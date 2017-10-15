Mayim Bialik Responds to Backlash Over Sexual Harassment and Feminism Op-Ed
Being told my @NYTimes piece resonated w/ so many. Also see some have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine. See below: pic.twitter.com/0NmxtAF1vP— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) 15 octobre 2017
The actress was accused of blaming women for being sexually harassed.
"I'm being told my N.Y. Times piece resonated with so many and I am beyond grateful for all of the feedback. I also see a bunch of people have taken my words out of the context of the Hollywood machine and twisted them to imply that God forbid I would blame a woman for her assault based on her clothing or behavior. Anyone who knows me and my feminism knows that's absurd and not at all what this piece was about. It's so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women. I am doing a Facebook live with the N.Y. Times Monday morning. Let's discuss it then."
" It's so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women" do you want a medal or something??????
A PHD
I don't understand how someone who has been so highly educated in the science field could be so fucking stupid. But here we are.
Don’t let that piece of paper fool you
the fucking presumption. most people don't know you or your feminism, but they do know how to fucking read.
Internalized misogyny is a helluva drug
So as mentioned below, you can be both smart and incredibly dumb and lacking in good sense. Or perhaps, she is simply an opportunist chomping at the bit to share her brand of feminism. This is her big chance.
What she did was terrible. She basically used this tragedy and made it about herself. She can see herself out.
...how???
Idg how TBBT has gotten such a huge fanbase. I watched one episode once with a friend and it was so irritating, and then another one again a few years after with my boyfriend's mom and my opinion did not change. It's not remotely funny and every character came off annoying as fuck.
And the GP also has horrible taste in comedy, so there's that. So embarrassing.
hopefully one day she'll come to terms with not being conventional attractive, and have better opinions about almost every thing else.
I've been seeing people bring up all sorts of things in the wake of this, and some of them are things she's actually said, and then some are twisted and exaggerated versions of what she's said to get something more sensational. Someone on Twitter was saying Bialik wrote that if your home birth baby died it was evolutionary disadvantaged, and I can't find a source for that at all.
You can criticize the idea that parents and kids should share a bed, but your framing makes it sound like she's actively advocating having sex in front of children...
Girl, those were your words. You wrote them.
It's so sad how vicious people are being
Poor you.
Though, not quite sure how she missed that assaults happen in academia too. Are she and Donna Karan bffs because...
THESE ARE YOUR OWN WORDS!!!
As a “nontraditional”-looking woman, I came back to an industry that had me auditioning for the “frumpy friend” or the “zaftig secretary,” though I eventually landed a role that has earned me four Emmy nominations. Is it a surprise that I play an androgynous, awkward, late bloomer?
And yet I have also experienced the upside of not being a “perfect ten.” As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel rooms. Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the “luxury” of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money.
I still make choices every day as a 41-year-old actress that I think of as self-protecting and wise. I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.
I am entirely aware that these types of choices might feel oppressive to many young feminists. Women should be able to wear whatever they want. They should be able to flirt however they want with whomever they want. Why are we the ones who have to police our behavior?
In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect. Nothing — absolutely nothing — excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in.
And if — like me — you’re not a perfect 10, know that there are people out there who will find you stunning, irresistible and worthy of attention, respect and love. The best part is you don’t have to go to a hotel room or a casting couch to find them.
this is...disgusting.
"And if — like me — you’re not a perfect 10, know that there are people out there who will find you stunning, irresistible and worthy of attention, respect and love. The best part is you don’t have to go to a hotel room or a casting couch to find them."
omg fuck her
so these women willingly went to his hotel room because they were looking for attention???? FUCK THIS ANTI VAXXER.
she really is angry at everyone more conventionally attractive than her.
this is the most victim slut shaming bullshit.
I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.
Well ya know, I dress ~modestly~ 24/7 and have STILL been harassed multiple times, what's your answer to THAT, ma'am?
it's exactly what you said dipshit