Björk shares her experience of sexual harassment by a 'Danish director'.

lars is a disgusting piece of shit

my reaction to this was literally "disappointed, but not surprised". i'm not gonna lie this was a hard one to read bc LVT is/was/idk prob my fave director ever, and while i already knew he was a piece of shit human being i mostly believed he was an edgy fuck who sought controversy on purpose. but this really killed it.



anyway. Björk is brave af for coming forward. <3

Link

Knew it fuck him. Very brave of her to speak out

It's Lars Von Trier. He even harassed Nicole Kidman on the set of Dogville. Nicole did not feature in the sequel for the movie for a reason. Eva Green decided not to work with him due to his incessant harassment. This is what Deneuve had to say about their shooting experience: "I'm pretty surprised; I know, because she's told me, that she's suffered a lot and that Lars has constantly pushed her beyond her limits," Ms. Deneuve wrote in her set diary, excerpted in her 2005 book "Close Up and Personal." "Why didn't she ever say 'No,' or 'That's enough'? Lars Von Trier makes great movies but he is known to put his actresses through hell and back.

“Why didn’t she ever say ‘No,’ or ‘That’s enough’?

lol like that would have helped. Lars put everyone against Bjork, and he made her gain a fake reputation of being "difficult to work with". Nothing she has said would have stopped him and no one would have believed her anyway.

I feel like you can tell from his movies that there's something off about him? But tbh I think there's something off about most men.

it certainly seems clear that he's a misogynist... surprised by the comments here praising him, maybe it's bc i have only seen antichrist but i have always pegged him as trash

yeah he def seems like one & this proves it beyond doubt, and yet at the same time he'd say shit like "The male protagonists in my films are basically all idiots who don't understand shit. Whereas the women are much more human, and much more real. It's the women I identify with in all my films."



and personally, his films always resonated with me, idk. especially the depression trilogy and breaking the waves.

If you just read the plots it's clear that he hates women. Maggie Nelson has a great piece on one of his earlier films, breaking the waves in her collection "the art of cruelty"



Edited at 2017-10-15 07:10 pm (UTC)

I know people with depression who love Melancholia for how they connected with it.

I mean the women in his movies undergo one form of sexual voilence or another.

His view of women seeps into his movies

yah, i didn't know anything about him until a couple years ago but when i saw there was a film about a woman with a sex addiction i was like "so what's wrong with this dude..... what's he gonna pull".

this is why i'm less and less willing to watch stuff that was created mainly by men (esp straight men); their ideas about women and the way they write them feel so off

I agree. When all of his films involve women getting abused in every which way, often with no significant moments of redemption, you start to wonder if he just feeds on pain. I like a lot of his movies but the way he frames the suffering of his characters has always been questionable.

Exactly. All of this.

Damn. I wouldn't be surprised if it was von Trier.



I'm glad she emphasized that she had enough power behind her to be able to walk away, and yet this bag of feces felt entitled to touch her in the first place. Reminds me of how Gwyneth Paltrow was a victim, and she was basically Hollywood royalty on both sides.



But these predators dgaf. It's like they enjoy the challenge.

true, even privilege didn't protect Harvey's victims, it's insane. And maybe exactly like you said... a challenge he enjoyed.

if he had the gall to go after hollywood royalty french cinema royalty... lord knows what some no-name from Oklahoma suffered.

it has to be, she never worked with any other danish directors

Of course it's von Trier. I mean, she made one movie.

Great that she is speaking out again. It's difficult, because ditd is one of my favourite films and part of björk s performance is probably due to the insane relationship with lvt.

I remember him saying that bjork actually wrote a letter to Nicole Kidman telling her not to work with him :( Also that he kept saying she was upset bc she was irrational and unfathomable as women often are, in those words pretty much.



