IMO this is a good television shown Reply

Thread

Link

GUYS



THIS SHOW



Best music supervisor on TV, y/y?



And Michelle Dockery and Juan Diego Botto have insane chemistry and are also super talented actors. That final scene on the beach was just brilliant.



ALSO WHO IS TRYING TO KILL JAVIER? I would guess that it's his father but idk idk. He said he took the job before he agreed to stop killing people, but I guess that could have been between the family dinner shitshow and the agreeing not to kill people. Reply

Thread

Link

how can it be anybody but his father/or member of the family

since the hitman said " i heard what you did to your brother"

in a twist it could even be javier's sister



juan/michelle are tv hottest couple, i am fanning myself every time

the fingering scene in episode 10 was the hottest thing i have ever seen, respect tnt for showing that

i am so happy i finally started watching this show because it is legit amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I may actually have to try this show out. It looks interesting. I tend to wait for shows to get a second season before I try them. Reply

Thread

Link

Do it! My mom and I stumbled on it last year and binged the whole first season. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DO IT!!!! IT'S FLIPPING AWESOME!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do it !! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss so glad this show is back Reply

Thread

Link



sorry for hijacking your post. I need to rant: My fucking country is on fire and there's already 27 deaths confirmed. The air is unbreathable, our phone lines barely work and there's no rain to help the firefighters :( :( Reply

Thread

Link

where are you bb?



i hope you and yours stay safe. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been seeing all the posts from Portugal on the Europe subreddit and it looks so apocalyptic omg :( Hope you can stay safe and that it rains asap! <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus Christ, I hope you and everyone you know are safe ❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is terrible

stay safe bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I live in the Wine country of California we are in similar situation out here. We barely have control. We have zero rain in the future. I think the smoke has fucked up our environment so much that we may not get rain again this winter.



Firefighters are finding bodies wherever they contain fires. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish someone would make a post about what that former PCD member said about the group and the prostitution ring Reply

Thread

Link

there was this post but i’m not sure if you mean someone else. my bad if that’s the case Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has anyone read this book? It’s on sale and I was thinking of downloading it. Reply

Thread

Link

yes, the book is amazing. I read it even after I had seen season 1 of the show and it was still surprising given that they changed a bunch of things. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh yay, i didn’t realize the show was back. i’ll have to watch later Reply

Thread

Link

I didnt know it was back! I loved this show-- though i never saw the finale so I guess I should catch up Reply

Thread

Link

I need to catch up! Cute ass show Reply

Thread

Link

I binged all of this on Hulu last month and totally fell in love!



Last night's episode was great, and I can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds. Reply

Thread

Link

yay! i binge watched the last season, such an entertaining show. Reply

Thread

Link