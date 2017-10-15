Gigi Hadid introduces her own palette in collab with Maybelline
INTRODUCING THE #GIGIxMAYBELLINE JETSETTER PALETTE: I always wanted a palette that I could throw right in my purse or travel bag and know I have everything to do a light-everyday look, quickly and easily. I didn't want to have to open my makeup bag in the car or on a plane and take all the products out and worry about dropping anything or having somewhere to set it while I held my mirror. The Jetsetter Palette includes contour powder/bronzer, blush, powder highlight, concealer, lip gloss, eye shadow, black powder liner, a mini mascara, mini blush/contour and liner/eyeshadow brushes AND a mirror!!! I love mixing it up and using the lip as cheek tint, the eyeshadow to fill my eyebrows, blush on my eyelids, concealer as a nude lip base, etc. It's the most luxurious touch-up ever!!!!!! Can't wait to see how & where you use yours! 🛩☁️💕
COMING SOON TO @ULTABEAUTY 🇺🇸 !!!!
OUR EXCLUSIVE UK Jetsetter Palette DROP - @BOOTSUK ONLINE - SOLD OUT IN LESS THAN 90 MINS THIS MORNING!!!! 🇬🇧 THANK YOU SO MUCH! Stay tuned to @maybelline for launch dates for your country
This is probably the blandest palette I've ever seen...Thoughts ?
Wouldn't the dust from the powders get into the lip glosses? That aspect always grosses me out.
Right!? You'd be better off taking your ass to sephora.
ngl i use maybelline palettes a lot (i have the nudes, the blushed nudes and the burgundy bar which is awesome). i actually think they have great mattes (not super-pigmented but super-blendable, which is what i prefer) and there's at least ~4 shimmers i love in each palette, so i tend to use them a lot on days when i can't be bothered to come up with a ~look~. i mean, i did get them all on sale (buy one, get half off, that kind of a deal) but imo they're worth it.
either way its already sold out
Its cute, but if it's 30 dollars, just add 20 more and hope on over to sephora. Shit live a little.
