REACT: Do College Kids Know 80s Music?
The Outfield - Your Love
Knew the Song 3/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Bonnie Tyler - Holding Out For A Hero
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Kiss - Lick It Up
Knew the Song 1/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
Belinda Carlisle - Heaven Is A Place On Earth
Knew the Song 5/8 Knew the Artist 0/8
Van Halen - Everybody Wants Some
Knew the Song 3/8 Knew the Artist 2/8
Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine - Conga
Knew the Song 4/8 Knew the Artist 1/8
Michael Jackson - Dirty Diana
Knew the Song 4/8 Knew the Artist 8/8
what's your favorite song from the 1980s??
It's my go-to song for singing in the shower. I love it.
Some of my faves
The crazy vocals in Get out of my House are my favorites though:
HE HAWWWWW
my forever 80s jam: all thanks to The Wedding Singer
my fave songs are off these two albums.
best line: "i know that I must do what's right, as sure as kilimanjaro rises like olympus above the serengetiiii."
i'm not hearing any lies
but i do love the 80s
and 80s bowie is fucking iconic. "blue jean" is one of my forever faves.
genuine question, cause the killers are still relatively popular.
and i have a special place in my heart for rdj during his ally mcbeal days. singing rdj >>>>>>> action hero rdj imho
I love King of Pain tho.
aaaaaaand a deep cut from my favorite 80s band:
