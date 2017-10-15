October 15th, 2017, 08:29 pm theqinra Kate McKinnon portrays Kellyanne Conway as Pennywise Source Tagged: kate mckinnon, saturday night live (nbc), stephen king Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7070 comments Add comment
...
i wanna watch IT again.
Edited at 2017-10-16 03:50 am (UTC)
I’m obsessed with Kate. I love her portrayal and she makes me laugh but Kellyanne is SUCH a shitty person. Like unbelievably shitty. I kind of want SNL to just ignore her. Idk. She just makes me rage.
However, my FAVE was the Ivana impression by Cecily!
Edited at 2017-10-16 01:51 am (UTC)
Also now I'm going to assume this is legit how Kelly Anne gets airtime
Kate is really good at what she does.
i feel like i am missing a lot of the joke here
I think this is my favorite Kellyanne sketch lmaoo
How did Kumail go?