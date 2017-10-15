Gigi Hadid introduces her own palette in collab with Maybelline

These colors look boring. Reply

Thread

Link

Colors are blah, but the packaging is pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so her palette is beige? how appropriate. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything about that is ugly. no thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

lol tf? how are you supposed to use that tiny strip of blush?



Edited at 2017-10-15 08:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I cannot stand nonsense like that. It makes the makeup so unusable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah the layout is terrible. Also I hatteee palettes with lip colors in them, I'm not gonna open up a book of shit in public every time I want to reapply Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate it when palettes have lipstick. I know it's a convenient way to have them rather than in the bullets, but it seems pointless to me, I would probably never use them. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah ikr and it's like you have to scrape them out ew Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Basic as they come and eww lip gloss in a pan is gross Reply

Thread

Link

this looks way too glittery Reply

Thread

Link

boring colours but at least the packaging is cute Reply

Thread

Link

i don't know shit about makeup but even i can see that's boring as hell Reply

Thread

Link

I heard this was $30? For Maybelline? Gtfo.



Wouldn't the dust from the powders get into the lip glosses? That aspect always grosses me out. Reply

Thread

Link

Right!? You'd be better off taking your ass to sephora. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

30 dollars lmao is that a joke Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at that price...maybelline has lost their entire mind Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that packaging is ridiculously impractical Reply

Thread

Link

pass. i was kind of excited before i saw it lol.



ngl i use maybelline palettes a lot (i have the nudes, the blushed nudes and the burgundy bar which is awesome). i actually think they have great mattes (not super-pigmented but super-blendable, which is what i prefer) and there's at least ~4 shimmers i love in each palette, so i tend to use them a lot on days when i can't be bothered to come up with a ~look~. i mean, i did get them all on sale (buy one, get half off, that kind of a deal) but imo they're worth it. Reply

Thread

Link

burgundy bar? prey tell Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really like their shadows too. their ~graffiti nudes~ is my fave palette. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

isnt the whole point of this to have all ur ~basics in one palette lol thats why all the colors are boring



either way its already sold out Reply

Thread

Link

She wanted to have something she could put in her bag and just take with her everywhere when she travels, when I think Gigi I don't really think make up goddess so I'm not surprised it's so simple lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah exactly, i actually thought it was a cute idea and it's p practical for like ppl that are out all day idt this is targeted at instagram make up gurus and their followers lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



AND a mirror?!?!?!?! Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn and here I was really thinking this pallet was cute but everyone's been calling it childish or basic lol I like simple makeup, I'm waaay over the IG aesthetic so something with all these neutrals and shimmers is cute to me. 30 bucks is a bit much for a drug store pallet though. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually like it too lol. If I wear makeup it's really basic and I always struggle with minimizing the things I need to put in my bag for touch ups Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same also I like to get ready fast in the morning so having something all in one is a life saver, we're in the minority I guess 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its cute, but if it's 30 dollars, just add 20 more and hope on over to sephora. Shit live a little. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I got a highlighter from the ColourPop x My Little Pony collection and it is amaaaaazing. Reply

Thread

Link

beige af Reply

Thread

Link

My issue with this? It's all warm colors. I can't wear any of that. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I'm hating all these warm palettes, they make me look sick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it sort of looks like those kits you have when you're a kid. and i really dislike lipstick / gloss in those pans, they're so impractical. but apparently it's already sold out so good for her, stay making those $$$ Reply

Thread

Link

So makeup line is the new perfume line? Reply

Thread

Link

ngl i like it. but then again, i always use the exact same basic colors on my eyelids so Reply

Thread

Link

meh. I already have a million palettes in these same shades with undoubtedly better formulas. Reply

Thread

Link

I like it, but then again my makeup is as basic as I am



Edited at 2017-10-15 09:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link