Chris Browns Documentary Is On Netflix: Here Are His Excuses

smh @ Netflix giving a platform to trash bags like him Reply

Thread

Link

Settle down, this is Rita Ora approved so it's legit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? Because they've been promoting that Jerry Seinfeld special and he once used to "date" a teen when he was damn near forty so this isn't a surprise at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly netflix aint shit as a platform. i just keep it around for star trek rewatches Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you to the mod who added the additional tags for me, bless you <3 im so sorry im dumb and didnt think to tag all of them :( ilu Reply

Thread

Link

Bb, I can't believe u actually watched this for us 💗❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fast forwarded through everything other than chris talking with subtitles, my eyes are burning :(

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh fuck off. I can't buy this when Karreuche says you hit her too. Bye. Reply

Thread

Link

hasn't he had more psycho behavior after that??? i mean....



trash Reply

Thread

Link

well then, that settles it. rihanna was scratching his CDs so she clearly deserved it.



*eyeroll* who tf doesn't have back up CDs???? especially a musician? Reply

Thread

Link

Or saved on a computer? This was in 2009, not 1999. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Calvin Harris lost a laptop with an albums worth of material and had to start from scratch, circa between album 1 and 2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his laptop is one thing but CDs???? like where did he put the files that were burned onto the CD??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Domestic abuse should never be justified! I'm outraged that Netflix hasn't gotten any slack for this (but Chris has maintained and grown his career in the decade since so I'm not surprise) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what the fuck kinda excuse is that lmfaooooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well if MIKE TYSON excuses his behaviour than Chris Brown is definitely innocent and should be forgiven /sarcasm Reply

Thread

Link

It's pretty much the Woody Allen/Harvey Weinstein post all over again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I forgot he exist, it was nice Reply

Thread

Link

who?, i know we all forgot about him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope. Go fuck yourself off the planet, dude. Reply

Thread

Link

No, thank you. Reply

Thread

Link

all those people in the first line are on my shit list now I guess lol



he nearly killed her and people still want to defend this shit stain? pass Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your icon, ohmygoooooosh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, there goes ONTD's Unproblematic Fave™ JLo Reply

Thread

Link

We don't know her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Dont you people see? Him, her, you, me. Urry body! Everyone is #problematic Dont you people see? Him, her, you, me. Urry body! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. even if Jlo has been on my personal shit list for years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mariah did say her talent was somthing else besides singing, so stanning for problematic favs is her thing then i guess? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah she’s worked with dr. Luke after the Kesha trial. We been knew about her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You mean the woman Irv Gotti & Ja Rule gave exclusive permission to say nigga? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rita ora says: "it's about time people see chris for who chris is, a loving, caring, gorgeous person"



Well the sis is right, he is fine. Reply

Thread

Link

Please tell me you aren't serious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they live on here to troll, pay em no mind in the future Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why the Fuck would they make this? who? what? why? Reply

Thread

Link

Riveting Entertainment produced it

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nigga please Reply

Thread

Link

gotta add all those people to the cancelled forever list now, smh.



there is zero excuse to defend chris brown. he was arrested. he served time. we even saw photos of rihannas injuries! there is zero wiggle room with him! hes a piece of shit, beyond a shadow of a doubt. Reply

Thread

Link

Why does this exist? Reply

Thread

Link

so we can cross all these other celebs off our lists for participating in this "make chris a likeable human again" project Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good point.



I don't understand why tf they would vouch for him.Rihanna wasn't just one incident where he made amends and changed his ways...didn't his ex give him a restraining order? Isn't he always shitty towards women? Makes no damn sense. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

@ Rita Ora



We already see him for what he is (trash), tvm 🙄



Edited at 2017-10-16 05:39 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He can fuck off forever. Reply

Thread

Link

O.T. but the episode your icon is from and the original Twilight Zone inspo scared the crap outta me as a kid (still gives me the heebie jeebies ngl lol) but I loved them! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! It's one of my fave Treehouse of Horror eps.



I was jealous of all the Halloween icons but I don't know how to zombify Liam Gallagher so I just made a couple new ones lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- His lawyer says the male's brain doesn't develop full impulse control til 25 and Chris was only 18



Based on the news lately, it seems like the male brain never develops full impulse control. Perhaps they shouldn't be allowed to vote. Reply

Thread

Link

or be allowed into office! men are too emotional and unpredictable! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or lead countries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck this. we should pull a mother! burn everything down and start over Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck everyone who defends this trash excuse of a person.



It also goes without saying, but fuck Chris, too. He hasn’t learned. He will never learn. He’s an abusive piece of shit and needs to take responsibility for his actions and stop harassing people who don’t want him in their life. Reply

Thread

Link

bummer that "who asked for this" isn't a tag Reply

Thread

Link

i side eyed a person on my twitter when they praised this documentary and how people are "human." Reply

Thread

Link

god, this piece of shit.



with so many posts reminding us of all the abusers and rapists out there, i really need 'em all to be put on a rocket and blasted into space far away from everyone. Reply

Thread

Link

thanks, i hate it! Reply

Thread

Link