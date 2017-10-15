The Gronkowskis Pitch on ABC's "Shark Tank," Play Flip Cup With Arod
The Gronkowskis challenged A-Rod and the Sharks to a game of flip cup on Shark Tank 😂 pic.twitter.com/y1YhpnAlEn— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2017
• On tonight's "Shark Tank," retired baseball player and Jennifer Lopez's current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez (ARod), made a special appearance as a celebrity guest shark.
• New Englands Patriots star Rob Gronkowski helped his brother Chris pitch his insulated 'Ice Shaker' sports bottle in the tank.
• They play flip cup with the Sharks because why not bro?
• When Chris couldn’t find what he was looking for, he started "Ice Shaker." It's a well insulated, grade stainless steel cup with a vacuum-insulated double wall. It can hold ice for 30 hours in 75 degrees without any condensation forming on the exterior of the bottle.
[Did the Sharks Invest? Spoiler...]Of course. Mark Cuban and Arod both invest in "Ice Shaker."
Because that family doesn't have a single dollar to invest in it already.
Congrats @Chrisgronkowski and @RobGronkowski on your joint venture with @mcuban and @AROD. #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/WdEECODfSx— Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) October 16, 2017
• No word yet if
let's go brocery shopping.
ONTD, do you invest your money?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
also this Broncos game is ruining my day
sure he regrets that now!
(I hate the Giants btw)
Edited at 2017-10-16 03:23 am (UTC)
i own Livejournal and ONTD.
Wait I found it
I do want to invest though, I need some money
i'm listening...
praying for all your taste. dont get cte by accident.
Rob Gronkowski can bang me like there's no tomorrow tho. Mess
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
menwomen.
Just brainstorming.
What were we talking about?
I would love to see the raw footage of how uneventful it is without the editing and dramatic music.
also, what's different about this product vs similar things that are out on the market already? i have super cheap stainless steel bottles that do the same thing.
I feel blessed.