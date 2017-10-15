Taylor Swift is projected to debut with 1.7m copies
Taylor Swift's "Reputation" has over 600,000 pre-orders from Target & iTunes. It's projected that it'll debute with 1.7 MILLION copies sold! pic.twitter.com/KrliwgTeMD— THE POP HUB 👄 (@ThePopHub) October 15, 2017
Despite much of the controversy surrounding Taylor, Reputation's first week sales are projected to be around 1.7m which would end up breaking her 1989 first week sales record of 1.2 million.
Look What You Made me do is currently number #1 on pop radio and still hanging in the top ten despite no actual promo or performances.
Do you think Taylor will sell 1m in a week again ONTD?
Source
here for you regardless flawless OP.
the best to ever do it, and we get to be alive to see it.
Edited at 2017-10-15 11:52 pm (UTC)
I Knew You Were Trouble 2.0 vibes
She doesn’t need a hit song or the public’s backing to do well her fans will support her regardless of what controversies she gets into
She’s not your mom. You don’t have to fawn over the bad shit she does. Get standards. Ok bye taylor talk makes me insane
however, LWYMMD is a horrific song and shows how little growth she's had. people hope she fails because she doesnt deserve the accolades that will happen regardless if she releases garbage like LWYMMD
we all know she's gonna debut with at least a million, based on the reaction to her mediocre single.
i wonder if she get 1m a week even if she's still on spotify.
Is this ha Mrs. Ritchie era, ONTD? (Yes, I considered the source but it's fun to pretend it's real!)
Edited at 2017-10-15 11:49 pm (UTC)
“It is quite telling that she has been hanging out in these regular and unexpected places.
“She wants to show people she is just a normal girl.”
........ k......... says the woman with how many houses? and a private jet?
Edited at 2017-10-16 12:29 am (UTC)
this would be much more than her first week sales for 1989, a good thing.
Edited at 2017-10-16 12:09 am (UTC)
FUUUUUUCCCK, get in my damn bed.
i can't wait to see the video!