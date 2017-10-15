Harry Styles doing 1 hour special for the BBC, waves Bi + Trans flags in concert

that's, um... i think that's nice? idgi lol

it's sad how i'm already thinking about how larries will twist this, tho



I think the larries are actually starting to die out slowly. They'll never truely disappear but the stuff this tour with the flags didn't seem as driven by larries as in the past. It seemed like a lot of non Larry fans jumped on quickly and that's when you started to see the trans and bi flags instead "Larry is real" stuff like in the past.



The Larry fandom has been really splintered about Harry going solo. Reply

here's to hoping! lol Reply

Honestly I don't give those people who bring rainbow flags the benefit of the doubt like I would other acts because Harries even if they aren't larries are kind of hellbent on him being gay or bisexual. Even at my 1d concert people would bring flags and not all of them would be just larries some would just want more "evidence" that's he's gay or bisexual. Literally heard in the line waiting to be let in some girl say if Harry isn't gay then the only girl he should ever be with is her, that's how they think. Reply

harry wore a britney spears t shirt yesterday and larries were saying "no straight man would ever wear this shirt" they are truly unreal Reply

I kept seeing rumors last night that a fan tried to bring a Black Lives Matter flag to the show for Harry to wave but security stopped her because it was too political? Is that true? Reply

I don't know why security would care about that? Their job is to keep the people safe and that's it, right? Reply

I have no idea. I saw tumblr posts (lol) on it real late at night from other non white fans getting annoyed.

are you serious? i just heard that someone brought a flag but don't know if it got to him. smfh, that wouldn't surprise me...hagrid is for all causes except minority rights. also blm isn't even political, it's about human rights. he ain't shit. Reply

larry confirmed! Reply

He dodges every question ever, even straight forward ones, and it's so boring and annoying so I'm hoping since Nick is his friend the interview will be semi interesting.



He's waved an LGBT flag every single night. If he doesn't get one from someone in the front row (imo they're bringing them just to get noticed at this point because it's pretty much guaranteed that he'll take it off you) he has his own on stage. There's a lot of arguments on my Tumblr dash saying it's either queer baiting or he's gay. Can he not just support the LGBT community... Reply

Of course not.

Harry is only gay for Louis. Reply

oh, that's actually really cool (not the l*rry part) Reply

The vs show is the only interesting thing we ll get from him Reply

it's either one or the other for people lmao either he's gay or he's queer baiting there's no in between it's really annoying. but i know people are pissed because now some fans aren't bringing the flag for the right reasons, they're just doing it to get noticed by harry Reply

tbh he has participated in a bit of queer baiting in the past (if he is indeed str8) but ya i wouldn't say waving a flag is that Reply

It's queer baiting, he's been doing shit like this since 1d Reply

ia Reply

I don’t see how the fact he’s been waving a flag for a long time makes it queer baiting Reply

LGBT Icon. Reply

ndkmvls,x;.c



your motherfucking icon omg it took awhile to even clock 😭 Reply

your icon omfg Reply

the fucking icon omggg Reply

your icon omg Reply

Does he still wave inflatable hammers with the Israeli flag on it? Reply

Some fans have even been bringing IDF flags to his concerts....mess.

Not even surprised lol Reply

"record breaking album"



lol i guess Reply

Lmao right 😂 Reply

king of gay straight or bi lesbian transgender life, the acronym is LGBTHS from now on Reply

he's been waving pride flags on stage for 3-4 years Reply

remember when someone threw a flag on stage and tricked him with the "always in my heart" larry tweet on the back of it and he didn't realize lmao... he got played Reply

nnnn that was amazing Reply

Omg hahaha Reply

anyone know what that 40 year old larry with the baby dolls been up to? Reply

making doll videos



Oh my GOD Reply

Still being creepy. Still thinking the baby is an actor. I think she has a ken doll youtube show now starring Larry. Reply

i was at his austin show and that was pretty cool!



ngl i expected to be surrounded by larries, but i didn't hear the word 'larry' even once that night. blessed. Reply

you’re lucky, at other shows people were screaming louis’ name while it was quiet and harry was singing from the dining table 🙄 Reply

my bff is a huge harry stan and i went with her to two of his shows the other week being like 'w/e' but now i get sad whenever his music comes up on shuffle bc i had so much fun at his shows???? like i cant even listen to kiwi and get as excited as i used to bc it was so great live and i was so happy in that moment Reply

this comment is so pure lmao. glad you had fun! Reply

