McDonald's is Testing Out a Vegan Option with the McVegan

this would be a gif if imgur didnt hate LJ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i came in here just to post that iconic gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate pigs, especially wild ones. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





mmmm whaaa? Pigs are the best! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm a level 5 vegan. I won't eat anything that casts a shadow.







Edited at 2017-10-15 11:23 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I eat meat, and I like pork, but I hate seeing an entire pig on a spit. It’s too much for me. And I know that’s terrible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally understand. It's easier to forget you're eating something that was once alive when it's already cut into pieces instead of the whole body :/ I'm the same way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





And I definitely eat meat, if u kno what I mean



It feels like every other week they're promoting some new shit. Things that bad out there?And I definitely eat meat, if u kno what I mean Reply

Thread

Link

"And I definitely eat meat, if u kno what I mean"



i don't. elaborate please 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only eat live meat, hint hint wink wink. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It feels like every other week they're promoting some new shit. Things that bad out there?



Yes. McDonald's has had many bad or lackluster quarters in the last few years because of the trend toward healthier eating and increased competition. McDonald's has been trying to shake its reputation for being unhealthy or fattening with moves like these and by diversifying its menu.



I don't think it's going to work. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I nourish myself by converting sunlight into simple sugars. Reply

Thread

Link

I was vegan for about three months and just now went back to eating meat. I just started to get a lot of the symptoms that vegans can get, I felt weaker, lost a lot of muscle mass, etc. I've worked meat back in as about 20% of my diet and I feel back to normal!



I still stay away from dairy :( even tho it's my fav. It's just so horrible for you. But queso :( and ice cream :( Reply

Thread

Link

Could you please share any info where diary is bad for you? I hate milk but love cheese and would really like to know more about its misgivings. I know I could look it up myself but you know how things go. I'm that lazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.bustle.com/articles/137195-7-reasons-milk-is-bad-for-you



https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/05/19/is-milk-bad-for-you_n_5311851.html



Edited at 2017-10-16 12:13 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been vegetarian for a few months now, and I've definitely felt better tbh. Not that I feel weak or anything, but I'm constantly hungry now, even during hours when i usually didn't even think about food :(

What kinds of meat did you worked back in your diet? and how many times a week do you eat them? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not, though? All things in *moderation*. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

were you taking b12 while you were eating vegan? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get some cashew ice cream. Mimics the taste and feel of animal dairy better than any other nut butter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're is some good fake cheese out there now! And maybe try cashew or coconut milk ice cream? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's pretty mind boggling to me that most fasst food places haven't jumped on the veggie/vegan train...All it would take is adding a veggie burger or a grilled cheese or something to the menu Reply

Thread

Link

Wendys tested a black bean burger but I guess it didn't do well, last time I checked I couldn't find much info about it beyond the initially roll out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's a shame. I love black bean burgers. Granted, maybe theirs wasn't very good. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mfte, I want my vegan fast food god dammit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. burger king has a decent veggie burger. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really like the vegetarian wraps mcdonalds has (had?? haven't been in a while, I ate them a lot in like summer 2013 haha) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really wish they would. I can't believe my fast food options are basically the exact same as they were in 2000, but they are.



A bean burrito from Taco Bell, or a veggie burger from Burger King. That's about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

supposedly in n out's grilled cheese is good, i'd rather they have a veggie burger option though Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk i can kind of get it, i could see a lot of vegans generally having an issue supporting the fast food industry as a whole, also I would be concerned about cross contamination (even if they microwaved things) or getting the order mixed up and served meat. there is a hot dog by my place that serves "veggie hot dogs" but from somebody i know who has eaten there the veggie hot dog has looked suspiciously different on several occasions. i wouldn't trust somebody else to not make that mistake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I worked at Burger King 20 years ago and people ordered a "Veggie Wopper" all the time. It was the cheese melted on the bun with all of the whopper toppings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i agree, i'm surprised mcdonald's hasn't jumped on the bandwagon yet. i used to eat their veggie wraps but they stupidly got rid of those. i always go to harvey's (a fast food restaurant in canada) because they have an amazing veggie burger and they seem to do decent business with it. especially living in toronto where there is a huge veggie/vegan population Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A&W's veggie burger is so yummy :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a long time vegetarian, no problem at all. but going vegan? no Reply

