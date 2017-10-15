McDonald's is Testing Out a Vegan Option with the McVegan
• The McVegan option is being tested in Finland only so far. Sales are from October 4th 2017 to November 21st 2017 at five locations in Tampere, Finland.
• "The first results are very promising. At the moment at least, it feels like it might be sold nationwide," said spokeswoman Heli Ryhanen.
• According to a 2009 survey, fewer than 1% of people in Finland identify as vegan.
• Making the McVegan option permanent will depend on whether sales continue after the initial curiosity.
ONTD, do you eat meat or are you vegetarian/vegan?
And I definitely eat meat, if u kno what I mean
i don't. elaborate please 🤔
Yes. McDonald's has had many bad or lackluster quarters in the last few years because of the trend toward healthier eating and increased competition. McDonald's has been trying to shake its reputation for being unhealthy or fattening with moves like these and by diversifying its menu.
I don't think it's going to work.
I still stay away from dairy :( even tho it's my fav. It's just so horrible for you. But queso :( and ice cream :(
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/05/19/is-milk-bad-for-you_n_5311851.html
What kinds of meat did you worked back in your diet? and how many times a week do you eat them?
A bean burrito from Taco Bell, or a veggie burger from Burger King. That's about it
i just love cheese too much
last time I tried their fries they tasted like chicken nuggets rip
Maybe it's just the most cost-effective place to test it, but I wonder.
Could have tried that in a country where meat eating in general is rare, but...
BYE Mcdonalds, you need to try that shit here.
The past few months I've been thinking about going vegetarian. idk about vegan. Maybe that's a step later? The only thing I really eat in that aspect is chicken breast and ham. I work at a hospital and I work weird hours so I feel like I need to create some sort of make-ahead lunch plan for it to work. Can anyone on here recommend any websites or books? It feels overwhelming at times.
http://ohsheglows.com/
most (maybe all) of the recipes are vegan & they're all rly easy
"Oh I can't stop eating meat, I like the taste too much!"
It's nice to see McDonald's doing something that isn't destroying the planet or relying on factory farming for once, I guess.
Practice what you preach. at least cut down. I have a lot of meat eating friends but even they are thinking to cut out beef and some products because it's an issue.
Don't give empty talk if you have zero intention of doing something about it. It does bugs me once it requires effort, people back off.
don't even get me started.
Get your shit together first before rolling out some flop ass unnecessary shit
Also wendy's chicken strips >>>>>>> any other fast food chicken nug/tender.
I assume this will be gross, but I hope not.
Also the new McCafé restaurants are shit. My gf and I just started going in for all day breakfast and the setup is a nightmare.
also i wouldn't be jazzed to go to mcdonalds but when i visit my parents in their rural area there's very little that i can buy from restaurants/fast food places so like, this for me means that maybe a few times a year i'll have another option rather than just taco bell or french fries/tater tots.
I won't eat fries or other food cooked in the same frying pan as meat products but if a spatula is used on my burger that also happened to be used to flip someone's meat burger then.. ok??
veganism isn't about personal purity, i can't worry about every little thing. i tend to only eat at vegan restaurants anyway, but sometimes it's unavoidable and i'd drive myself crazy worrying "oh did my food touch an animal product? did they use the same grill?" like who cares...
i actually just became a vegetarian 4 days ago. i would like to become vegan but i haven't figured out how to make it work. i eat a low calorie, (relatively) high protein, moderate carb, low fat diet -- all the vegan alternatives i've seen to dairy (esp yogurt) and eggs don't have enough protein or have too much sugar for me to eat. idk how i could get enough protein while meeting the rest of my dietary requirements without yogurt and eggs. maybe someday!
If you just became vegetarian, stay vegetarian for a while. A lot of people fail because they get too strict at first. It took me 2 years to go from vegetarian to vegan. I just very gradually cut single items out. It’s hard to do it all at once.
Adding on to xtinkerbellax's suggestions - Quinoa is good for protein, hemp seeds, chia seeds, almonds, and peanut butter are other easy sources. I love throwing some seeds into my oatmeal or into a smoothie or something - super easy way to add fibre and protein. Roasted chickpeas are another source and are great on salads or just to snack on!
I'm mostly vegetarian/vegan anyway, but I have a cheese problem. Even though cheese is actually disgusting when you consider the source. The pus...oh god, the pus. Poor cows.
Also, as a butter LOVER, I'm happy to tell you all that Earth Balance is vegan and just as delicious, if not more so! And you can use it to bake, sauté, etc. I'm never going back.
So now I’m trying to stem my GF bread and vegan cheese problem with hummus and veggies. LOL
I try to be vegan as much as possible but sometimes when dining out, you don't have as many options. However, I notice dairy doesn't sit well with me anymore. I can eat only small amounts. I guess slowly phasing it out is making changes for me.
I refuse to buy leather, down, or fur - hell NO - and try to buy only cruelty free products in general. It's really not as hard as people make it sound. Once you know what to buy and get the cravings out and eat better, feel better... eating/using animals is just not an option for me.