Harry Styles doing 1 hour special for the BBC, waves Bi + Trans flags in concert

Harry has been waving the LGBT rainbow flag at concerts and this week waved the Bi and Trans flags ❤️


In August Harry filmed a 1 hour special for the BBC, following in the footsteps of fellow Brit singer song writer Adele
In “Harry Styles at the BBC” he will perform tracks before a live studio audience from his record breaking solo album, as well as discuss his life and career with BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw.
Host Nick Grimshaw has not seen the final cut yet but Harry has and loves it:





Source 1 2 3
