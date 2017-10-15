ONTD Original: Lighthearted Post Edition — 5 Epic Scenes in Films





I don't think I would do a list like this right because I'm like "makeover montage in the devil wears Prada?" "Cady and crew walking down the hallway in slow motion to pass that Dutch?" Ohhh yes, perfect #1 I don't think I would do a list like this right because I'm like "makeover montage in the devil wears Prada?" "Cady and crew walking down the hallway in slow motion to pass that Dutch?" Reply

I am all about makeover montages omg ♡ Reply

for me, it's a tie between that one and the Craft



The Craft sort of originated it and Jawbreaker solidified it. Unless you count the "All the Young Dudes" scene in Clueless, which is a reversal showing how boys are tragic. Reply

yess Reply

...I am randomly reminded that Rose McGowan played Miss Kitty in Monkeybone Reply

omg the makeover montage gives me life Reply

I love that TDWP scene, and hearing "Vogue" during it makes it even better. I love the white outfit she wore in it. Reply

anastasia was a great movie, tbh. Reply

I don't really care about the rest of Anastasia and the whole movie makes me sad knowing real Anastasia was dead the whole time but the Once Upon A December number is pretty awesome. Reply

also the Hellfire number from Hunchback is epic and one of the best disney musical numbers. Again, I don't care about the rest of the movie, except maybe Esmerelda's song. Reply

Bells of the Notre-Dame is pretty damn good too. And yes to Once Upon A December <3 Reply

omg hellfire! epic Reply

Hellfire is definitely my pick! Hunchback is one of my favorite Disney movies tho. Reply

Same. It's a little too cutesy and mos of the songs are hamfisted but December and In the Dark of the Night >>>>>>>>>>>. Reply

the whole movie makes me sad knowing real Anastasia was dead the whole time



Same, it's all I could think about when I watched it last year. :(



But "Once Upon a December" is so beautiful. Reply

[ spoiler ] the motherfucker would pop out afterwards. i jumped in my seat lmao :( can i talk about that IT gif tho because i finally saw the movie. they had that clip of pennywise in the photos everywhere so i was like ok this is no big deal but i had no idea that Reply

LMAO that scene was something else. My dad was even impressed by it, and most movies are too predictable for him.



It's so funny, I can't wait for the gifs of that one moment. Reply

putting it after a clip they released to advertise was the best decision. you're like oh yeah i saw this part and then that shit happens and your reaction is more intense because you were relaxed a few seconds earlier. Reply

Lol before I saw It a friend told me the projector scene was horrifying and when I was watching it I was like this is just what we saw in the trailer though? And then that happened. Reply

yes that part was so scary! Reply

It really got me too because this movie barely has scary jumps Reply

Anastasia is the best.



Also

Reply

100% on your number one. I still get goosebumps.



I'm totally blanking on scenes I think are epic/iconic though :(



Maybe the "I Am Moana" sequence because that movie's always stuck in my head? LMAO Reply

oh my god, that whole climax of moana is so gorgeous and cool. Reply

I weeped during the whole ending the first time I watched Moana, and still get teary-eyed when she's sings "Know Who You Are". I'm weak, lol. Reply

I Am Moana is the best song on the soundtrack, I always cry when I listen to it lmao.



Reply

That moment is epic Reply

obv



Reply

The ending of the first season gave me so many feelings as a kid. Reply

yassssssssssss Reply

I'm in love with this post ❤️ Reply

the Circle of Life opening is fucking perfect Reply

it gives me goosebumps every time, i can't help it Reply

the final fight scene from karate kid lol that kick was pretty fucking epic ngl



Edited at 2017-10-15 10:18 pm (UTC) Reply

When Ash steps in front of Mewtwo’s attack to save Pikachu.



Such an iconic scene and big moment for humanity. Reply

I cried like a baby during that scene lol Reply

omg the Pokemon movie fucks me UP. Reply

Also Mewtwo's speech as he leaves omw Reply

Meowth and Mewtwo deserved all the awards for their dialogue. Reply

oh my god yes

Reply

yes lol kid!me was sobbing Reply

ffff that brings back so many memories :( Reply

I don't remember much about the movie but the very episode when pikachu jumps in front of ash to zap all those birds is pretty emotional! Reply

omg as a kid I was not ready for how emotional that movie got when I saw it in theatres with my brother Reply

I also thought about adding the bear attack scene from the Revenant. That was brutal. Reply

I love that movie, definitely gonna watch it again when it gets cold out. Reply

yas i love anastasia and the lion king.



i love the train scene from spirited away. Reply

The charge of the Rohirrim on the Pelennor Fields in Lord of the Rings Return of the King



Oh and Elizabeth's moment of ''I too can command the wind sir'' shout off was pretty impressive Reply

I feel like LotR is cheating is when comes to epic/iconic scenes because they have quite a few, lol. Reply

Yeah I agree they remain really good too after all these years and wathing them entirely too often Reply

surely not more epic than the gandalf/rohirrim charge in TTT



Reply

omg my fave lotr (deleted 😭💔) scene is the one between legolas and gimli:

Reply

YES PELENNOR FIELDS



I cry every time at Theoden's speech. <3 Reply

This was the first movie to teach me that villains weren't evil for the sake of evil when I was a kid.

