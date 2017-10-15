Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, & Taika Waititi attend the Sydney premiere of Thor Ragnarok

taika's so attractive to me. and he's hilarious. i just saw what we do in the shadows recently and it was such a pleasant surprise Reply

Taika is so handsome! And funny! I loved What We Do in the Shadows too. Did you see The Hunt for the Wilderpeople? Reply

no i haven't! is it good? just looked it up and oooh sam neill. i will watch. Reply

WWWITS is amazing, and I'm def super attracted to Taika as well just because of that movie Reply

He is so hot, I want to choke on his dick Reply

He's so great! I loved What We Do In The Shadows. Reply

The pics of him with his daughter are sooo cute. I know it's really cliche or whatever, but I love seeing men with kids. It's so attractive to me when they're good with children :x









The pics of him with his daughter are sooo cute. I know it's really cliche or whatever, but I love seeing men with kids. It's so attractive to me when they're good with children :x

I don't trust them after what happened to Frigga.



Please please please sweet baby jesus god please I hope [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Hela doesn't die.





I don't trust them after what happened to Frigga.

Please please please sweet baby jesus god please I hope [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Hela doesn't die.

Link

Loving Taika's maroon/plum-ish suit. Chris is looking good too. Reply

Link

where is tom hiddleston Reply

Link

I feel like he is doing the bare minimum for everything. Maybe it's stalker shit. Reply

Link

tbh, i don't think he's gonna be in this movie that much.



It's gonna be like Potato Tatum in Kingsman. Reply

Link

maybe La Diabla/Darth Susan had him sign some contract when they broke up and now he can't appear at these premieres Reply

Link

LoL forever at both of them going through major image re-branding and a complete overhaul of their physical appearances post-Hiddleswift 😂 Reply

Link

the important thing is he's not here lmao. don't question the blessing. Reply

Link

Hiddlesudaning Reply

Link

I have the feeling Marvel is limiting Tom's appearances as punishment for Hiddleswift.



Edited at 2017-10-16 01:38 am (UTC) Reply

Link

Taika is such a babe. And I love the color of his suit. Reply

Link

Is there any early word on the film yet? I didn't care for the first two Thor movies but I want to see this one because of Taika. Reply

Link

It's been getting very positive reactions across the board from the Twitter reactions that have been allowed so far, although take it with your usual grain of salt when rave reviews start coming in. There's also been a lot of comments about it being very 'Taika', so take that as you will. Review embargo lifts on the 19th in the US, so Friday for us. Reply

Link

So far there's a very positive reaction. Reply

Link

Also unpopular opinion here, I know, but I genuinely love the Thor movies. They're my favorites. Reply

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] lets kill off mommy to further manpain yaaaaay.........a tired and stupid cliche.



Edited at 2017-10-15 10:20 pm (UTC) I love them but after what they did to Frigga Reply

Link

Thor 2 was hot garbage. I loved Thor 1. Reply

Link

The other day i tried to remember what happened in Thor 2 and completely blanked. Which is tragic considering i watched it a couple of months ago. Reply

Link

I still enjoy the first one. I hate the second one especially because of what they did to Frigga. Reply

Link

I think they're good clean fun and I love how pretty Asgard is. The Rainbow Bridge, the sets and costuming, it's all eye porn to me. Reply

Link

Same lol. Reply

Link

Same here, he's my simple bae. Reply

Link

yeeep Reply

Link

i enjoy them too Reply

Link





Taikaaaa <3 Reply

Link

Perfect GIF 😘 Reply

Link

Perfect icon <3 Reply

Link

i want him to cameo so badly on thor 3 :( Reply

Link





Only reason I'm in this post. IDGAF about Thor or the Hemsworths.

Link

I loved his cute lisp in that movie omg Reply

Link

Hello, ladieth 🙋 Reply

Link

Link

Heart eyes motherfucker! 😍 Reply

Link

The only stud I see is Taika! 😍😍😍😍😋 Reply

Link

i love the burgundy suit Reply

Link





i ship it. i ship it. Reply

Link

That pineapple onesie though... ICONIC. Reply

Link

lmfaooo i love how half of them don't get scripts, because they can't keep their mouths shit. Reply

Link

lol And he accidentally livestreamed part of the movie. Reply

Link

lol he's as bad as hbo Reply

Link

Link

taika/chris is the brotp I deserve now that I’ve lost my tom/chris appetite last year Reply

Link

but was matt damon there 👀👁👁 Reply

Link

I am not into men and that messiness but I find a good salt & pepper look so attractive. Thank u, Taika.



Edited at 2017-10-15 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Link





10/13/17 - Chris Hemsworth at the beach in Australia. pic.twitter.com/ccUya8wJIq — CHRIS HEMSWORTH fan (@CHRISHEMSWORT66) October 15, 2017

Oop, forgot to add, Chris went to the beach on Sat

Link

His nipples are so tiny. Reply

Link

google chris pratt's nipples lmao Reply

Link

All the better to suck on my dear Reply

Link

The kind of promo we deserve. Reply

Link

ill suck the thicc out of him tbh Reply

Link

taika is so handsome Reply

Link

Only watching this for Cate. Hopefully, my movie pass will arrive before that. Reply

Link

omg. this gif. lmaooo Reply

Link

lmao it was too much. Reply

Link

GOD I'M SO EXCITED Reply

Link

i love taika and am so pumped he's got such a mainstream film happening



i need the werewolves sequel to what we do in the shadows to come AT ANY TIME NOW Reply

Link

Wait, is that actually a thing that's happening?! Or wishful thinking?? Reply

Link

Supposedly they're doing a sequel called We're Wolves, but it's not in production yet. Reply

Parent

Link

i feel like i had read about it when shadows came out as if it was legit, but then nothing since :( Reply

Link

Seriously WHERE IS IT? Reply

