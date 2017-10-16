Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell to receive Supporting Actor honours at the Hollywood Film Awards

It's about time Hollywood started appreciating Sam Rockwell! Most underrated actor in the business, hands down. I really, really hope this means he's finally going to get that Oscar nomination that he's deserved for a good half-dozen different performances over the years. Reply

I think he'll definitely get a nomination, seems like he might even be the frontrunner at the moment. Reply

i always confuse rockwell and worthington (don't ask me why) so this comment was wild to me for a sec



Edited at 2017-10-15 08:45 pm (UTC) Reply

How very dare you.

one is basic and bland the other is not its easy

God I love Sam Rockwell. Moon is my favorite.

I see I, Tonya is spending some money this season.

how long they will try to make this a thing for TV?



but I'm curious about I, Tonya. And The Disaster Artist. Reply

should have been Amy Adams. bad move. and not having nancy in it... bad move.

Sam should have gotten all the awards for Moon

Ugh he was so fucking good in Moon. And The Way Way Back tbh. I don't get why he's been so ignored over the years.

Yes yes yes to this and the comment about the way way back!

FLAMINGO IS ON THE MOVE!

<3 <3 <3



<3 <3 <3 Reply

Allison Janney is a gem. Love her in Mom.

allison janney is consistently great

i see their publicists and studio people are working overtime.

the fuck are the HFAs?

an award they have been trying to make it happen on tv for like 2 years now?

Who knows? I'll take what I can get.

The ones the studios pay for lol.

Yaaasss

Sam Rockwell 4ever

yaaas allison

Love them both.



hosted by James Corden

eaux



eaux Reply

Let's hope he learnt from his last trainwreck.

I met Sam at the Q&A for Three Billboards tonight and he was sooo nice. Just walked up to me and asked if I had seen Bade Runner (I work in the cinema) and then the conversation just didn't stop. I'm rooting for him at the Oscars next year, he's so underrated.

Sam Rockwell is like, the Daft Punk of actors.



- Doesn't speak much

- Gets slept on between engagements

- Literally everyone loves him

- Regarded as top of his craft Reply

sam should have like 3 oscars by now, moon and seven psychopaths and lawn dogs t b hhhhhhhhh

so excited for 3 billboards



so excited for 3 billboards Reply

shout out to sam rockwell for awakening my sexuality in Charlie's Angels



he still does it for me to this day lmfao



also his relationship with leslie bibb is everything



her instagram is so cute and she always tries to get him to make one but he refuses. she posts the sweetest things about him Reply

I saw 3 Billboards earlier this week and Sam SO deserves this.

