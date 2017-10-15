bflowhalloween

McDonald's is Testing Out a Vegan Option with the McVegan



• The McVegan option is being tested in Finland only so far. Sales are from October 4th 2017 to November 21st 2017 at five locations in Tampere, Finland.

• "The first results are very promising. At the moment at least, it feels like it might be sold nationwide," said spokeswoman Heli Ryhanen.

• According to a 2009 survey, fewer than 1% of people in Finland identify as vegan.

• Making the McVegan option permanent will depend on whether sales continue after the initial curiosity.



