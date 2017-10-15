Mayim Bialik Responds to Backlash Over Sexual Harassment and Feminism Op-Ed

Out of context? Nah. Reply

mte and all this self-congratulating, smh.



" It's so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women" do you want a medal or something?????? Reply

Opened this post to say this exact same thing. Reply

I'm being told you don't vax your kids, so SHUT THE FUCK UP PLZ Reply

She has a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA



A PHD



I don't understand how someone who has been so highly educated in the science field could be so fucking stupid. But here we are. Reply

I’ve run into so many educated people that are stupid as fuck.



Don’t let that piece of paper fool you Reply

I encounter too many people with PhDs who are like in denial about some tenet of their field. There's the climate change denying engineer, the woman who works in higher education research and was working on student success for students from low income backgrounds who believes that her upper middle class children (who received a house for undergrad to live in) were more disadvantaged than the low income students...



lol having a phd doesnt mean you’re intelligent. Reply

I know people who are highly educated and worked in public health for decades who don't vaccinate their kids. A lot of people just want to feel like they're somehow more in control than other parents and I think that's why logic and facts don't make these people change - it's all about their ego and how it related to how they're perceived as parents. Reply

from my experience neuroscience isn't as closely related to general health and biology as people would thing (recently anyways, i'm trying to keep in mind that she got her degrees a long time ago), and it's not as heavily hammered in as other programs would be? it's not actually that relevant to her. Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/99037524.html neither does your fave! Reply

She's also a "proud feminist liberal zionist". Her words, not mine. Reply

How does working on a misogynistic show help women? Reply

You live for making things better for women, but do you also do those things, or rather monologue in publications about it so you can mention it when showing you're intellectual and not like other actresses? Reply

i don't remember which actress called her out, but she really is so obviously insecure Reply

Wasn't that Martha Plimpton? Reply

She only does things for the properly dressed women Reply

Nah, she victim-blamed based on looks. She's canceled. Reply

Anyone who knows me and my feminism



the fucking presumption. most people don't know you or your feminism, but they do know how to fucking read. Reply

Perfect comment LMAO Reply

and i certainly don't want to know her or her feminism now Reply

This is exactly what went through my mind Reply

Lmao that was Roxane Gay’s response when someone tried to ~~explain~~ Mayim Bialik’s op-ed to her. Reply

I'm being told my N.Y. Times piece resonated with so many and I am beyond grateful for all of the feedback.



It resonates w women who are insecure about themselves and love blaming other women for things that were not their fault



Internalized misogyny is a helluva drug Reply

I'm sure there were some. I'm in the process of reading the replies on her twitter, but have yet uh, to find any. I'm guessing they're the sort of people that anyone with common sense would not want to have resonance with, like rapists.





So as mentioned below, you can be both smart and incredibly dumb and lacking in good sense. Or perhaps, she is simply an opportunist chomping at the bit to share her brand of feminism. This is her big chance.







Edited at 2017-10-15 08:55 pm (UTC)

Kimmy Gibbler loved it. Reply

the top comments/'NYT picks' on the article are a trip Reply

There were a lot of sycophantic fans of hers who lapped it up. Check the NYT comments.



What she did was terrible. She basically used this tragedy and made it about herself. She can see herself out. Reply

i've sadly seen some women, including assault victims, agreeing with her and it's so fucking depressing Reply

lol go check the facebook comments on the link ONTD shared about this post Reply

"Anyone who knows me and my feminism" is the greatest line ever, let's make this a ~thing, ONTD! Reply

LMAO i'm in! Reply

It's almost up there with "I want to be excluded from this narrative" IMHO. Reply

lmfao, like how far up her own ass does she have to be to say some shit like that!? Reply

"I am glad we are having this conversation. It's time." Reply

Parent

"We've all come together because of Trump" Reply

Parent

I basically live to make things better for women



...how??? Reply

Has she SEEN her show??? Reply

I always knew her annoying ass was trash. Shut the fuck up, you victim-blaming asshole.



