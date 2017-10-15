Snippet of Ty Dolla $ign & 5H's Lauren Jauregui collaboration leaks
The couple collaborated on a song (presumably called "I Feel Like You Done Me Wrong") and will potentially be part of Ty Dolla $ign second studio album Beach House 3. The album will be released October 27
Snippet da colaboração de Lauren Jauregui e Ty Dolla Sign! pic.twitter.com/NkfsdEzotF— CHOOSE LAUREN BRASIL (@chooselaurenbr) October 4, 2017
Esto parece ser parte de la cancion "Paralyzed" de Steve Aoki con Lauren Jauregui pic.twitter.com/sDlxxoYu2A— 5HMexicoUpdates (@5HMexicoUpdate) October 12, 2017
their dilemna is coming!
