Reply

lmaooo amazing Reply

I’ve been putting off calling Equifax to find out if my info was compromised. The idea of having to monitor my credit score for the rest of my life unnerves me.



Has anyone else freezes their credit w/ all 3 companies like he suggested? Reply

I froze all of mine Reply

that is what my dad did, and me too as soon as i find time. if you ever want to get a loan though you will have to unfreeze for that and then refreeze Reply

yeah we're applying for a new apartment so we can't do anything until we're moved in Reply

Donna Karen is ugly as fuck both inside and out. my god. Let the ponytail out woman, your brain isn't getting any air. Reply

The whole time I was watching the video of her comments, I was trying to figure out who it was she reminded me of, and I finally realized it was this character from American Horror Story





ETA: Shit, that is huge! I'm so sorry, I don't know how to make it smaller



I will almost never drag a woman's appearance - especially when there's so much else about her to criticize like in this case - but she is such a terrible person that I can't even feel too badly about this:The whole time I was watching the video of her comments, I was trying to figure out who it was she reminded me of, and I finally realized it was this character from

ETA: Shit, that is huge! I'm so sorry, I don't know how to make it smaller

the resemblance is uncanny Reply

Bless him. I hope he goes in on Allen too if they give him another damn oscar Reply

Yiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiikes. He really went in this time. Reply

I haven't watched these yet but I can't decide which I hate worse. One impacted ~145M Americans and the others, well same/same. Reply

the credit karma app allows you to monitor your equifax and transunion credit reports for free, jsyk Reply