Idg how TBBT has gotten such a huge fanbase. I watched one episode once with a friend and it was so irritating, and then another one again a few years after with my boyfriend's mom and my opinion did not change. It's not remotely funny and every character came off annoying as fuck. Reply

People love making fun of nerds and patronizing women. Reply

u right u right



And the GP also has horrible taste in comedy, so there's that. So embarrassing. Reply

But aren't nerds the main audience? Reply

Parent

omg is that an ingrid icon? ap was so good in that Reply

Parent

to add, nerd boys flove to see fictional nerd boys live out their fantasy by getting the hot/pretty girl. Reply

Parent

People love "nerd" culture, here's an interesting video about TBBT

TBBT's fanbase is really interesting. most of the ones I've met are not stereotypically "nerdy" (thinking of a racist cop with a gun cabinet in his home). the point many have made about the show making fun of nerd culture is extremely valid. I also think the show dumbs down and dilutes nerd culture so that average joes feel smart bc they "get" the jokes. in other words, I hate that fucking show. Reply

Parent

The show is misogynistic trash tbh Reply

Parent

the big bang theory is a feminist show? Reply

people with PhDs can still be idiots, just like that uoft prof



Edited at 2017-10-15 08:45 pm (UTC)

I don't know how it is on the US but a PhD in Neuroscience isn't that difficult or impressive lol. Maybe for Hollywood I guess? Reply

I am doing a Facebook live with the N.Y. Times Monday morning. Let's discuss it then.



Reply

People need to throw that hot tea all in her face Reply

bye lmao nothing was taken out of context. you lifted straight from your diary and said exactly what you meant to say.



hopefully one day she'll come to terms with not being conventional attractive, and have better opinions about almost every thing else. Reply

She was basically like "Fuck pretty women, they deserve it!!!" IDK how you can get more clear than that. Reply

Yep so transparent Reply

she's always been salty about being the "ugly" girl in Hollywood. She would low-key pull this shit in teen magazines when Blossom was still on. Reply

Parent

lmao Reply

This idiot. Reply

lol martha plimpton snatched her bald and shes tryna save face Reply

😂 LMAO Reply

lmaoooo Reply

Omg I hope she gets dragged to filth during that Facebook live thing. Reply

Perhaps we should be asking the NYT how someone who thinks it's ok to fuck your husband in the same bed your children are sleeping should be sharing their opinion on anything. Reply

jfc Reply

Ick Reply

Like ok

a.) this is fucking weird as hell

b.) how is this even comfortable and

c.) someone like my S.O. is too fucking tall to fuck me anywhere else but on the bed and sex on the floor is extremely uncomfortable so source in case anyone was wonderingLike oka.) this is fucking weird as hellb.) how is this even comfortable andc.) someone like my S.O. is too fucking tall to fuck me anywhere else but on the bed and sex on the floor is extremely uncomfortable so Reply

ew, omg Reply

thank you for posting the source, I'm too lazy to bring receipts!



co-bedding creeps the FUCK out of me. what kind of adults do these poor children grow up to be?



Edited at 2017-10-15 08:59 pm (UTC)

this is smothering shit Reply

The only reference to sex I see in this essay is saying she does it elsewhere- am I missing something? Reply

Eeewww JFC. Reply

this happens more times than you think in countries where the poor live in overcrowded small spaces, sharing beds. believe it or not. it's not right, but just know that it happens. Reply

Parent

That's not what it says in the source as far as I can tell--she says find a place aside from your bed to have sex.



I've been seeing people bring up all sorts of things in the wake of this, and some of them are things she's actually said, and then some are twisted and exaggerated versions of what she's said to get something more sensational. Someone on Twitter was saying Bialik wrote that if your home birth baby died it was evolutionary disadvantaged, and I can't find a source for that at all.



You can criticize the idea that parents and kids should share a bed, but your framing makes it sound like she's actively advocating having sex in front of children... Reply

Parent

I also see a bunch of people have taken my words out of the context



Girl, those were your words. You wrote them.



It's so sad how vicious people are being



Poor you. Reply

Bizarrely, she seems to think the context is Hollywood, like this doesn't happen everywhere. I guess because she was a kid star and went from a tv show to school and back to tv so her context and worldview is very limited.



Though, not quite sure how she missed that assaults happen in academia too. Are she and Donna Karan bffs because... Reply

Parent

Yeah I've seen a lot of people (like that dipshit Ben Shapiro) try to act like it's only Hollywood. It's in every industry - Hollywood, politics, publishing, animation, tech, academia, medicine (which I feel like I have a billion stories on), etc. It's in your small office. Your small town. It's everywhere :( Reply

Parent

My mom didn’t let me wear makeup or get manicures. She encouraged me to be myself in audition rooms, and I followed my mother’s strong example to not put up with anyone calling me “baby” or demanding hugs on set. I was always aware that I was out of step with the expected norm for girls and women in Hollywood.



As a “nontraditional”-looking woman, I came back to an industry that had me auditioning for the “frumpy friend” or the “zaftig secretary,” though I eventually landed a role that has earned me four Emmy nominations. Is it a surprise that I play an androgynous, awkward, late bloomer?



And yet I have also experienced the upside of not being a “perfect ten.” As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms. Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the “luxury” of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money.



I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise. I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.



I am entirely aware that these types of choices might feel oppressive to many young feminists. Women should be able to wear whatever they want. They should be able to flirt however they want with whomever they want. Why are we the ones who have to police our behavior?



In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect. Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in.



And if — like me — you’re not a perfect 10, know that there are people out there who will find you stunning, irresistible and worthy of attention, respect and love. The best part is you don’t have to go to a hotel room or a casting couch to find them. Reply

so if you're a duff like her then you'll find true love~~~ but if you're pretty, guys will only like you for your looks and assault you. cool, cool. Reply

And it'll be your fault for being shallow enough to diet and work out, and not wise enough to conceal your mantrapping dirtypillows!



What an asshole. Reply

Parent

And yet I have also experienced the upside of not being a “perfect ten.” As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms. Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the “luxury” of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money.



this is...disgusting.



good lord, she's so insecure. the problem is she feels her insecurity allows her to be a total dipshit to women.



"And if — like me — you’re not a perfect 10, know that there are people out there who will find you stunning, irresistible and worthy of attention, respect and love. The best part is you don’t have to go to a hotel room or a casting couch to find them."

omg fuck her



Edited at 2017-10-15 08:54 pm (UTC)

omfg where do i start???



so these women willingly went to his hotel room because they were looking for attention???? FUCK THIS ANTI VAXXER.



she really is angry at everyone more conventionally attractive than her.



Edited at 2017-10-15 09:25 pm (UTC)

I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise. I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.



this is the most victim slut shaming bullshit. Reply

"I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms."



gag Reply

"I'm not like other girls and pretty people deserve what they get for being sluts" basically



she can gtfo Reply

Parent

Ugh, where to start? Fucking mess all around with her victim-blaming shit. Especially this part:



I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.



Well ya know, I dress ~modestly~ 24/7 and have STILL been harassed multiple times, what's your answer to THAT, ma'am? Reply

Parent

This woman needs an intense amount of therapy. I want to know what happened that turned her into this Reply

Parent

lawd Reply

i live to make things better for women by telling them be just like me. and dress modestly. Reply

She doesn't strike me as the kind of person who will take criticism and learn from it. Reply

she's a perpetual victim while blaming others. Reply

Wait... god forbid she blame the victim... is that what she meant to say?? Reply

god forbid lol



it's exactly what you said dipshit Reply

she didn't even use the right let's. Reply

