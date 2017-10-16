Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell to receive Supporting Actor honours at the Hollywood Film Awards
Hollywood Film Awards: Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell to Receive Supporting Actor Honors https://t.co/BDJf1TUk1H pic.twitter.com/hggendRfQL— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2017
Allison Janney ("I, Tonya") and Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") will receive Hollywood Supporting Actress and Actor honours at the Hollywood Film Awards.
They join the previously announced Mary J. Blige ("Mudbound") and Timothée Chalamet ("Call Me By Your Name") who will receive the Hollywood Breakout Performance Actress and Actor honours, and the cast of "I, Tonya" who will receive the Hollywood Ensemble honour.
The awards will take place on the 5th of November, hosted by James Corden.
Source
So glad these legends are finally being recognised, I can't wait to see both movies. What Oscar contenders are you looking forward to, ONTD?
Edited at 2017-10-15 08:45 pm (UTC)
how long they will try to make this a thing for TV?
but I'm curious about I, Tonya. And The Disaster Artist.
<3 <3 <3
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
eaux
- Doesn't speak much
- Gets slept on between engagements
- Literally everyone loves him
- Regarded as top of his craft
so excited for 3 billboards
he still does it for me to this day lmfao
her instagram is so cute and she always tries to get him to make one but he refuses. she posts the sweetest things about him
and so is alison
have they ever done a film together? because they should