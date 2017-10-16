Ophelia

Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell to receive Supporting Actor honours at the Hollywood Film Awards



Allison Janney ("I, Tonya") and Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") will receive Hollywood Supporting Actress and Actor honours at the Hollywood Film Awards.

They join the previously announced Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound") and Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me By Your Name") who will receive the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress and Actor honours, and the cast of "I, Tonya" who will receive the Hollywood Ensemble honour.

The awards will take place on the 5th of November, hosted by James Corden.

Source



So glad these legends are finally being recognised, I can't wait to see both movies. What Oscar contenders are you looking forward to, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,