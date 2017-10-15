ONTD Original: Lighthearted Post Edition — 5 Epic Scenes in Films
Films come and go. Sometimes, they become instant classics, sometimes they end up bombing at the box office.
And sometimes—whether critically acclaimed or most definitely not—a film will contain a memorable scene so epic, you just might find yourself constantly revisiting it.
Here are five of those epic scenes in films!
5.
Obi-Wan Kenobi & Qui-Gon Jinn Vs. Darth Maul
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
Although this film comes with mixed reviews, questionable acting, and a barely fresh tomato, many fans and haters alike can come to at least one agreement: this just may be one of the best fight scenes in the Star Wars film franchise.
What makes this scene so epic? The intensity of this battle lasts from start to finish. The choreography is well-paced and seemingly effortless, and the complete absence of mid-duel conversation helps us better notice the thick tension between the characters.
4.
Once Upon a December
Anastasia
This film is neatly filed under the title of a box office success, but it did encounter much criticism by historians for its wild inaccuracies and fantastical attributes. Still, this film—along with its score—has become a fan favourite.
What makes this scene so epic? The entire Once Upon a December sequence is the very heart of the film's recurring theme of memory. Its visuals are stunning, dancing us through a dark and once-lively palace that has since been purged of its own light; a royal lifestyle of grand tastes, a family with treasured memories that are now splashed with a dark history and ghostly vibes. All of this while the audience is enchanted by an absolutely haunting lullaby.
3.
Bat-Pod Faceoff
The Dark Knight
The Nolanverse Joker was brilliantly acted (and pretty much created) by Heath Ledger. He became the character so well that people were convinced that this is what prompted his tragic death. This, of course, is completely false, but he sure had you fooled, didn't he? Here, his playtime is interrupted by a traumatized bat trying to rid Gotham's streets of its insects.
What makes this scene so epic? When an intense scene doesn't come with a background score, that itself may gain it some points. Movie scores can be absolutely brilliant, but many, admittedly, are merely there to steer our sense of tone for a scene. What we're left with in the Bat-Pod Faceoff is the rush of an engine, the deafening bang of automatic weapons and explosives, the panic of a passenger, and the sinister cackles of the Joker. We get to experience this scene with our unique suspenses that are triggered when met with these isolated sounds of destruction. It makes it all the more awesome and exciting to sit through.
2.
Simba Vs. Scar
The Lion King
The Lion King. An absolute masterpiece that was inspired by the tale of Shakespeare's Hamlet, while some argue it also borrows elements from Billy's other works. Either way, this is a film that doesn't require any sort of introduction. Let's just claw our way to the chase, shall we?
What makes this scene so epic? The battle within a royal family, a brutal fight between an uncle and his nephew. The passion that comes with hatred, greed, and jealousy creates an atmosphere that is fueled by the heat and the burning flames of a crumbled kingdom. This fight was charred after a devastating truth behind the murder of a brother, a father, and a ruler was revealed.
1.
The Tyrannosaurus Rex
Jurassic Park
This masterpiece was released in June 1993, making it everyone's favourite Gemini. It's important to note that the promotion for Jurassic Park was completely done right. The teasers never revealed the famous T-Rex, and the clips featured on talk shows kept it a secret, as well. The most the audience was treated to was a foot stepping in the mud, or a claw on a powered-off electric fence. The reveal was saved for the film itself, and it was absolutely epic.
What makes this scene so epic? The use of animatronics gave the dinosaurs a realistic and timeless appearance that hasn't quite been done before, nor has it been topped since. As well, the sound effects of this classic scene became their own characters at this point; with the prickling rain poking at drenched surfaces, the thunderous sound of distant stomps, the screams of the children, and the roars of a beast from another era. The film itself is one of my personal all-time favourites, but this thrilling scene alone has retained the throne of the number one spot for epic scenes in film since before many of us were even born.
Sources: Star Wars // Anastasia // The Dark Knight // The Lion King // Jurassic Park
I think we're due for a fun post! What would you add to the list, ontd?
I think we're due for a fun post! What would you add to the list, ontd?
I don't think I would do a list like this right because I'm like "makeover montage in the devil wears Prada?" "Cady and crew walking down the hallway in slow motion to pass that Dutch?"
Superior Hallway Scene
Re: Superior Hallway Scene
The Craft sort of originated it and Jawbreaker solidified it. Unless you count the "All the Young Dudes" scene in Clueless, which is a reversal showing how boys are tragic.
Re: Superior Hallway Scene
Re: Superior Hallway Scene
Same, it's all I could think about when I watched it last year. :(
But "Once Upon a December" is so beautiful.
It's so funny, I can't wait for the gifs of that one moment.
Also
I'm totally blanking on scenes I think are epic/iconic though :(
Maybe the "I Am Moana" sequence because that movie's always stuck in my head? LMAO
Edited at 2017-10-15 10:18 pm (UTC)
Such an iconic scene and big moment for humanity.
i love the train scene from spirited away.
Oh and Elizabeth's moment of ''I too can command the wind sir'' shout off was pretty impressive
I cry every time at Theoden's speech. <3
The music
Thanks for this post, OP.
don't lie you all shat too I'm still shitting yrs later thx 4 the good bowels Saw ending
But yes!!!! I actually showed this movie to my friend awhile ago bc she'd never seen it and she'd never been spoiled either, and she lost her shit at the end. One of the best movie twists ever imo
Episode I is my favorite of the prequels, idgaf. That fight scene is iconic
Superior prequel all around tbh
I <3 Singin' in the Rain so much.
Just like 3 other dance scenes in White Christmas, where they felt compelled to throw in dance numbers that had NOTHING to do with the holidays.
cyd<3