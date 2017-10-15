Katy Perry Helps Lesbian Couple Get Engaged At Her Concert

LGBTQueen Katy Perry helped two female fans get engaged onstage on National Coming Out Day.

Katy pulled the fans, Katie and Becky, out of the crowd and took them onstage. Then Katie (not Katy) dropped to one knee and proposed to Becky.

Then Katy (not Katie) fell on all fours from excitement as the couple got lovey-dovey.





Poll #2073626
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 186

Does this make up for her not apologizing for "Ur So Gay?"

View Answers
Yes
18(9.7%)
No
81(43.5%)
I could not give a shit about this Becky (Katy, not the other Becky.)
87(46.8%)



Source

Source
