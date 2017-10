Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode V? ⚔️

Yesss @ITV2Bromans is up for an award at NATS please vote I wanna win 😬😬😬🙋🏽‍♂️ vote #BROMANS pic.twitter.com/4jpFmFugo5 — David Mcintosh (@devildawg85) October 11, 2017

[Eliminated in the first ep]

[Eliminated in the fourth ep]

[Eliminated in the second ep]

[Introduced in the second ep]

Meet our new comers from last week are Liam and Elle pic.twitter.com/WDQrckBn0M — Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017

[Introduced in the third ep]

@itv2 @ITV2Bromans not your stereotypical Reality Star, being pale a pale ginger 4/10 at best 😂 but my lass is a stunner... 9pm tonight 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/18m6gmD9lx — Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) September 28, 2017

[Introduced in this ep]

@BriggsHel and @Chet_Sket teared shit up on that show.......I bet they made the shows history #bromans 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xpunqZAgKr — We Love Charlotte (@we_charlotte) October 13, 2017

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] an unknown, mysterious, old, white man

Things are getting ugly...

(But still looking fit obvs 🏋🏽 💁🏼)

Spanking new #Bromans in 1 hour on @itv2 ⚔⚱️💪 pic.twitter.com/E5Zvs0F6f1 — ITV2 (@itv2) October 12, 2017

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Chet and Helen

"Helen, Moche et Méchante." D'un coup, j'adore le Brexit. (et bien entendu, je regarde Bromans pour le côté Historique 😏 ) pic.twitter.com/y29ha8t3TL — Dork Phoenix (@dorkphoenix) October 15, 2017

Can someone please tell me what @dpa_training1 & @Calancrum are exactly doing here ? ;=) pic.twitter.com/KlIqyf9LEa — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 13, 2017

Highlight of the episode : @tomtrotter1 takes a shower !

Please @itv2 give this lad more air time !#Bromans pic.twitter.com/SdSReJkovW — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 13, 2017

And it's shower time for the very handsome @LiamPMac 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tgQuKXn2HQ — TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 13, 2017

(lol!)

The fourth couple who has been banished are Liam and Ellie 👋 pic.twitter.com/O1sd5GYpOu — Bromans (@BromansITV2_) October 12, 2017

ITV2's hit serieshas been nominated for a National Television Award! The sizzling reality competition challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar. Dust off your mandals, and be sure to vote for TV's hottest new show.andandandandandandandandandandandas gladiator wrangler Doctore andas Roman adviser DominusAnd the Voice ofAndas the Emperor Storm clouds rolled into Ancient Rome this week as new couplebrought the drama from the second they stepped into the colosseum. Tempers flared as the bros were shackled two-by-two, and the new housemates ruffled everyone's man-skirts. The ladies were challenged to class up the joint with some art, poetry, and interpretive dance. The winners were awarded a wine and cheese night at Club Colosseum.Back in the ring, the lads were once again asked to compete against each other in a wet-n-wild obstacle course. New coupleandcame in with a bang, mouthing off and getting on everyone's nerves from the moment they arrived.The lads were shackled at the foot two-by-two, forcing them to train, shower, and even...um...lay together.Things heated up in the common room too, asfeuded with newcomer, and producers and security had to step in to separate the two.Not to be outdone,and newcomeralmost came to blows, forcing the producer to removeandfrom the house.When it came time for elimination,andwere sent packing for their behavior.andfound themselves in the bottom two, and up for Banishment.The citizens of Rome voted to keep, andwas asked toto his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.The epic saga continues Thursday on ITV2.