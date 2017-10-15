Harry Styles doing 1 hour special for the BBC, waves Bi + Trans flags in concert
Harry has been waving the LGBT rainbow flag at concerts and this week waved the Bi and Trans flags ❤️
In August Harry filmed a 1 hour special for the BBC, following in the footsteps of fellow Brit singer song writer Adele
In “Harry Styles at the BBC” he will perform tracks before a live studio audience from his record breaking solo album, as well as discuss his life and career with BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw.
Host Nick Grimshaw has not seen the final cut yet but Harry has and loves it:
Harry waving the bi and trans flags tonight in Austin, 11/10! pic.twitter.com/GwhUK0ctAX— Harry Styles Updates (@TheHarrySource) October 12, 2017
“I’ve not seen it, Harry’s seen it and he really likes the show. He thinks it’s fantastic.” -Nick Grimshaw on Harry's BBC special— Harry Styles Updates (@KingHSUpdates) October 12, 2017
Update 📝 | Nick Grimshaw talking about Harry and the BBC Special! /isa #KCAArgentina #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/Y9LN0RVwMw— 1D & Z Updates (@LouisTommo1DUK) September 1, 2017
can't wait for my own show, he's such a good entertainer