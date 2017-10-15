The Gronkowskis Pitch on ABC's "Shark Tank," Play Flip Cup With Arod

I have a great 'As Seen on TvGuide' idea, I just have no idea how to get it made. Reply

it's probably already being made in some third world factory. Reply

I want Rob Gronkowski's babies



also this Broncos game is ruining my day Reply

my dad's a Giants fan and said he didn't even want to watch this game tonight cause he thought "oh they're just gonna get killed" lol

sure he regrets that now!

(I hate the Giants btw)



Edited at 2017-10-16 03:23 am (UTC)

ONTD, do you invest your money?



i own Livejournal and ONTD.

Reply

I didn’t know you were russian! Reply

я просто сосать русский член

Reply

Terrible investment. Reply

I would legit let this entire family (father included) gronk me at the same time. Reply

The dad does have that Gronk charm. Reply

Did anyone else watch the funny or die live stream of that comedian watching every episode of entourage in a row? It was pretty good b/c a lot of my faves made appearances like ben Schwartz. One night, though, Gronk’s brother came over for some reason? With the guy who was the inspiration for the character Turtle? Idk how i think someone on twitter told him about it. The comedian’s sister was there and he started hitting on her and making her feel uncomfortable. It was weird and everyone felt weird except for Gronk’s brother, who wore an ill-fitting shirt, was drunk, and having a great time



Wait I found it



Reply

He legit introduced himself as “hey I’m Gronk” like, I mean, technically yes you are, but bruh COME ON lmaooo Reply

Lmao it starts off pretty funny but it got a little scary. I didn’t watch it live though, so perhaps it was less unnerving to know everyone got out of it alive (apparently someone in “the Gronk’s” entourage had a knife??). Everyone was talking about it in the comments section and i scrolled back to watch it. Reply

I have a few thousand in an investment account for almost 3 years now that I have not actually invested. I just joined a investment group on fb with some college colleague. Its just general advice about investing, budgeting, spending etc.



I do want to invest though, I need some money Reply

30 hours is nothing. I hope you guys will invest in my invention, which keeps ice COMPLETELY frozen 24/7. Reply

lmfao can't wait Reply

choo choo Reply

I may be confused because I'm not going to watch the clip but isn't that the purpose of a yeti cup? Or the Walmart version which is supposed to be good, etc. Reply

Yes, but it doesn’t have the Gronkowski name attached to it Reply

yeti cups are no different in shape to every other to-go coffee cup. this "ice shaker" is in the shape of a protein shake cup (with the small round flip area to drink/stick your straw through). Reply

does freeform do nothing but rerun all of harry potter every weekend? Reply

Some weekends they show old animated Disney films. Reply

MTE. I love Harry Potter, but it's a little too much. Reply

this whole family has brain damage.



praying for all your taste. dont get cte by accident. Reply

lmao Reply

At first, I was like omg are these his brothers? So much mega-bros going on here I can't 🤣



Rob Gronkowski can bang me like there's no tomorrow tho. Mess Reply

men women.









Robs life is the life I feel Tim Tebow should be having. You know, enjoying life and having lots & lots of secks withwomen. Reply

Yep I want him to bang me. I know Tim had been ~naked on cover but I'd be completely and utterly shocked if Tim goes full frontal like this. Pearl clutching for sure. That'd be glorious Reply

Maybe Tim and Rob should bang? I dunno. Two football players.

Just brainstorming.



What were we talking about? Reply

which cover btw? Or was it just shirtless stuff? Reply

ew he's ugly Reply

So dreamy. Reply

I love Shark Tank. It's one of those "watch it if its on regardless" kinda shows.



I would love to see the raw footage of how uneventful it is without the editing and dramatic music. Reply

i agree. i hardly watch it, but when i do i get sucked in immediately and then have to watch like 10 episodes in a row. Reply

wow that clip was one of the biggest dude bro things i've seen in a while.



also, what's different about this product vs similar things that are out on the market already? i have super cheap stainless steel bottles that do the same thing. Reply

that pic of them behind the spoiler cut made my vagina go from a moist flora and fauna to a dead dessert Reply

I should, but I can't even mail to make an appointment with the financial adviser. Reply

doesn't this already exist? and these dumbasses invested in it Reply

Why am I just finding out that there are more Gronkowskies(?) out there in the world?!



I feel blessed. Reply

i know right Reply

let's go brocery shopping Reply

