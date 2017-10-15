Taylor Swift is projected to debut with 1.7m copies

The only Taylor promo I've seen has been posts here and her face on a UPS truck. I'm good with that. Reply

yes Reply

I don't doubt it's true, but is there a better source than "The Pop Hub" haha? Reply

Shrugs I just thought we could use a lighter post around here lately Reply

are the comments in Swift posts light tho? i suppose the content is and that is the point.



here for you regardless flawless OP. Reply

your heart was in the right place 🖤 Reply

Ilysm lol 💗💗 Reply

you're doing the lord's work tbh...you know shit is heavy when even i'm grateful for a diabla post, lol. Reply

You know it, bb! Reply

I was just gonna ask the same thing. I saw fans talking about this earlier but no one seemed to have an actual source either Reply

lmao Reply

snake queen! Reply

his top lip has such a pretty curve to it Reply

Yass 😂 Reply

good lord, he's so ugly Reply

Cursed image Reply

I mean, if that is the projection I guess she will lol she knows how to promo her work and have those special deals that drive sales. Reply

She's definitely crossing the 1m mark again if she's already at 600k. almost 2m though? idk about that yet. Reply

kings only. no other pop girl has had a career featuring nothing but inclining success, still 10 years in. each era bigger than the last.



the best to ever do it, and we get to be alive to see it. Reply

Are u 12 Reply

i'm transchronological Reply

mte zeena is an icon. only getting richer and more famous every year while her enemies succumb to her black magic, turning her own bad press into her advantage, making friends who defend her while she stays silent. the queen of thrones, legends only etc Reply

I'm not super observant to pop singers these days but this era already feels not nearly as big as 1989 idk Reply

lmao Reply

looks cute Reply

I love this hair look. The straight bangs and long haaair. Reply

Wow, I love her hair there, tbh



Edited at 2017-10-15 11:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Is sis really wearing flannel and Docs? Grunge Taylor! Reply

I love it! She looks so cute Reply

Ha Courtney Love era! She’s gonna get drunk and throw a compact at Katy at the VMA’s. Reply

Look what you made ha do! Reply

Really pretty Reply

loving this aesthetic Reply

She should always have her hair like this.



I Knew You Were Trouble 2.0 vibes Reply

she looks good Reply

I looove ontd but I just don’t know if I can handle the 5,000 Taylor posts that’ll start soon. Fuck Reply

ia. it was bad enough when lwymmd came out Reply

it's mostly the anti-stans tbh Reply

Idk why ontd deluded themselves into thinking she’d flop



She doesn’t need a hit song or the public’s backing to do well her fans will support her regardless of what controversies she gets into



People consider her a flop now because she has 1 hater for every fan. A lot of people really really dislike her now and are finally calling her out. Reply

Also LWYmMD is such a fucking mess and u are ridiculous if you think it’s good





She’s not your mom. You don’t have to fawn over the bad shit she does. Get standards. Ok bye taylor talk makes me insane Reply

Eh she doesn't really have 1 hater for everyone fan, people on the internet and stan twitter may dislike her but she has a lot of people like the GP who are indifferent or see her just as a pop singer who makes catchy music. Reply

in the context of people who are deserving of the level of scorn attached to her every move here/on other forums, it's just bizarre to me. some of level of misogyny underlying it though people will deny deny Reply

Because she's a snake 🐍 Reply

She'll always be a flop in my heart. Reply

no one really thought she'd flop because her stans are delusional who thought she could do no wrong





however, LWYMMD is a horrific song and shows how little growth she's had. people hope she fails because she doesnt deserve the accolades that will happen regardless if she releases garbage like LWYMMD Reply

did ontd really say that?



we all know she's gonna debut with at least a million, based on the reaction to her mediocre single. Reply

so she's the Trump of pop music Reply

lol who here believed she'd flop, especially first week? her getting 1 million+ is pretty obvious. Reply

hmmmm idk about that.



i wonder if she get 1m a week even if she's still on spotify. Reply

I think she'll get 1m because of spotify helping but I don't know, if she has 600k in presales alone then I think she can possibly do it even without the help of streams Reply

maybe she'll do it so it's not available on spotify right away? Reply

That might be smart, I know I'm in that category where if it's available on Spotify right away I'm not buying a copy but if it's not on Spotify I probably would Reply

good for her, but yikes @ that many people pre-ordering it after hearing those 2 garbage songs she released Reply

I’m not buying the album this go around. I’m done supporting g this treacherous leach. Reply

Treacherous? Track Red? Are you sure about that word choice? ? Track #3 of the grammy-nominated album? Are you sure about that word choice? Reply

Same Reply

You've seen the light. 🙏 Reply

I don’t know how any person of color could support her....... Reply

But ontd said she was over. I’m sure she’ll flop just how ontd said the hunger games would. Reply

She'll def break 1 million, not sure about actual sales though since we're in the era of streaming. She was smart to come back. Reply

EXCLUSIVE Taylor Swift films new video in London kebab shop in a nod to secret dates with Brit love Joe Alwyn https://t.co/bVAffJJOri pic.twitter.com/P5cKfeR9FH — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 15, 2017







Is this ha Mrs. Ritchie era, ONTD? (Yes, I considered the source but it's fun to pretend it's real!)

Is this ha Mrs. Ritchie era, ONTD? (Yes, I considered the source but it's fun to pretend it's real!)

the budget cuts have already started, a decayed popstar Reply

I got the munchies and now I want kebab. Reply

I can't believe she's really been in England this whole time lol Reply

she’s been with joe for a year? she must fall hard for guys if she’s already making a video of places she’s been with joe Reply

Parent

lmaooo she's truly british now! Reply

Are there any British royals available for her to marry?



Edited at 2017-10-15 11:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Two British men back to back. I would say goals but Tom is no longer really hot to me and no comment about Joe. Reply

this is the most interesting thing about joe already Reply

i would've loved to see pap photos of her in a wig, eating a kebab. damn, now that picture would fetch good money. step ur game up london paps, the fuck.



“It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places.

“She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.”

........ k......... says the woman with how many houses? and a private jet?



Edited at 2017-10-16 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

are kebabs big in America? what is your after clubbing food? Reply

is that bad of good? that doesn’t sound like a lot Reply

That's a lot when most artists can barely make it past 150k Reply

I'd say it's average Reply

the average used to be much higher, then double dutchess was released and skewed the data haha Reply

girl you gotta start reading the whole post.



this would be much more than her first week sales for 1989, a good thing. Reply

nah that's a lot. taylor and adele are the only singers who can sell 1 million in a week nowadays Reply

it's not many Reply

don't believe her stans, that's bad! Reply

It's not doing Rita Ora numbers, but it's all right.



Edited at 2017-10-16 12:09 am (UTC) Reply

I think Katy Perry sold around 200k so to me it's pretty up there in the good category Reply

It was a lot for maybe 2002 but in today's industry it's legit terrible Reply

Republicans win again! Reply

THAT ASS



FUUUUUUCCCK, get in my damn bed. Reply

i think she'll get similar sales to 1989 maybe, but idk. Reply

Whatever, her music still sucks and her version of Operate is the worst song of the year. Reply

is she going to put it on spotify? Reply

she's definitely gonna release a banger a week or two before the album release.



i can't wait to see the video! Reply

