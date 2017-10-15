New trailer for future oscar winner film 'Call Me By Your Name' + new clip.

Timothée Chalamet films Armie Hammer peeing!! omg!!! #CallMeByYourName pic.twitter.com/NPT7l10nKy — Eli Williams (@tw31988) October 15, 2017





Golden shower me papi.



Edited at 2017-10-16 02:56 am (UTC) Golden shower me papi. Reply

Thread

Link

Ricky Martin favorites this. Jk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they know what their fans want. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was cruising. it was research for the film! like the peach was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of fetish?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No. Absolutely not. No. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m still SHOOK about some heterosexual nonsense sequel being possible. Gay rights are over. Reply

Thread

Link

I think he meant bisexual for Elio because he’s portrayed as bi/pan in the movie and book. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope it actually comes out in New Orleans on November 24. We have to wait sometimes, and it’s super annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

i need a full on gary oldman smear campaign so this bravura performance can win best actor tbh Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m good with that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As much as Timmy deserves to win, if Gary Oldman is gonna be attacked for the things he's said then Timmy should also be dragged for working with Woody Allen.



Edited at 2017-10-16 03:20 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean they're welcome to try and smear Chalamet with that but it wont matter to the voters who still nominated him/his movies for shit Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SPC need to email the HFPA all the shit he's said about them just to remind them. A win there would set the iconic youngest best actor winner narrative off nicelyyyy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

betch I don't think so bc then Timothayyy will be the youngest person to win best actor and that's supposed to be me. even though I never plan on pursuing my dream of being an actor but it's the principle!



Edited at 2017-10-16 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lemme go on fb and write some oldman fake news tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i 100% get armie's appeal after this movie tbh. he was so hot Reply

Thread

Link

This is sadly much too gay to be shown anywhere near me. Those screeners better leak soon! Reply

Thread

Link

also they better not be using that monologue to market this in the states and rob people of seeing that scene with fresh brains! i'll riot Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] "I think he was better than me." That whole scene was a masterpiece. I still get sad when I think about one of Elio's lines in particular: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I literally held my breath through that whole scene I loved it so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does this movie keep the scene where armie's character massages timothee's character's stomach to help him take a shit Reply

Thread

Link

no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so ready for this Reply

Thread

Link

what a terrible teaser/trailer Reply

Thread

Link

Its all too hipster for me. Having sufjan Stevens doing music is icing on the cake. All they need is Lena Dunham doing the audio commentary and its the perfect white hipster package Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all i took away from this was that beautiful sufjan soundtrack Reply

Thread

Link

sufjan's gonna win an oscar and i'm gonna cry

Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope he does. Just when I was thinking he wouldn't have much competition, I remembered that that hokey ass musical The Greatest Showman is coming out this year, full of original songs that the Academy will probably eat up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Greatest Showman looks AWFUL though. Maybe the shitness of the film (sure to be a flop) will sink any of the songs' chances Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ahhhh same, I'm so ready!! ❤ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

also, i finished the audiobook last night and now i'm empty Reply

Thread

Link

I’ll watch it bc the scenery looks gorgeous 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

someone just sent me some scenes including the fucking swimming trunks over the head scene where he humps the bed nnnn Reply

Thread

Link

go on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah that scene was funny. i thought he jerked off with them in the book doe? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Desperate boys humping beds/anything really is forever my aesthetic tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ugh there are too many posts about this film. im not going to watch it anymore tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lmao bih Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just saw it tonight and im fucking DEVASTATED. god what a terrible to decision to watch this on a sunday night. now i have to get up and go to work and not be fucking armie hammer on a villa in italy Reply

Thread

Link

for the first time? oh no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Have fun wasting your days thinking about it. It's been 2 months for me and I'm still in love with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The difference between posts about this movie and posts about The Diary of a Teenage Girl when it came out are wild Reply

Thread

Link

Probably because they're not comparable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People saw the age difference and automatically wrote off that movie. I'm not talking about the plot/ how good it is. I didn't see it cause idc, but people who liked it and tried to explain it were also completely disregarded Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I doubt it’ll win, especially because you know those annoying voters will be like “but we had a gay film last year!!!!” Smh.



Safe and boring Dunkirk will win.



I wa supposed to see it tonight and I ended up giving my ticket away to a guy that was in the standby line. I found him on twitter and emailed him my ticket. Someone did the same thing for me when I saw it on 10/3 , so I’m glad I was able to pay it forward.



I’m looking forward to seeing the shape of water, 3 billboards, lady bird, and the Florida project. Reply

Thread

Link

It's unlikely Dunkirk would win without a screenplay or any acting nominations though, neither of which I'm predicting. I guess Mark Rylance could happen but it's such a nothing performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I really don't think it'll happen for Dunkirk. I actually have a feeling that Three Billboards might take it out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i really don't see 'dunkirk' or any chris nolan film in general getting any love at the oscars, except for technical awards. they don't seem to particularly favor him, idk why. 'three billboards' might snatch the prize instead, seems like everybody's favorite at the moment. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hasn't timothee (who looks 15 lol) defended woody allen/working for woody allen? wont be seeing this film bc of him Reply

Thread

Link

you posted the same comment yesterday so I think you already know but I'm glad he's managed to age from 14 to 15 in your eyes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link