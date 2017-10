Man her makeup and hair team is always ON POINT. Reply

Thread

Link

Her skin!!! I alway found her skin to die for!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! i have like a folder of saved pics just of how flawless her skin looks! Like whatever she uses for her base is AMAZE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Always? Come on now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yup! She always looks great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen of slaying covers! she seriously sounds the best she's ever sounded this era



Edited at 2017-10-15 10:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





Man her looks this promo run have been fabulous. I see you Demetria! Reply

Thread

Link

Her voice is so gorgeous! So what songs on previous albums give it justice? What should I listen to? Reply

Thread

Link

this might be an unpopular opinion but nightingale from her self titled is beautiful lmao



there are plenty more but i'm just gonna suggest that one because i think it's slept on nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unpopular, nah, sis. "Nightingale" is pure perfection. Her voice is..... ah, no words. Just beauty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my favorites vocally from previous albums are shouldn't come back, wildfire, warrior, lightweight Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I agree with all of these listed, but would add a few more:



My personal all-time fave Demi song is "Fix a Heart."







Here are a few others I'd recommend:















These two were mentioned but grabbing them:







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Catch Me is my fave. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen Reply

Thread

Link

“Hallelujah” always makes me cry Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so obsessed i hope she tours Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder how much it costs to fly out all those backup singers Reply

Thread

Link

They aren't flying out choirs, there are professional choirs for hire in every major city. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess she's only flying two of them then. whoops! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew someone would post this. I saw it earlier but didn't have time. Thank you, OP, for doing this. Bless! Reply

Thread

Link