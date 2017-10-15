david

Chris Browns Documentary Is On Netflix: Here Are His Excuses

Chris Brown's documentary is now on Netflix. You should not watch it, but here's a summary of what he said happened in 2009.
- Jlo, Dj Khaled, Mary J Blige, Jamie Foxx, Mike Tyson, Rita Ora, Usher and everyone else praises and excuses him through the whole thing.
- He alleges that night in 2009 Rihanna took his demo CDs and began scratching them (he didn't have backups) halfway through "the fight", he took his bags and left her bleeding in car.
- Audio track of Rihanna talking about the incident on GMA plays throughout, while Chris paints (lmao).
- His lawyer says the male's brain doesn't develop full impulse control til 25 and Chris was only 18 (lmfao ok)
- Chris says he plead guilty cause he loves and wants to protect Rihanna and didnt wanna go to court and say she hit him too
- As a kid he told his mom that when he turned 15 he was gonna kill her mom's abusive boyfriend. Says after Rihanna stuff, he didn't see Chris he saw "that motherfu***r" (her mom's ex)
- Talks about GMA chair out the window incident: Says he goes over interview questions/what cant be asked beforehand but he was asked anyway so he was frustrated. "it's an unconscious impulsive demon". He says he didnt throw a chair through the window he actually punched the window. "I was crazy. That was psycho behavior"
- Rita ora says: "it's about time people see chris for who chris is, a loving, caring, gorgeous person"
