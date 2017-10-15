Katy Perry Helps Lesbian Couple Get Engaged At Her Concert
LGBTQueen Katy Perry helped two female fans get engaged onstage on National Coming Out Day.
Katy pulled the fans, Katie and Becky, out of the crowd and took them onstage. Then Katie (not Katy) dropped to one knee and proposed to Becky.
Then Katy (not Katie) fell on all fours from excitement as the couple got lovey-dovey.
IM CRYING MY EYES OUT #NationalComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/auSmJ9aJE5— marissa asal (@marissaasal) October 12, 2017
Does this make up for her not apologizing for "Ur So Gay?"
Yes
18(9.7%)
No
81(43.5%)
I could not give a shit about this Becky (Katy, not the other Becky.)
87(46.8%)
The Swish Swish video was too homophobic to think of her as an ally again.
I witnessed one last weekend at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in SF last weekend and it was bizarre watching a field full of day drunk strangers clapping and "awww"-ing about people they didn't know.
Wiki says not since the Teenage Dream era
I should see if I can watch more of it on YouTube
Has anyone seen someone turn down a public proposal?
Edited at 2017-10-16 02:30 am (UTC)
After this tour, i officially STAN cause the aesthetics, the vocals, the dancing - TRUE POP STAR. I GET IT NOW.
Katy: "What is your wish, Katie?"
Someone in the crowd: "Impeach Donald Trump!"
I howled. HOWLED.