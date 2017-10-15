Snippet of Ty Dolla $ign & 5H's Lauren Jauregui collaboration leaks

yea that outfit doesnt suit her, but do you I guess Reply

I love the raspiness of her voice so here for it



I’m also surprised they’re still together tbh Reply

ngl me too

i first thought they were just fuck buddies and they’d be done after a few weeks, but it looks more serious than that



and she looks happier than ever so you do you laurenza Reply

i like the snippets Reply

They look cute together Reply

hes 32 and she just turned 21... i wouldnt call them cute Reply

Ooh snap my bad, I didn't know D: 🙈 Reply

Didn't he collab with 5H because his daughter is a fan? Reply

They do Reply

They actually do. Reply

per the gif, I feel like so many artist can really pull off cute stage costumes outside of the lazy leos they make these female popstars wear. Reply

Sounds like a bigger hit than anything on the 5H album, rise woke queen Lauren! Reply

So they're like together-together? Not just allegedly together? Reply

Yes Reply

since when? omg Reply

okay honestly i live!!!!!! yas mijita!!! slay me kween!!!! Reply

His neck tattoo is all types of awful Reply

i really love her voice Reply

cute i guess. but what about Ally? Reply

What about her? Reply

i'm ready for her solo music. Reply

i don't really care about them as a couple but the song snippet sounds nice. can't wait to hear the full thing Reply

hey bb!!!! it's been a hot while since i've seen you ontd! How've you been??? Reply

I didn't know they were together, I'm so behind on the 5h goss. Reply

tydolla$ is fine af. get it Reply

Screaming @ that gif



I heard the Paralyzed snippet yesterday and Yaaaaaasssssss! Deliver, Lauren. DELIVER! All it needs is a bop ass edm, tumblr aesthetic video and some payola on Spotify & BB and it can be a semi-hit. The song with Ty is meh. They can do better but whatever to build 5H's brand. Reply

that gif is giving me second hand embarrassment lmaoooo Reply

That gif reminds me of some weird shit Britney would do during her Vegas shows lmaooo



I love Lauren's voice like hell Reply

