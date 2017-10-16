An Official Ranking Of '90s Halloween Episodes!





23. "Hex And The Single Guy" (Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air)

: When the Banks family attends a seance so Hilary can contact her dead ex-fiancé Trevor, Scorpius, the spiritualist gets so frustrated with Will's mockery and skepticism that he curses the family with a hex that brings them all bad luck: Uncle Phil is put out of business because of assumed evidence that he was taking bribes, Ashley breaks an ankle just before her tennis match, Carlton's hair gets bleached as a result of his Macaulay Culkin Halloween costume, Geoffrey gets deported, and Jazz and Hilary plan to get married. Will must convince the psychic to break the curse but when he returns, he realizes the man who cursed the Banks looks like a nerd, his real name is Ralph Scorpius, and he has none of what he had when he placed the curse. Will then wakes up from this dream but the day starts just like it did like an endless timeloop.





13. "Good Will Haunting" (Sabrina The Teenage Witch)

: With Halloween rapidly approaching, Sabrina, Hilda, and Zelda get invited to their Aunt Beulah's annual celebration. Seeing they have finally ran out of excuses for staying away from her party for the past 500 years, Zelda reluctantly sends back their RSVP, much to Hilda's displeasure. Since Sabrina has a double date with Valerie, Harvey, and Justin, she gets to ditch the party. As a result, she gets an unexpected surprise from Aunt Beulah when a magical talking doll is sent over from the Other Realm. It doesn't take long for the "Molly Dolly" to start terrorizing Sabrina and her guests after her aunts leave for their party.Hilda and Zelda also get their own scary surprise when they discover that Aunt Beulah lives in an insane asylum.





7. "Fear Itself" (Buffy The Vampire Slayer)

: The gang find themselves in a real-life house of horrors while at a Halloween fraternity party, in which a fear demon feeds on their individual fears. Anya enlists Giles to help her save Xander when she realizes something is amiss.





4."Treehouse Of Horror V" (The Simpsons)

: Treehouse of Horror V is an Anthology episode that features mini-stories. "The Shinning" is a parody of The Shining where the Simpsons become the winter caretakers of Mr. Burns' mountain lodge and Homer goes insane and tries to murder the family. In "Time and Punishment," Homer repeatedly travels back in time and alters the future. He tries to change things back, but fails and settles for a reality close to his own. In "Nightmare Cafeteria," Principal Skinner begins using detention students as cafeteria food.







1. "And Then There Was Shawn" (Boy Meets World)