Björk shares her experience of sexual harassment by a 'Danish director'.




The director, not named, is presumed to be Lars von Trier. Björk starred as a daydreaming factory worker in his 2000 film, Dancer in the Dark. The film won the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes that year.

Her statement ends with a message of hope: "there is a wave of change in the world".

