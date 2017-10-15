that pennywise voice was pretty freaky.



...



i wanna watch IT again. Reply

Thread

Link

her portrayal of kellyanne gets more and more realistic with every skit. brava! Reply

Thread

Link

She looks kind of like Harley Quinn. Kellyanne Conway is even crazier, though. Reply

Thread

Link

what's that trick in the URL of youtube where you switch the "tube" to something to be able to watch it in countries where its not available?? Reply

Thread

Link

I think you change YouTube to youpak Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oop nvm. It works now.



Edited at 2017-10-16 03:50 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Kate. Reply

Thread

Link

I’m torn.



I’m obsessed with Kate. I love her portrayal and she makes me laugh but Kellyanne is SUCH a shitty person. Like unbelievably shitty. I kind of want SNL to just ignore her. Idk. She just makes me rage. Reply

Thread

Link

Also, that “Where’d you think I’d be? Michigan or Wisconsin?” joke HURT. LOL. Oh, Hillary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was savage af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was a good one! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want to know how the fuck she has outlasted literally everyone in that administration. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dead at the dance. Reply

Thread

Link

this skit was the best. also featured fake rachel so that really helped. Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus,this show isn't funny at all. Reply

Thread

Link

i'm hoping they cancel it once lorne kicks the bucket Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kate is the only consistent standout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is snl going to exist forever Reply

Thread

Link

lol this skit and the Melania Tech Support skit were amazing!



However, my FAVE was the Ivana impression by Cecily!









Edited at 2017-10-16 01:51 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is actually cracking me up.. that laugh omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That is fucking hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cecily is the most underrated woman in comedy right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They were easily the best skits of the night. And agreed on Ivana's weekend update appearance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GAHAHAHA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now this is actually fucking hilarious and a very funny impression too. Kate who? lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cackled, omg. That's fucked up. I wanna see IT again tbh. It and Blade Runner 2049 are my top rewatchable movies of this year <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I might go see It again this week, it was so good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most definitely. Hopefully the sequel gonna be really THAT good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is still my favorite Kellyanne sketch:



Reply

Thread

Link

this is a good one. their sketches are generally better when theyre short and to the point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw this and kumail's monologue but i turned it off as soon as we hit weekend update Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I'm such a baby that really creeped me out.



Also now I'm going to assume this is legit how Kelly Anne gets airtime Reply

Thread

Link

So funny.

Kate is really good at what she does. Reply

Thread

Link

i really need to see this movie



i feel like i am missing a lot of the joke here Reply

Thread

Link

I think this is my favorite Kellyanne sketch lmaoo Reply

Thread

Link

This was the funniest sketch in a long time. Reply

Thread

Link

Kate's a national treasure lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lol that was actually kinda funny



How did Kumail go? Reply

Thread

Link

his opening monologue was great. he was good but the episode had terrible sketches so his talents were wasted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i’m screaming, the impression of bill’s pennywise was spot on Reply

Thread

Link

pennywise does not deserve this slander tbh Reply

Thread

Link