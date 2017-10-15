Watch The First 6 Minutes of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, Season 2

VH1 Shared the first 6 minutes of the season premiere. The episode theme is "Snoop's Birthday"!Martha and Snoop also sat down with People to discuss the new season. They discuss their fave dishes from season 1, the weirdest headlines they have read about themselves, their strangest cravings, AND MORE!

BONUS: VH1 Shared a BTS video of Snoop getting DOWN with his bad self

The Emmy Nominatedpremieres tomorrow night at 10pm EST on VH1!