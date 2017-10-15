Anna Faris talks about how she left first husband for Chris Pratt
- In an except from actress Anna Faris's book Unqualified, she discusses leaving her first husband, Ben Indra for Chris Pratt after they met on the set of Topher Grace's vanity flop Take Me Home Tonight. Confiding in a close friend of hers, he told her "If I was going to leave my husband, I had to be a surgeon with a scalpel about it. Do it immediately and effectively, he said."
- Admits she "felt like a villain", saying "I had to repeat myself a number of times before he took me at my word. 'You're just tired; you're really tired,' he responded at first. I just said: 'Nope, I'm leaving you.' "
- After dying her hair blonde, she also contemplated getting breast implants when she was dating fellow animal abuser Pratt.
- She "desperately wanted to f**k Pratt" when she first met him, but didn't actually want to go through with it until her divorce was finalized.
NAGL. I feel terrible for their son. I hope he is doing okay.
she made some comment officially about how you cant stay in relationships if the other person doesn't value you fully or something (said after split, about Pratt)...so who knows.
>i>"Sure, I get to proclaim I didn't f**k Chris before I left Ben, but what is there to celebrate in that? It didn't make me a hero," she said. "After all, I wanted to. Desperately. And I had feelings for him obviously even if I wasn't honest with myself about what those were." </i>
You know when gossip mags give the celeb's age along with their name like "George Clooney, 56" ?? It should be like that with them on animal abuse.
Their dog was found wandering the streets. They're irresponsible.
Also Pratt gave cat away on Twitter when Anna was pregnant.
I can feel bad for the son. And its excerpts from her book that multiple sites are picking up on. Problem?
A rumor is that she started drinking heavily
It's not a good look, but people on here act like they threw the dog of the roof of a tall building and posted a video on instagram. The abuse definitely wasn't direct....
We are on ONTD, I'm glad she's putting her business out there
tho buzzfeed already shared this as if it was #goals so idk