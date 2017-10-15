Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, & Taika Waititi attend the Sydney premiere of Thor Ragnarok
Studs Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo attend a screening of #ThorRagnarok in Sydney! https://t.co/LzVxikdEkX— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 15, 2017
When you come through with DA BOYZ in that textured burgundy three-piece with contrasting pocket square. YEAH DA BOYZ #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/y5Vt9sm06K— TaikaWaititi Fashion (@Taika_Fashion) October 15, 2017
Catching up with @chrishemsworth @TaikaWaititi & @MarkRuffalo at the #ThorRagnarok Sydney Premiere Event⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/BZW5r34eSQ— #HOYTSAUSTRALIA (@HoytsAustralia) October 15, 2017
- Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, & director Taika Waititi attended the Sydney premiere of Thor Ragnarok on Sunday, October 15th
- Thor Ragnarok was filmed in Australia
Source
Source 2
Source 3
The pics of him with his daughter are sooo cute. I know it's really cliche or whatever, but I love seeing men with kids. It's so attractive to me when they're good with children :x
Edited at 2017-10-16 01:38 am (UTC)
I don't trust them after what happened to Frigga.
Please please please sweet baby jesus god please I hope [Spoiler (click to open)]Hela doesn't die.
Edited at 2017-10-15 10:13 pm (UTC)
It's gonna be like Potato Tatum in Kingsman.
Edited at 2017-10-16 01:38 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-15 10:20 pm (UTC)
Thor 2 was hot garbage. I loved Thor 1.
Only reason I'm in this post. IDGAF about Thor or the Hemsworths.
I loved his cute lisp in that movie omg
i ship it.
lmao (potential IW spoilers)
Edited at 2017-10-15 10:39 pm (UTC)
Re: lmao (potential IW spoilers)
Re: lmao (potential IW spoilers)
Re: lmao (potential IW spoilers)
Re: lmao (potential IW spoilers)
taika/chris is the brotp I deserve now that I’ve lost my tom/chris appetite last year
Edited at 2017-10-15 10:48 pm (UTC)
i need the werewolves sequel to what we do in the shadows to come AT ANY TIME NOW