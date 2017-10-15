l: 50 shades of pumpkin spice

Taylor Swift is projected to debut with 1.7m copies



Despite much of the controversy surrounding Taylor, Reputation's first week sales are projected to be around 1.7m which would end up breaking her 1989 first week sales record of 1.2 million.

Look What You Made me do is currently number #1 on pop radio and still hanging in the top ten despite no actual promo or performances.

Do you think Taylor will sell 1m in a week again ONTD?

