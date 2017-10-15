October 15th, 2017, 11:56 pm fauxkaren Good Behavior 2x02 Promo sourceWhat did you think of the premiere, ONTD? If you're not watching this show, why don't you love yourself?P.S. Sorry mods for fucking up the HTML. Should be fixed now! Tagged: michelle dockery, television - tnt, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2424 comments Add comment
THIS SHOW
Best music supervisor on TV, y/y?
And Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto have insane chemistry and are also super talented actors. That final scene on the beach was just brilliant.
ALSO WHO IS TRYING TO KILL JAVIER? I would guess that it's his father but idk idk. He said he took the job before he agreed to stop killing people, but I guess that could have been between the family dinner shitshow and the agreeing not to kill people.
since the hitman said " i heard what you did to your brother"
in a twist it could even be javier's sister
juan/michelle are tv hottest couple, i am fanning myself every time
the fingering scene in episode 10 was the hottest thing i have ever seen, respect tnt for showing that
i am so happy i finally started watching this show because it is legit amazing
DO IT
i hope you and yours stay safe. <3
stay safe bb
Firefighters are finding bodies wherever they contain fires.
ot, but
Re: ot, but
Last night's episode was great, and I can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds.
asking important questions here~!!!
this show is like a good fanfic, every time you want something to happen it does
like letty/javier fucking always in the right moments or even that moment at the beach in this episode
this show is a dream came true and finally tv show that delivers me hot sex scenes THANK U TNT
i binge watched it over the weekend just in time for new season, best life choice i recently made