Reply

this is one of my fav movies. the scene where the boar attacks him and the forest fight are pretty epic too. Reply

this movie was so epic, omg. Reply

Star Wars has so many epic scenes. I love the Battle of Endor.



Reply

Jurassic Park holds up so well, even after all these years. It's an amazing movie. Reply

Agreed. It's one of my favourites of all time. Reply

It's just SO GOOD Reply

favorite movie of all time. ellie is everything Reply

Look, I'm not a makeup person, really. I just want to take care of my skin, stay hydrated, and age as well as Jurassic Park has #beautygoals — Amanda Rose (@amandachirps) February 11, 2017

TBH Reply

[ spoiler ] it starts raining frogs also I know a lot of people seem to not like the movie but that moment at the climax of Magnolia whenis so epic and I love it so much. Reply

it's not my favourite PTA, but i think it's an amazing movie. Reply

I love it so much but I understand people not being up for a 3 hour character driven movie like that. It's emotionally exhausting but I LOVE it and I love that final scene so much. Reply

Parent

I thought everyone loved that movie. I hated it lol Not because it was character-driven but because the characters all sucked and the acting was hamfisted. But I'll agree that the frogs moment was the high point. Reply

Parent

the cast singing the song could so easily be hammy and take u out of the movie but it gives me chills every time Reply

Parent

that scene and the one when julianne's character freaks out at the pharmacy are my faves Reply

Parent

love anastasia Reply

the staircase scene in atomic blonde is the first thing that comes to mind Reply

Omg Duel of Fates. Honestly my fave scene of the entire franchise



The music

Reply

this is the definition of epic lol Reply

That whole scene would have been so less amazing if they had used any other music that Duel of the Fates. Reply

one of john williams' very best pieces, and that's saying something. Reply

omg, this has always given me chills. john fucking williams slaying forever Reply

Thanks for this post, OP. Holy shit YES @ #1 !!Thanks for this post, OP. Reply

omg baby Dumbo in your icon! so cute <3 Reply

Awww, icon + gif = extra cuteness ♥♥ Reply

& of course the biggest epic mindfuck of my young unspoiled life







don't lie you all shat too I'm still shitting yrs later thx 4 the good bowels Saw ending Reply

lmao this comment is killing me fsr



But yes!!!! I actually showed this movie to my friend awhile ago bc she'd never seen it and she'd never been spoiled either, and she lost her shit at the end. One of the best movie twists ever imo Reply

The Others tho Reply

Yea did anyone see this coming? I thought this movie was really well done, not a huge fan of the couple of sequels I saw though. Reply

i will ALWAYS bat for the original saw. a proper indie thriller that got a bad rep retroactively cuz of the shitty sequels Reply

I've seen this movie more times that I can count and that ending still gets me. so perfect. Reply

This is a great post <3



Episode I is my favorite of the prequels, idgaf. That fight scene is iconic Reply

I always see/hear people say that Episode I is the worst movie but like...Attack of the Clones exists and is at least 10x worse. Reply

MTE! And sorry, but kid Anakin is not as bad at acting as angsty teen Anakin. Plus, ep 1 has Liam Neeson. It really has so much more going for it than the other two. Attack of the Clones is unequivocally the worst tho. Reply

YES BB idegaf I am all over cold af Queen Amidala, bb Skywalker, the fight scene. I even met Ray Park and had a drink with him and he was so nice.



Superior prequel all around tbh Reply

Parent

also omg, the dream sequence with Cyd Charisse from Singin' in the Rain is so amazing and epic. Reply

OMG yes. It took me watching that movie as an adult to fully appreciate this sequence.



I <3 Singin' in the Rain so much. Reply

Yesss omg! Reply

yesss <3 Reply

Don't hate me but this is literally the scene I fastforward every time. It's not important to the plot in any way and it's soooo long.



Just like 3 other dance scenes in White Christmas, where they felt compelled to throw in dance numbers that had NOTHING to do with the holidays. Reply

Parent