Thread

Link

You can still make some vegan substitutions though to eat less animal products. Ben and Jerry's makes great vegan ice cream. You can switch out regular milk for almond milk. You don't have to quit eating cheese but you can always cut down. I'm not fully vegan and there are some non-vegan foods I don't have a problem with (honey is a big one I just don't have any ethical issues with) but I've cut way down on my use of animal products lately and it's really not all that difficult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not vegan but i don't eat honey for ethical reasons lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's eggs that I can't quit. I really need that lean protein Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but will they cook the patty on the same griller as the meat ones Reply

Thread

Link

if these even go on the griller lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ok or same oil/fryers as the meat w/e



last time I tried their fries they tasted like chicken nuggets rip Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol i mean probably not right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you vegan snowflakes can't take a little meat juice on your veggie patties? smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Veggie patties are often microwaved at fast food places Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

test a vegan food in a population where no one's vegan...that'll go over great. Reply

Thread

Link

omg perf icon bb! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Right, are they purposely tanking it so vegetarians/vegans will get off their back?



Maybe it's just the most cost-effective place to test it, but I wonder. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I'm side eyeing that. I'd like to think they didn't purposely pick Finland to start it just so they can say they "tried" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe they wanna know of nonvegans will eat it too?? idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think less than one percent is probably pretty average? In the US it's less than 0.5% and even in countries like India, where vegetarianism is popular, veganism is rare. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk what you mean, i encounter way more vegetarians and vegans in finland than in most of europe or the US



Could have tried that in a country where meat eating in general is rare, but... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ngl, when I'm in a hurry and need some cheap, trash food, a McChicken is my go-to. Reply

Thread

Link

McDonalds tryin to get me huh. Reply

Thread

Link

FINLAND? wtf



BYE Mcdonalds, you need to try that shit here. Reply

Thread

Link

I have't had fast food in such a long time. My go to was Wendy's. I feel like in Canada our options aren't as big either. ngl I miss Sonic from my college days.



The past few months I've been thinking about going vegetarian. idk about vegan. Maybe that's a step later? The only thing I really eat in that aspect is chicken breast and ham. I work at a hospital and I work weird hours so I feel like I need to create some sort of make-ahead lunch plan for it to work. Can anyone on here recommend any websites or books? It feels overwhelming at times.



Edited at 2017-10-15 11:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





http://ohsheglows.com/ Oh She Glows is great. She has a cookbook too and it's pretty awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





most (maybe all) of the recipes are vegan & they're all rly easy i really like https://minimalistbaker.com most (maybe all) of the recipes are vegan & they're all rly easy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We had 3-4 Sonics in my area and they all closed bc they were all owned by the same person who had to close them down due to personal health issues iirc :/ They have some tasty stuff, even tho their commercials drive me bonkers Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what city are you in? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

go to harvey's! also in toronto i feel like a lot more independent burger places exist like burger priest and other places that i don't know because i'm vegetarian lol this was not helpful sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"We have to do something about global warming!!!"



"Oh I can't stop eating meat, I like the taste too much!"



It's nice to see McDonald's doing something that isn't destroying the planet or relying on factory farming for once, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

right :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nobody wants to admit they have to change their lifestyle if they actually want to do something about global warming instead of just giving it lip service Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea at the slightest inconvenience people just slip right back to their old habits. Like, yea it takes work, but I don't think most of the people really care in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously. it drives me nuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and there it is...



Practice what you preach. at least cut down. I have a lot of meat eating friends but even they are thinking to cut out beef and some products because it's an issue.



