Sickboy: The Documentary Premieres on CBC Tonight!
Sickboy is a documentary that follows Jeremie Saunders, a man living with Cystic Fibrosis, who created a podcast with his two best friends that discusses what it's like to be sick. Tonight, CBC is premiering the documentary as a part of their POV documenrary series, at 9pm! Check out the trailer above!
Subscribe to Sickboy on iTunes! It's great, and I'm not just saying that because I was once a guest!
ONTD, which podcasts are you currently listening to?
if ya'll wanna hear my voice, here is my episode talking about my terminal diagnosis of ADHD (hahaha it seems SO trivial in comparison to most episodes)
http://sickboypodcast.com/blog/2016/10/10/tl7io5d2h4762bcwh7pkr2od98axd3
I will listen tomorrow morning! Hopefully I'll like the pod, so I'll have something new to listen to
some faves are 99% invisible, beautiful/anonymous, reply all, code switch, embedded, freakonomics, hidden brain, longform, modern love, pod save america, mortified, pop culture happy hour, song exploder, switched on pop, and this american life.
also, i mentioned this in a roundup, but i'm appearing on a podcast soon! i submitted a listener advice question and they had me record it, then they played it at a live show last week for the hosts to discuss. not sure when it's coming out but i'm excited/nervous to hear it!
I love this american life, it's one of those ones that is engaging no matter what the topic.
I LOVED the mystery show and am sad it was so short </3
Right now I'm slogging through NoSleep. I like it, but I have to skip some of the stories, because I cannot stand of the voice actors' voices, including the host.
I always subscribe to podcasts and then bail if they get boring. My only consistent one is How Did This Get Made? I also just finished Dirty John but I didn't think it was all that great.
I also downloaded a few trial of Stitcher for some special episodes of Bitch Sesh and got hooked on Casefile, which I think is also on another platform (Tuned in? or something). They're all horribly depressing (Jonestown? FUCKED UP. I had no idea about some of those details) but really good...and the host has a really nice Australian accent lol
Marketplace, Codeswitch, bad with money, planet money, 'Death, Sex and Money' and Frontline Dispatch.
I'm interested in podcasts done by poc if anyone has suggestions. Especially if they are about history or culture. But it doesn't have to be.
jokes aside, how old is he? it's been awhile since i read about live expectations for this disease, it seems like he's doing well, right?
I'll have to check it out
I need to like, actually listen to podcasts. I was doing this thing where I'd multitask but then tune it out and be like wait what happened? then have to keep rewinding.
Cystic Fibrosis is fucking horrible.
but i always feel bored/confused because i'm quite simply not going to watch the movies that they're talking about so it feels like .. whats the point
I never watch the movies before listening and I've never felt lost. They all do a good job of explaining things. Give it a shot!!