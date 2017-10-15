Sickboy: The Documentary Premieres on CBC Tonight!





if ya'll wanna hear my voice, here is my episode talking about my terminal diagnosis of ADHD (hahaha it seems SO trivial in comparison to most episodes)



http://sickboypodcast.com/blog/2016/10/10/tl7io5d2h4762bcwh7pkr2od98axd3 OOH! I'm happy this was accepted <3 I love these bros!!

lol the terminal part was a joke. I just think it's a bit funny that every other week they are talking about someone who is legit dying, and then you have me talking about how I can't keep my life organized Reply

that's awesome! had no idea this existed, i'll definitely give it a listen. i have adhd as well, along with treatment-resistant bipolar ii, anxiety, and t1 diabetes. sickness is def a bitch and i've been feeling it a lot lately tbh. really admire people like you who are willing to speak out about it! Reply

I’ve listened to this one! Holy shit! Reply

Sounds interesting

I will listen tomorrow morning! Hopefully I'll like the pod, so I'll have something new to listen to



Edited at 2017-10-16 12:33 am (UTC) Reply

i'm subscribed to like 80 podcasts lmao



some faves are 99% invisible, beautiful/anonymous, reply all, code switch, embedded, freakonomics, hidden brain, longform, modern love, pod save america, mortified, pop culture happy hour, song exploder, switched on pop, and this american life.



also, i mentioned this in a roundup, but i'm appearing on a podcast soon! i submitted a listener advice question and they had me record it, then they played it at a live show last week for the hosts to discuss. not sure when it's coming out but i'm excited/nervous to hear it! Reply

<3 fun!!



I love this american life, it's one of those ones that is engaging no matter what the topic.



I LOVED the mystery show and am sad it was so short </3 Reply

I'll have to check out this podcast. Most of what I listen to are horror are true crime.



Right now I'm slogging through NoSleep. I like it, but I have to skip some of the stories, because I cannot stand of the voice actors' voices, including the host. Reply

Voices ruin so many podcasts for me Reply

same. so many people with their mouths too close to the mic so you can hear the way their spit moves. i swear, if you are starting a podcast INVEST IN THE BEST AUDIO YOU FUCKING CAN. Reply

Oh this looks interesting! Come through, CBC! Reply

Oh, I'll check this out.



I always subscribe to podcasts and then bail if they get boring. My only consistent one is How Did This Get Made? I also just finished Dirty John but I didn't think it was all that great. Reply

someone in an old post recommended My Dad Wrote a Porno and whoever it was thank you. thank you so much. I listened to it while I road tripped this summer and it got me through some long days.

Omg that title sounds hilarious. Is it a comedy? Reply

omg yes. Essentially this Brit found out his 60 year old father wrote an erotic novel in his retirement so each episode is him reading a chapter to his two friends. It is so bad and so amazing and so gross and so hilarious. Reply

I was on a Crooked Media trip for awhile but I've had to take a break bc of anxiety. I'm trying to get into Matt Pinfield's new podcast but it's not going so well Reply

I've been off podcasts for a while because I have less time than I used to so I only listen to Harmontown when I sauna and Intercepted usually on drives. Reply

I just started listening to Dirty John tonight and I'm really confused by it, like where tf is it going, but I like how well made it is and its keeping me on the edge of my seat Reply

I listen to a lot of podcasts at work (because sometimes music and audiobooks get old). I love Bitch Sesh, Watch What Crappens and Juicy Scoop for Bravo-related shows. And Martinis and Murder! I also really liked Homecoming and Life/After.



I also downloaded a few trial of Stitcher for some special episodes of Bitch Sesh and got hooked on Casefile, which I think is also on another platform (Tuned in? or something). They're all horribly depressing (Jonestown? FUCKED UP. I had no idea about some of those details) but really good...and the host has a really nice Australian accent lol Reply

I listen to the crooked media podcasts off and on except with 'friends like these'



Marketplace, Codeswitch, bad with money, planet money, 'Death, Sex and Money' and Frontline Dispatch.



I'm interested in podcasts done by poc if anyone has suggestions. Especially if they are about history or culture. But it doesn't have to be. Reply

I'm a basic bitch; I only listen to TheRead and Bodega Boys. Reply

I just finished Dirty John. I don't wanna victim blame but so much of that was beyond messy from family members. Reply

is anyone else listening to Ologies by Alie Ward?? I pretty much fell in love with the paleontologist 😍 and all the ladies are bad asses 💪🏽 👩🏽 Reply

It's great, and I'm not just saying that because I was once a guest!

sure sure





jokes aside, how old is he? it's been awhile since i read about live expectations for this disease, it seems like he's doing well, right?

sure surejokes aside, how old is he? it's been awhile since i read about live expectations for this disease, it seems like he's doing well, right? Reply

He turns 30 in January. He actually just got out of the hospital because of an unexpected complications



Reply

wow ok i need to refresh my literature! and i wish him the best, that illness is hard af. Reply

I've not heard this podcast. I've never had an serious health issues but it's been on my mind a lot recently, a friend of mine from HS died very suddenly last year from complications of CF & another has just finished his last chemo session for Hodgkin's.



I'll have to check it out



this is SO WEIRD to see, i know these people! Reply

lmao courtesy of your Halifax friend <3 Reply

this is such a weird-ass coincidence! my friend is featured in the doc (girl with boderline personality disorder) AND i'm a woman who has ADHD. and here you are on ONTD just like moi! weird, man. Reply

i'm boring and only listen to the read. very occasionally to the friendzone. Reply

oh cool. i used to listen to sickboy but haven’t in a while Reply

Oh this sounds cool.



I need to like, actually listen to podcasts. I was doing this thing where I'd multitask but then tune it out and be like wait what happened? then have to keep rewinding.



Cystic Fibrosis is fucking horrible. Reply

headphones really helps me not tune out Reply

I've recently been listening to nothing but How Did This Get Made. I also just started There's Goes the Neighborhood and it's really interesting Reply

i want to listen to how did this get made because i love jason mantzoukas more than LIFE ITSELF

but i always feel bored/confused because i'm quite simply not going to watch the movies that they're talking about so it feels like .. whats the point Reply

The podcast is the reason I now have a big celebrity crush on mantzoukas



I never watch the movies before listening and I've never felt lost. They all do a good job of explaining things. Give it a shot!! Reply

I listen to Oh No Ross and Carrie, Lore, Criminal, and now Spooked (tho that’s just seasonal). Looking forward to the new heaven’s gate podcast also hosted by Glyn Washington of Snap Judgment Reply