Don't give empty talk if you have zero intention of doing something about it. It does bugs me once it requires effort, people back off.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People at my new job gave me so much shit about being vegan but now 2 of them are also vegan. For health and ethical reasons. I'm like yessss my small influence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want to eat mcds mainly for monopoly Reply

Thread

Link









they can't roll out an appropriate amount of dipping sauce, maintain working ice cream machines, or bring back spicy mcnuggets but they're willing to push this inevitable failure Reply

Thread

Link

lol your comment is funny with a gif of a vegan celeb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao you have a lot of feelings about the choices mcdonalds makes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maintain working ice cream machines



don't even get me started.



don't even get me started. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg when were there spicy nuggets how did I miss them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao mte

Get your shit together first before rolling out some flop ass unnecessary shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did mcdonald's have spicy nuggets? i know i used to get them and wendy's a lot before they discontinued them. it was a sad day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or bring back sweet potato pie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It blows my mind that McDonald's sucks so bad at maintaining their ice cream machines that it's a meme. Like, how?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THERE WERE SPICY MCNUGGETS?!?!?!?!?!?!?!



Also wendy's chicken strips >>>>>>> any other fast food chicken nug/tender. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the BK veggie patty aside from the fact that it’s pretty thin.

I assume this will be gross, but I hope not.

Also the new McCafé restaurants are shit. My gf and I just started going in for all day breakfast and the setup is a nightmare.



Edited at 2017-10-15 11:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think it's thin but sometimes they overnuke it so it's tough on the outside Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got excited for a second. :/ I'm not vegan but I've loved a lot of vegan stuff I've tried and there's no way this wont be better than their shitty burgers. At the moment the only things I like at McDonald's are the chicken sammies and fries, and they're the best at neither. Reply

Thread

Link

cute idea but seems weird 4 a vegan to give any money to mcds cuz they’d still be complicit in supporting factory farming on a grand scale amongst other tings Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I agree. McDonald's is honestly single-handedly doing a shit ton of damage to the planet. They're awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not all vegans and vegetarians are perfect okay? It's better than not trying at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this absolute veganism right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooop am not even a vegan !! I am just thinking all the vegans I know do it for ethical causes n when ur that committed 2 ethics giving mcds money is a lil strange



Edited at 2017-10-15 11:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol seriously. i'm not vegan and even i won't set foot in mcdonalds, like wtf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's prob true for a lot of vegans but i think the bigger picture is that it's just another step to making vegan food more accessible and available. people who aren't vegan will likely eat this when they want to think they're buying a healthier option or if they're someone who tries to cut down on their meat consumption every once and awhile which equals overall meat reduction in general.



also i wouldn't be jazzed to go to mcdonalds but when i visit my parents in their rural area there's very little that i can buy from restaurants/fast food places so like, this for me means that maybe a few times a year i'll have another option rather than just taco bell or french fries/tater tots.



Edited at 2017-10-16 01:08 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you could say the same about shopping at a grocery store. I may be only buying vegan items but they still sell animal products there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao that sounds like it's McCross-contaminated. As if some high school student getting paid minimum wage gives a fuck about accidentally getting meat juice all over these meals Reply

Thread

Link

Tbh I'm a little worried about that. Like I'll give it a shot if it comes here cause I always want to try the new stuff. But my friend has been vegan for longer than I've been alive and if she even gets that much exposure to the enzymes in meat it'll get her really sick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cross contamination is always a risk unless you prepare all your food at home or only eat at vegan restaurants, which aren't an option everywhere. It'd be nice for wide spread chains to have vegan options, and not everyone is that militant about cross contamination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR.



I won't eat fries or other food cooked in the same frying pan as meat products but if a spatula is used on my burger that also happened to be used to flip someone's meat burger then.. ok??



