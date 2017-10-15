10 (5) New Books Recommended This Week

i just bought "a sniper in the tower" about charles whitman i hope its good. Reply

i just checked this out today :) Reply

oh this looks interesting!! Reply

i'm excited to start it :) Reply

Oh that sounds good! I used to go to Salem with my mom during October, and we'd have so much fun. Reply

I happened upon a library book sale over the weekend and I grabbed House of Leaves and The Passage. I probably still have my copy of House of Leaves somewhere in my mom's house, but I wasn't sure so I grabbed it anyway. I haven't read The Passage but it sounds good so I figured why not. They were only three bucks each and in great condition. Reply

I love house of leaves. Have you heard all of the stories of people that were so disturbed by it they literally burned it? Meanwhile Mark Z is just like "but it's a romance~!" Reply

lmao! omg, what??? that's crazy! i did NOT know that! Reply

The Passage is quite good, I really like it. Reply

A book I edited is out soon! Here’s the little trailer for it. :o) It’s a really cute YA story. Go preorder! https://youtu.be/GPFwIcn_ugk Reply

Also, on Friday night I finished Ronald Malfi's Bone White and really, really liked it. Definitely creepy for the season, but it would be perfect to read in the winter too - the story takes place in Alaska. Chilling!



I just got am email notification that it's overdue though, oops. Gotta hit up the library tmrw and drop it off :D Reply

i check out this book on thursday, i hope it's okay. i'm looking for something light. Reply

it looks fun! i haven't read it but if you end up liking this I've noticed that there are two other ones in the series - idk how connected they are but then you'll have more to read from the same author. :) Reply

I'm reading The Sewing Circle: Sappho's Leading Ladies by Axel Madsen Reply

I just finished ta-nehisi coates' book. Amazing as always. I had seen him speak the morning after the election and i will never forget it.



Next up in book queue is sex object, thanks Obama, and little fires everywhere. 8 books until I reach my 2017 goal!' Reply

ohhhh, that's so neat. I'd love to see him in person but he really has no reason to come up here to Canada, haha. I've got a vid of him in conversation @ the National Museum of African American History and Culture on youtube saved that I am going to get to this week so that's something. I haven't gotten much into his latest book yet. Reply

I just started Persepolis the complete volume. So far I'm enjoying it. Reply

I LOVED this book! I had to read it for class & finished the book in a week. I also loved the animated film. Reply

Im really excited to watch the movie after! Reply

yaaaaasssssssssss Reply

that's such a great memoir! Reply

aah i love persepolis Reply

just passed the halfway point in helter skelter, and the influence of l. ron hubbard and the beatles on this lunatic... Reply

that whole book will leave you #shook by the depth of manson's lunacy and control over his cult. Reply

it's amazing me how little i actually knew going into this book. realizing how young the major players in the "family" were, the sexual abuse... whew



Edited at 2017-10-16 02:38 am (UTC) Reply

that book was such a trip. i expected it to be boring and overly technical since it mostly covered the trials, but it wasn't at all. it was addictive af and surprisingly well written for a true crime book. and yeah, manson's theories are something else... Reply

i checked out warcross by marie lu and flames in the mist by renee ahdieh. i hope they are good Reply

I'm about halfway through Night Film. it's dragging a little, but it's worth it to stick with, right? Reply

it really is worth it Reply

Her Body and Other Parties sounds interesting!!



I'm reading Pet Sematary and even though I read it when I was a teenager, I really don't remember much so it's basically like reading it for the first time. I also saw the movie once, around the same time, and I'm pretty sure I fell asleep during it so I don't even know what's going to happen lol. Reply

I didn't have basically any time to read this weekend bc I went up to Sleepy Hollow area <3 but I'll update the thread soon. I LOOOOVE the book so far. Reply

Oooooooh how was Sleepy Hollow??



I'm really enjoying it too! It's creeping me out more than I thought it would. Reply

Pet Sematary is one of my favorite books. I feel like it was my introduction to the difference between horror and horrifying books. Reply

This is out Jan 2018 and was a great thriller with a deaf mc





Just finished this today, it's out in December. Was a great read, couldn't put it down.



This tore me apart

This is out Jan 2018 and was a great thriller with a deaf mc

Just finished this today, it's out in December. Was a great read, couldn't put it down.

hmm, the matlwa isn't on goodreads Reply

https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/35918861-evening-primrose Yeah it is Reply

ooh i'll have to look these up. the cover for the first one already intrigues me somehow. Reply

Dark Pines sounds like a perfect creepy winter read! Looking forward to it. Reply

ohhh really interested in the immortal life book!!! Reply

I keep trying to find nice romance books but all the ones I find are 17 year olds in high school with horrible relationships. I just want a book with a a girl in her 20's with starting her career and/or falling in love? or a book with girls in their 20's about friendship or something. Any recs? I love drama, romance, even psychological thrillers too. I'm just tired of finding books about teens. Reply

seconding this Reply

Try Cosy romances. I like Milly Johnson and Jenny Colgan. You may like Christie Barlow or Lily Graham.



Reply

Thanks so much! I'll look into them!

Any stand out faves from them? Reply

the adults by alison espach

the edible woman by margaret atwood

rules of civility by amor towles



i feel like these recs are kind of sweetbitter by stephanie danlerthe adults by alison espachthe edible woman by margaret atwoodrules of civility by amor towlesi feel like these recs are kind of #ffffff but they all came to mind reading your comment Reply

Try Lauren Layne and R.S. Grey. They do romcoms without one of the characters being emotionally disturbed or having a bad childhood. Lauren Layne literally has an entire series of 20 somethings in the career world and falling in love. The Oxford series and Sex, Love, and Stilettos series (they intertwine actually). They are easy and fun to read. Reply

if you've never read Bridget Jones I highly rec it, the format is different but it's so light and fun and quite funny, meg cabot has written some adult romance the boy next door series is cute, i second the rec for cosy romance though that's probably the best way to find what you're looking for. Reply

At the moment, The Wall of Winnipeg and Me is #1 on my list. It's very slow burn but I enjoyed it. Reply

I have 3 more books to go before I reach my Goodreads goal! I just bought a book light from Amazon so hopefully it’ll motivate me to read more before bed.



Also, I need to get ready for NaNoWriMo. Reply

I set a reasonable goal this year and I only have 5 books left till it's complete.

I just need to find 5 good books that can keep my attention. Reply

i finally decided to fuck thinking about what publishers want/what's selling and just write what i wanna write. im 4k deep into something i've been working on over the weekend and im hoping its not all garbage Reply

Wow, great!!!



I need discipline to write :( I haven't written anything creative in like 2 months, and it's my fault because I'm horrible at time management lately. Reply

that's pretty impressive, keep it up! i've been slacking on a short story i started months ago... Reply

i'm writing as well tho i hit a snag the last week or so lol



i'm presenting my first chapter to my writing group tomorrow night tho so we'll see if that reignites something Reply

congrats! i've written maybe 500 words. lol i really have to sit down and work at it. Reply

This is absolutely the way to do it. If nothing else, remember that no agent or editor wants to read a paint-by-numbers thing that *may* sell based on yesterday's trends. Reply

that's the spirit. good luck!!! Reply

Good for you! First drafts of a novel are a wild experience, have fun! Reply

i remember the story about the girl/woman who wouldn't remove the ribbon from her neck from when i was a kid Reply

The second book from 'The Dry' series just came out recently, 'Force of Nature', it was a super quick read but definitely did not live up to the first book imo.



Would still recommend Reply

Oh damn, I didn't know. I really liked The Dry. I'll have to put the new one on hold, thanks! Reply

I didn't know either until I was shopping at Big W (Walmart of Australia), and saw it on sale!



It's a super quick read, i enjoyed it for the most part :) Let me know your thoughts whenever you get around to it! Reply

I found the first book too predictable from the beginning. I couldn't enjoy it after realizing how quick she gave the plot away. Reply

I just finished “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies,” which were both excellent. I’m usually a very big Anne Boleyn fan, so I was somewhat surprised how much I liked Mantel’s portrayal of Cromwell. Really excellent books, can’t wait for the third. But I now have to decide what to read next. I started “The Golden Compass,” so I’ll probably keep going with that. Reply

I just finished rereading Nalini Singh's Guild Hunter series. I'm not sure what to read next. I have some books I need to finish but they aren't exciting me. Reply

i just finished little fires everywhere and was obsessed. so much better imo than everything i never told you



i'm on to sing, unburied, sing.



i need to get through my tbr pile before i can buy any more books Reply

I have Little Fires Everywhere in my shelf and I really need to get to it! I've never read any of Celeste Ng's books. Reply

I finished my reading challenge! 100 books, whew. Sort of in between reads right now, I have some books coming that I am excited for, including the new Libba Bray book! Reply

Congrats! I'm close to completing my challenge too (I'm shooting for 125). When I finish, I think I'll read some doorstopper like IT or something. Reply

Congrats!

I challenged 100 books for two years but couldn't meet it so I set a reasonable goal for myself this year! Reply

oh damn the new diviners book? i guess that means i need to hurry up and read the second one lol Reply

My library does this thing where you can buy books people donated for $1-2 and the funds go to supporting library development. I recently picked up copies of She's Come Undone, Schindler's List and Pretty Girls. I have so many books I need to get to but no time to read them. Reply

