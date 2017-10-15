Who Went Home on 'Bromans' Episode V? ⚔️
Yesss @ITV2Bromans is up for an award at NATS please vote I wanna win 😬😬😬🙋🏽♂️ vote #BROMANS pic.twitter.com/4jpFmFugo5— David Mcintosh (@devildawg85) October 11, 2017
ITV2's hit series Bromans has been nominated for a National Television Award! The sizzling reality competition challenges 8 sexy couples to live as if in ancient Roman times, as the boys duke it out to see who will be crowned Britain's Next Broman Superstar. Dust off your mandals, and be sure to vote for TV's hottest new show.
Jordan and Jade
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: Jordan and Jade#Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/lgDLFXWzIY
Dino and Cherelle
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@dpa_training1 & @CherellePerfec1 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/LvquGUvz82
Rich and Sophii [Eliminated in the first ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@RichGCull & @SophiiVassx pic.twitter.com/gdIds6dZlS
Tian and Natalie [Eliminated in the fourth ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants:@tian_delgado & @NatHillyard83 #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/CXxwGtGQ1b
Glenn and Summer
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @GlennKlauber & @summerfox_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/yqDA1HEI4s
Tom and Rhiannon
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @tomtrotter1 & @RhiBailey_ #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/A5dqCTBSKY
Brandon and Nic
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @brandonpmyers & @nicolatyas #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/FqUq8YrCYd
Kai and Modina [Eliminated in the second ep]
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Meet the contestants: @KaiLepine & @ModinaShokeye #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/bgZD5lkAGd
Liam and Ellie [Introduced in the second ep]
Meet our new comers from last week are Liam and Elle pic.twitter.com/WDQrckBn0M— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) September 28, 2017
Callum and Rachel [Introduced in the third ep]
@itv2 @ITV2Bromans not your stereotypical Reality Star, being pale a pale ginger 4/10 at best 😂 but my lass is a stunner... 9pm tonight 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/18m6gmD9lx— Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) September 28, 2017
Chet and Helen [Introduced in this ep]
@BriggsHel and @Chet_Sket teared shit up on that show.......I bet they made the shows history #bromans 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xpunqZAgKr— We Love Charlotte (@we_charlotte) October 13, 2017
David Mcintosh as gladiator wrangler Doctore and Tom Bell as Roman adviser Dominus
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
Doctore & Dominus@devildawg85 & @tombellforever #Bromans - soon on ITV2 pic.twitter.com/b3jq7ADYsW
And the Voice of Bromans Roman Kemp
#BromansPreviewNight— TV Sneak (@TVSneak) September 5, 2017
The voice of #Bromans (and the only real Roman) @romankemp pic.twitter.com/nmdvfUZoCq
And [Spoiler (click to open)]an unknown, mysterious, old, white man as the Emperor
Things are getting ugly...— ITV2 (@itv2) October 12, 2017
(But still looking fit obvs 🏋🏽 💁🏼)
Spanking new #Bromans in 1 hour on @itv2 ⚔⚱️💪 pic.twitter.com/E5Zvs0F6f1
Storm clouds rolled into Ancient Rome this week as new couple [Spoiler (click to open)]Chet and Helen brought the drama from the second they stepped into the colosseum. Tempers flared as the bros were shackled two-by-two, and the new housemates ruffled everyone's man-skirts. The ladies were challenged to class up the joint with some art, poetry, and interpretive dance. The winners were awarded a wine and cheese night at Club Colosseum.
Back in the ring, the lads were once again asked to compete against each other in a wet-n-wild obstacle course.
New couple Chet and Helen came in with a bang, mouthing off and getting on everyone's nerves from the moment they arrived.
"Helen, Moche et Méchante." D'un coup, j'adore le Brexit. (et bien entendu, je regarde Bromans pour le côté Historique 😏 ) pic.twitter.com/y29ha8t3TL— Dork Phoenix (@dorkphoenix) October 15, 2017
The lads were shackled at the foot two-by-two, forcing them to train, shower, and even...um...lay together.
Can someone please tell me what @dpa_training1 & @Calancrum are exactly doing here ? ;=) pic.twitter.com/KlIqyf9LEa— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 13, 2017
Highlight of the episode : @tomtrotter1 takes a shower !— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 13, 2017
Please @itv2 give this lad more air time !#Bromans pic.twitter.com/SdSReJkovW
And it's shower time for the very handsome @LiamPMac 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tgQuKXn2HQ— TheHottestMen (@Hottest_Men_) October 13, 2017
#bromans on @itv2 9pm UK time tonight!!! Get off me @JordanTaylorhud 😫 pic.twitter.com/DKGsjkxuiB— Brandon Myers (@brandonpmyers) October 5, 2017
Things heated up in the common room too, as Nic feuded with newcomer Helen, and producers and security had to step in to separate the two.
No one tells @BriggsHel to shut up 💅🏽😂 @Chet_Sket #bromans pic.twitter.com/i0RgCOssAq— RC (@ryanchapmanx) October 12, 2017
Not to be outdone, Callum and newcomer Chet almost came to blows, forcing the producer to remove Chet and Helen from the house.
Save it for the arena lads!#Bromans pic.twitter.com/GpCUHBayM6— ITV2 (@itv2) October 12, 2017
This shit is real #bromans @itv2 @Chet_Sket pic.twitter.com/X4oPDPc2Ia— Callum Ancrum (@Calancrum) October 13, 2017
When it came time for elimination, Chet and Helen were sent packing for their behavior. Brandon and Liam found themselves in the bottom two, and up for Banishment.
The citizens of Rome voted to keep Brandon, and Liam was asked to Strip That Down.m4a (lol!) to his metallic-gold budgie smugglers and sashay away.
The fourth couple who has been banished are Liam and Ellie 👋 pic.twitter.com/O1sd5GYpOu— Bromans (@BromansITV2_) October 12, 2017
The epic saga continues Thursday on ITV2.
Dream celeb version
2. Drake
3. Ben Cohen
4. Nick Jonas
5. Liam Hemsworth
6. Liam Payne
7. Tyler Posey
8. Jesse Williams
9. Jai Courtney
10. Mehcad Brooks
Bonus: Tyler Hoechlin and Tom Welling
Re: Dream celeb version
Re: Dream celeb version
Re: Dream celeb version
Liam Payne???
Re: Dream celeb version
Re: Dream celeb version
Re: Dream celeb version
YESSSSSS at my man Courtney!!!!!
i would looove to see my Potato King Channing Tatum! not very handsome but for the lolz
oh, and Anthony Mackie, Michael Shannon and Armie Hammer
Re: Dream celeb version
Tom to win!
do we know how many episodes were taped?
this post needs more tom. only one worth rooting for.