veganism isn't about personal purity, i can't worry about every little thing. i tend to only eat at vegan restaurants anyway, but sometimes it's unavoidable and i'd drive myself crazy worrying "oh did my food touch an animal product? did they use the same grill?" like who cares... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a pescatarian (haven't had "meat" in over 15 years, was vegan for about a year) and i have to kind of not think too much about preparation when I eat out b/c i'm sure certain cooktops are "contaminated", otherwise you just have to literally cook/prep everything yourself. a big reason i quit being vegan is b/c i literally couldn't eat out and was sick of paying $20 for a salad that literally only had lettuce and like half a tomato. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol exactly. i'm vegetarian but i don't really care if some cross contamination happens. no where is ever going to be perfect and i need to be flexible living in a meat eating country Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm interested in this but would like to see the nutrition info for it



i actually just became a vegetarian 4 days ago. i would like to become vegan but i haven't figured out how to make it work. i eat a low calorie, (relatively) high protein, moderate carb, low fat diet -- all the vegan alternatives i've seen to dairy (esp yogurt) and eggs don't have enough protein or have too much sugar for me to eat. idk how i could get enough protein while meeting the rest of my dietary requirements without yogurt and eggs. maybe someday! Reply

Thread

Link

Just a tip:

If you just became vegetarian, stay vegetarian for a while. A lot of people fail because they get too strict at first. It took me 2 years to go from vegetarian to vegan. I just very gradually cut single items out. It’s hard to do it all at once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lentils, beans, tofu, tempeh. Seitan is low carb/fat but high protein. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hey good for you for making a change!



Adding on to xtinkerbellax's suggestions - Quinoa is good for protein, hemp seeds, chia seeds, almonds, and peanut butter are other easy sources. I love throwing some seeds into my oatmeal or into a smoothie or something - super easy way to add fibre and protein. Roasted chickpeas are another source and are great on salads or just to snack on! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this channel might give you some tips







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

who eats just one small watermelon slice???? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tempeh has a shit ton of protein Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See if your store has tofurkey! you can sautee it like meat! And they have different flavors. It reminds me so much of chicken. I shred it and make tacos with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I recently watched "Founder" and can't look at McDonalds the same way again. I had no idea that the corporation makes their money off of real estate and not the actual food. Reply

Thread

Link

I just finished 30 days of veganism and I definitely became a much better cook! Lots of Indian food, cool hummus varieties, black bean soup... I didn't really feel any different but I definitely felt pride in my skills! I think I'll continue it soon.



I'm mostly vegetarian/vegan anyway, but I have a cheese problem. Even though cheese is actually disgusting when you consider the source. The pus...oh god, the pus. Poor cows.



Also, as a butter LOVER, I'm happy to tell you all that Earth Balance is vegan and just as delicious, if not more so! And you can use it to bake, sauté, etc. I'm never going back.



Edited at 2017-10-15 11:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i freakin love earth balance. i use it because it has lower saturated fat/higher mono and polyunsaturated fat than regular butter & it's GOOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a cheese problem. A bread and cheese problem. But a wheat allergy that I ignored made me pay attention, and Daiya and Chao helped get over my dairy cheese problem.



So now I’m trying to stem my GF bread and vegan cheese problem with hummus and veggies. LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chao cheese is my everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

earth balance is great for me diet-wise but i wish they didn't use palm oil :| Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wished I went vegetarian sooner. You learn how to cook again in a weird way. I had craving every one and awhile but now, meat, the smell just grosses me out.



I try to be vegan as much as possible but sometimes when dining out, you don't have as many options. However, I notice dairy doesn't sit well with me anymore. I can eat only small amounts. I guess slowly phasing it out is making changes for me.



I refuse to buy leather, down, or fur - hell NO - and try to buy only cruelty free products in general. It's really not as hard as people make it sound. Once you know what to buy and get the cravings out and eat better, feel better... eating/using animals is just not an option for me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I love the Paneer that they serve at McD in India. Even their potato-based burgers were delish. Indian McDonalds is a billion time superior to the American version. Reply

Thread

Link

mmm those sound good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y E S! McDonalds India is so fuuuucking good. Their pizza wraps and aloo tikki burgers 😊 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aloo tikki burgers were my jam last time i was in india! i loved it, i could eat anything with a green dot in india without worrying. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omw they have paneer over there? My mum would never leave, it's her fave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i sometimes really crave mcd fries and so i get them idk, i know fast food is trash but it's more like a random one-off occurrence than anything else so i don't really care Reply

Thread

Link

definitely same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link