Martha Broq

Sickboy: The Documentary Premieres on CBC Tonight!



Sickboy is a documentary that follows Jeremie Saunders, a man living with Cystic Fibrosis, who created a podcast with his two best friends that discusses what it's like to be sick. Tonight, CBC is premiering the documentary as a part of their POV documenrary series, at 9pm! Check out the trailer above!

Source

Subscribe to Sickboy on iTunes! It's great, and I'm not just saying that because I was once a guest!

ONTD, which podcasts are you currently listening to?

Tagged: , ,