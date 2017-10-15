10 (5) New Books Recommended This Week
HER BODY AND OTHER PARTIES: Stories, by Carmen Maria Machado
A wife refuses her husband's entreaties to remove the green ribbon from around her neck. A woman recounts her sexual encounters as a plague slowly consumes humanity. A salesclerk in a mall makes a horrifying discovery within the seams of the store's prom dresses. One woman's surgery-induced weight loss results in an unwanted houseguest. And in the bravura novella Especially Heinous, Machado reimagines every episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a show we naively assumed had shown it all, generating a phantasmagoric police procedural full of doppelgangers, ghosts, and girls with bells for eyes.
Earthy and otherworldly, antic and sexy, queer and caustic, comic and deadly serious, Her Body and Other Parties swings from horrific violence to the most exquisite sentiment.
THE NINTH HOUR, by Alice McDermott
On a dim winter afternoon, a young Irish immigrant opens the gas taps in his Brooklyn tenement. He is determined to prove—to the subway bosses who have recently fired him, to his badgering, pregnant wife—“that the hours of his life belong to himself alone.” In the aftermath of the fire that follows, Sister St. Savior, an aging nun, appears, unbidden, to direct the way forward for his widow and his unborn child.
We begin deep inside Catholic Brooklyn, in the early part of the twentieth century. Decorum, superstition, and shame collude to erase the man’s brief existence. Yet his suicide, although never spoken of, reverberates through many lives and over the decades—testing the limits and the demands of love and sacrifice, of forgiveness and forgetfulness, even through multiple generations.
A LOVING, FAITHFUL ANIMAL, by Josephine Rowe
Your father. His head is a ghost trap. It’s all he can do to open his mouth without letting them all howl out. Even so, you can still see them, sliding around the dark behind his eyes …
It is New Year’s Eve, 1990, and Ru’s father, Jack, has disappeared in the wake of a savage incident. A Vietnam War veteran, he has long been an erratic presence at home, where Ru’s allegiances are divided amongst those she loves. Her sister, Lani, seeks to escape the claustrophobia of small-town life, while their mother, Evelyn, takes refuge in a more vibrant past. And then there’s Les, Jack’s inscrutable brother, whose loyalties are also torn.
THE TWELVE-MILE STRAIGHT, by Eleanor Henderson
Cotton County, Georgia, 1930: in a house full of secrets, two babies-one light-skinned, the other dark-are born to Elma Jesup, a white sharecropper’s daughter. Accused of her rape, field hand Genus Jackson is lynched and dragged behind a truck down the Twelve-Mile Straight, the road to the nearby town. In the aftermath, the farm’s inhabitants are forced to contend with their complicity in a series of events that left a man dead and a family irrevocably fractured.
Despite the prying eyes and curious whispers of the townspeople, Elma begins to raise her babies as best as she can, under the roof of her mercurial father, Juke, and with the help of Nan, the young black housekeeper who is as close to Elma as a sister. But soon it becomes clear that the ties that bind all of them together are more intricate than any could have ever imagined. As startling revelations mount, a web of lies begins to collapse around the family, destabilizing their precarious world and forcing all to reckon with the painful truth.
A PROPERLY UNHAUNTED PLACE, by William Alexander
Rosa Ramona Díaz has just moved to the small, un-haunted town of Ingot—the only ghost-free town in the world. She doesn’t want to be there. She doesn’t understand how her mother—a librarian who specializes in ghost-appeasement—could possibly want to live in a place with no ghosts. Frankly, she doesn’t understand why anyone would.
Jasper Chevalier has always lived in Ingot. Jasper has never seen a ghost, and can’t imagine his un-haunted town any other way. Then an apparition thunders into the festival grounds and turns the quiet town upside down.
Something otherworldly is about to be unleashed, and Rosa will need all her ghost appeasement tools—and a little help from Jasper—to rein in the angry spirits and restore peace to Ingot before it’s too late.
Book post! Latest book buys (or library check outs)???
I just got am email notification that it's overdue though, oops. Gotta hit up the library tmrw and drop it off :D
Next up in book queue is sex object, thanks Obama, and little fires everywhere. 8 books until I reach my 2017 goal!'
I'm reading Pet Sematary and even though I read it when I was a teenager, I really don't remember much so it's basically like reading it for the first time. I also saw the movie once, around the same time, and I'm pretty sure I fell asleep during it so I don't even know what's going to happen lol.
I'm really enjoying it too! It's creeping me out more than I thought it would.
This is out Jan 2018 and was a great thriller with a deaf mc
Just finished this today, it's out in December. Was a great read, couldn't put it down.
Any stand out faves from them?
the adults by alison espach
the edible woman by margaret atwood
rules of civility by amor towles
i feel like these recs are kind of #ffffff but they all came to mind reading your comment
Also, I need to get ready for NaNoWriMo.
I just need to find 5 good books that can keep my attention.
I need discipline to write :( I haven't written anything creative in like 2 months, and it's my fault because I'm horrible at time management lately.
i'm presenting my first chapter to my writing group tomorrow night tho so we'll see if that reignites something
Would still recommend
It's a super quick read, i enjoyed it for the most part :) Let me know your thoughts whenever you get around to it!
i'm on to sing, unburied, sing.
i need to get through my tbr pile before i can buy any more books
I challenged 100 books for two years but couldn't meet it so I set a reasonable goal for myself this year!