REACT: Do College Kids Know 80s Music?

heaven is a place on earth is so special to me, aww

I've always loved that song but now that I've seen San Junipero I'll prob cry every time I hear it from now on lmao, it fucking wrecked me at the end

omg, don't even remind me! idk why i don't find sj as "happy" as other ppl do, tbh, lol

heh heh heh

yes

WIG

GTA V made me discover this gem

GREAT song. Still holds up.

Careless whisper will always be my favorite 80s song

i love seether's cover



Careless Whisper is in my top 10 songs of all time (probably a personal top 3, tbh).

It's my go-to song for singing in the shower. I love it.

i fucking love careless whisper

I'm embarrassed for them. Teens and college kids are the worst with those. Kids know more stuff than those idiots.

I love Sat in Your Lap--it led me to Kate Bush's best album!



The crazy vocals in Get out of my House are my favorites though:

HE HAWWWWW

HE HAWWWWW

80s post!



my forever 80s jam: all thanks to The Wedding Singer

YES

what's your favorite song from the 1980s??



my fave songs are off these two albums.





my fave songs are off these two albums.

yassssss



best line: "i know that I must do what's right, as sure as kilimanjaro rises like olympus above the serengetiiii."

Link

my cousin got married this summer and we cleared the dance floor between me, my brother, my sis in law, three cousins, aunt and uncle as we air-fluted and waved around. it was amazing

yesss

Probably my fav song ever

This was the best decade for music. Don't @ me

everyone should @ you in agreeance tbh

IA

You're not wrong. Best decade for pop, amazing stuff from alternative/metal/nuwave/punk/hip hop genres. IMHO People who trash the 80s clearly don't have a clue about music.

Link









i'm not hearing any lies hmmi'm not hearing any lies Reply

i'm more partial to 70s tbh



but i do love the 80s

No lies detected.

i saw tears for fears recently and they were EVERYTHING live

i can't post vids in comments for shit, but "come on eileen" makes me stupidly happy, idk why.

and 80s bowie is fucking iconic. "blue jean" is one of my forever faves.

they did one with 2000's music a bit ago and no one knew who sang mr. brightside. it was rather... depressing.

Oh geez :/

do they get people who don't know anything about music?



genuine question, cause the killers are still relatively popular.

i hate myself for it but i love every breath you take, even though i know it's a national anthem for all the stalkers out there.







and i have a special place in my heart for rdj during his ally mcbeal days. singing rdj >>>>>>> action hero rdj imho







Edited at 2017-10-15 10:53 pm (UTC)

The Police had a few fucked up songs tbh. I like some of their stuff, but EBYT and I Can't Stand Losing You are ones I just can't listen to.



I love King of Pain tho.

smh none of these flops knew belinda carlisle sang heaven is a place on earth.

cocteau twins are great

TEENA <3

YIISSS BAD!

I dunno why people in these videos always struggle, lmao. I was born in the early 90s but know loads of shit from the 80s (and earlier). Even just from watching TV/movies/family members...

lol yeah I know so much shit from the 70s/80s because I watched a ton of VH1 Classic growing up. I was always into older music bc of my parents' influence.

the guy in the star hat is so cringey

god he really is yikes

my fave 80s song is "your love" by the outfield. i'm really into 80s synth rn though lol. or any song inspired by 80s synth.

aaaaaaand a deep cut from my favorite 80s band:







Edited at 2017-10-15 11:25 pm (UTC)

Edited at 2017-10-15 11:33 pm (UTC)

