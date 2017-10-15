Katy Perry Helps Lesbian Couple Get Engaged At Her Concert

That was cute! But I also think I would never again speak to someone who proposed to me in public. So much pressure Reply

i love any engagement videos, so. this was super cute. Reply

I was at this show! The moment was so cute and Katy played it off really well like she was just randomly picking fans to come up on stage with her. Becky could barely speak though lmao not that I can blame her. I'm not a fan of public proposals because of the pressure, but it was hella cute to watch. Reply

Katy's butt is on point tho. Reply

mte. that was all i was thinking was how i wanted my bum and thighs to look like that Reply

if katy cared about the gays she'd have released "witness" and "roulette" as singles Reply

The Swish Swish video was too homophobic to think of her as an ally again. Reply

mte. these were acts of blatant homophobia. Reply

I really like half the album. Roulette, Mind Maze, Swish Swish, Pendulum, Miss You More, even Chained to the Rhythm finally grew on me. Pendulum is so charming and catchy and could be a hit in another world. Swish Swish dominated my listening for awhile but the video and VMA performance kind of ruined it for me. Making the basketball metaphors completely literal was a bad choice imo Reply

her label is so dumb Reply

mte Reply

Ikr Reply

My Witness tour date needs to get here like ASAP. HURRY UP DECEMBER! Reply

Public proposals make me uncomfortable. A guy proposed to his gf on stage at a king khan & bbq show concert and his friend used my fucking shoulder for leverage to climb onto the side of the stage so he could record it and didn’t apologize for touching me or using me like a fucking stepladder. I almost fell over. I was seething the rest of the night. Reply

It takes an intimate moment and makes it very public and tacky.



I witnessed one last weekend at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in SF last weekend and it was bizarre watching a field full of day drunk strangers clapping and "awww"-ing about people they didn't know. Reply

It also puts pressure on the person being asked to say yes. Reply

wow i hope she said no Reply

You always have to make it about yourself, huh? Reply

I honestly hate public proposals. That sounds absolutely insufferable. Reply

It's a good way to force someone to say yes, especially in front of family. Reply

i think they can be cute, but it depends on the atmosphere. i feel like a restaurant where the staff make a big deal of it would be kinda awkward, cos all eyes are on you, but i think a concert wouldn't be too bad cos most people are just focused on the stage. it sucks that that guy did that to you though. i hate when people get rough at concerts. Reply

Does Katy still perform Ur So Gay? Reply

Wiki says not since the Teenage Dream era Reply

She doesn't perform it or talk about it anymore, but she hasn't apologized for it either. Reply

Harass ha on twitter Reply

the way this post is written is so funny Reply

That’s really sweet Reply

lgbt ally <3



I hate how much I like this song though. Reply

It'd be a cute bop if the lyrics were different. Reply

how much did katy pay them to give her this viral publicity? Reply

Katy needs to do another 24/7 house feed again Reply

That was so fascinating I watched it all the way through. Reply

I only watched a bit but it was actually a really interesting idea



I should see if I can watch more of it on YouTube Reply

I still think every popstar needs to do a 24/7 live feed when they release an album. Honestly we just need popstar big brother. I'm sure CBS could afford it if they stopped paying those Big Bang Theory people. Reply

YES! I miss it so much. Reply

it was sf interesting, and nice to have on as background noise. i honestly really miss it Reply

id hate to be proposed to at a sporting event or concert. i dont go there to get proposed to i go to have a good time, smh. theres nothing romantic about a katy perry concert. Reply

i'm sorry for their taste Reply

lol that was basically my reaction to the headline Reply

Mine too, lol Reply

There's always a part of me that hopes the person will say no. Just for the dramz.







Has anyone seen someone turn down a public proposal?





Edited at 2017-10-16 02:30 am (UTC) Reply

I think the move there is to say yes in public and then say no in private. In a way public proposals in front of a bunch of strangers even if there are a lot of them seem like less of a pressure situation than proposals in front of family in friends because the strangers aren't going to question you about when the wedding's going to happen. Reply

only in tv and movies and that's horrifying enough. if i saw that irl i would die Reply

Whatever. Sara did it better:



omg i had never seen this before! thank you for sharing it. Reply

yaaas i loved this. i can't wait for her next album. Reply

a bit weepy. i love her sfm. i def need to see her live Reply

Does Katy Perry think she's Donna Summer with that outfit? Reply

It looks very budget queen aping a weird amalgamation of Grace Jones/Gaga to me Reply

Her tour has a very 80's diva feel and I love it, tbh Reply

omg i was at this show - $26 dollar stub hub ticket and it was AMAZING



After this tour, i officially STAN cause the aesthetics, the vocals, the dancing - TRUE POP STAR. I GET IT NOW. Reply

At the 0:30 mark:



Katy: "What is your wish, Katie?"



Someone in the crowd: "Impeach Donald Trump!"



I howled. HOWLED. Reply

Me too!!! Reply

lesbian engagements are always a good thing 👍🏽 But at a Katy concert...? well ok I guess lol Reply

lol Reply

lmao okay, but who are the 11 or so people this made up for "I'm so Homophobic"? Reply

Dreaming of when this would just be "Katy Perry helps couple get engaged". Reply

