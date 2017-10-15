Ranger: Gold

Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode V? ⚔️



ITV2's hit series Bromans has been nominated for a National Television Award! The sizzling reality competition challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar. Dust off your mandals, and be sure to vote for TV's hottest new show.

Jordan and Jade



Dino and Cherelle



Rich and Sophii [Eliminated in the first ep]



Tian and Natalie [Eliminated in the fourth ep]



Glenn and Summer



Tom and Rhiannon



Brandon and Nic



Kai and Modina [Eliminated in the second ep]



Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep]



Callum and Rachel [Introduced in the third ep]



Chet and Helen [Introduced in this ep]



David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus



And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp



And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor



Storm clouds rolled into Ancient Rome this week as new couple [Spoiler (click to open)]Chet and Helen brought the drama from the second they stepped into the colosseum. Tempers flared as the bros were shackled two-by-two, and the new housemates ruffled everyone's man-skirts. The ladies were challenged to class up the joint with some art, poetry, and interpretive dance. The winners were awarded a wine and cheese night at Club Colosseum.

Back in the ring, the lads were once again asked to compete against each other in a wet-n-wild obstacle course.

New couple Chet and Helen came in with a bang, mouthing off and getting on everyone's nerves from the moment they arrived.



The lads were shackled at the foot two-by-two, forcing them to train, shower, and even...um...lay together.









Things heated up in the common room too, as Nic feuded with newcomer Helen, and producers and security had to step in to separate the two.



Not to be outdone, Callum and newcomer Chet almost came to blows, forcing the producer to remove Chet and Helen from the house.





When it came time for elimination, Chet and Helen were sent packing for their behavior. Brandon and Liam found themselves in the bottom two, and up for Banishment.

The citizens of Rome voted to keep Brandon, and Liam was asked to Strip That Down.m4a (lol!) to his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.



The epic saga continues Thursday on ITV2.

