ONTD Original: Lighthearted Post Edition — 5 Epic Scenes in Films

Films come and go. Sometimes, they become instant classics, sometimes they end up bombing at the box office.

And sometimes—whether critically acclaimed or most definitely not—a film will contain a memorable scene so epic, you just might find yourself constantly revisiting it.




Here are five of those epic scenes in films!

5.
Obi-Wan Kenobi & Qui-Gon Jinn Vs. Darth Maul
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace

Although this film comes with mixed reviews, questionable acting, and a barely fresh tomato, many fans and haters alike can come to at least one agreement: this just may be one of the best fight scenes in the Star Wars film franchise.
What makes this scene so epic? The intensity of this battle lasts from start to finish. The choreography is well-paced and seemingly effortless, and the complete absence of mid-duel conversation helps us better notice the thick tension between the characters.

4.
Once Upon a December
Anastasia

This film is neatly filed under the title of a box office success, but it did encounter much criticism by historians for its wild inaccuracies and fantastical attributes. Still, this film—along with its score—has become a fan favourite.
What makes this scene so epic? The entire Once Upon a December sequence is the very heart of the film's recurring theme of memory. Its visuals are stunning, dancing us through a dark and once-lively palace that has since been purged of its own light; a royal lifestyle of grand tastes, a family with treasured memories that are now splashed with a dark history and ghostly vibes. All of this while the audience is enchanted by an absolutely haunting lullaby.

3.
Bat-Pod Faceoff
The Dark Knight

The Nolanverse Joker was brilliantly acted (and pretty much created) by Heath Ledger. He became the character so well that people were convinced that this is what prompted his tragic death. This, of course, is completely false, but he sure had you fooled, didn't he? Here, his playtime is interrupted by a traumatized bat trying to rid Gotham's streets of its insects.
What makes this scene so epic? When an intense scene doesn't come with a background score, that itself may gain it some points. Movie scores can be absolutely brilliant, but many, admittedly, are merely there to steer our sense of tone for a scene. What we're left with in the Bat-Pod Faceoff is the rush of an engine, the deafening bang of automatic weapons and explosives, the panic of a passenger, and the sinister cackles of the Joker. We get to experience this scene with our unique suspenses that are triggered when met with these isolated sounds of destruction. It makes it all the more awesome and exciting to sit through.

2.
Simba Vs. Scar
The Lion King

The Lion King. An absolute masterpiece that was inspired by the tale of Shakespeare's Hamlet, while some argue it also borrows elements from Billy's other works. Either way, this is a film that doesn't require any sort of introduction. Let's just claw our way to the chase, shall we?
What makes this scene so epic? The battle within a royal family, a brutal fight between an uncle and his nephew. The passion that comes with hatred, greed, and jealousy creates an atmosphere that is fueled by the heat and the burning flames of a crumbled kingdom. This fight was charred after a devastating truth behind the murder of a brother, a father, and a ruler was revealed.

1.
The Tyrannosaurus Rex
Jurassic Park

This masterpiece was released in June 1993, making it everyone's favourite Gemini. It's important to note that the promotion for Jurassic Park was completely done right. The teasers never revealed the famous T-Rex, and the clips featured on talk shows kept it a secret, as well. The most the audience was treated to was a foot stepping in the mud, or a claw on a powered-off electric fence. The reveal was saved for the film itself, and it was absolutely epic.
What makes this scene so epic? The use of animatronics gave the dinosaurs a realistic and timeless appearance that hasn't quite been done before, nor has it been topped since. As well, the sound effects of this classic scene became their own characters at this point; with the prickling rain poking at drenched surfaces, the thunderous sound of distant stomps, the screams of the children, and the roars of a beast from another era. The film itself is one of my personal all-time favourites, but this thrilling scene alone has retained the throne of the number one spot for epic scenes in film since before many of us were even born.

I think we're due for a fun post! What would you add to the list, ontd?