Edited at 2017-10-15 06:51 pm (UTC)

Bjrk herself has generally chosen to say little on the matter (and declined to so for this story), but at one point she did post a short but acute analysis online, which while acknowledging the resultant power of his movies, says: "...you can take quite sexist film directors like Woody Allen or Stanley Kubrick and still they are the one that provide the soul to their movies. In Lars von Trier's case it is not so and he knows it. He needs a female to provide his work soul. And he envies them and hates them for it. So he has to destroy them during the filming. And hide the evidence."



Trier is aware of her theory: "It's so abstract. I'm not in doubt that she believes that, but it's just nothing I can recognize... I know she wrote a letter to Nicole saying that she shouldn't take the part. It must be her conviction that she was saving Nicole from injuries. I'm sure that was the content of the letter she sent. But Nicole didn't listen, it seems." yeah he pretty much said that about it here

Lars is scum. And at this point I can't even be surprised but I am trying to continue to be because I don't want to feel numb to it and everyone who is sharing their stories. The news cycle is constant since the Weinstein story. And then when you go out to do something you can't really turn it off bc then you're catcalled in the street or some shit. Or reminded of your own trauma/experience. It's exhausting.



I had breakfast with a few friends this morning and we were talking about the first time you became aware of harassment or experienced it (or later on looking back understanding it was harassment). And everyone had a story about how young they were when a grown man made them uncomfortable. 9, 10, 11, 12, etc.

you're right. at least half my female friends have been sexually assaulted (or threatened with it), and all of them have experienced harassment. it's sickening.

Not surprised at all if it's Lars von Trier, tbh. Good for her for speaking out.

He's the only director she's worked with besides m/v. Because of this experience.

I figured. He's always been disgusting.

hdu she's made 2!

Lars is sf disgusting

I swear this isn't new information?

it isn't

I don't think she said it was sexual harassment. It was implied that it was emotional abuse.

When "Dancer in the Dark" came out, Bjork made no secret of her disdain for von Trier & how badly he treated her. His films are so grossly misogynistic.

that's what I remember - she never specified there was sexual harassment, but she made it very clear that the entire experience was an emotionally traumatic one (and she wasn't the only actress either) so that already told me that he wasn't exactly a fan of women.

oh my, i wonder who it is...

What's the context of these gifs?

lmao this nazi sympathiser

ugh I always hated von trier's portrail of women. dogville is about his harassment of bjork?



dancing in the dark is the kind of movie I can't watch again bc its too sad, and now I have a more than valid reason to not do it.

Lars is scum, but it'll be swept under the rug the next time he makes a movie. people have known for years what he did to Bjork.

Not shocked in the slightest.

Edited at 2017-10-15 07:09 pm (UTC) Lars...^ mte Kikiedit: idk how to embed gifs sry

I don't bother with the description. You can actually just type the beginning, insert the link between the quotes and end with >

Now, if someone could tell me how to embed a tweet...



Edited at 2017-10-15 07:28 pm (UTC) This will show you: https://www.livejournal.com/support/faq/6.html I don't bother with the description. You can actually just type the beginning, insert the link between the quotes and end with >Now, if someone could tell me how to embed a tweet...

if you click on the date of the tweet itself, it should take you to a page that's just the tweet itself and one of the buttons you can click is embed which produces a copy and paste code for embedding iirc

< img src = " http://fourfour.typepad.com/.a/6a00d83451b8c369e201543267478a970c-800wi " >

von Trier is a sack of shit. Björk is a musical goddess.





This is my favourite version



He's awful. Not surprised

i feel like this may also play a part in why so many movie actresses are moving to tv productions? it seems there are more women involved and lately all around it seems to be a more progressive environment to be in right now.

yeah absolutely. i've been thinking this last week of the presence of big little lies at the emmys, just to start.

yeah it just seems that women have way more control of their careers in tv than in film these days

reese

I wonder if that's the reason why the tide turned and women in the business propelled it to be a Netflix/Cable TV industry. Reply

She always talked about how awful it was to do that movie but I thought the abuse was only psychological and emotional, not sexual.

I feel so bad for her... Lars Von Trier is TRASH.



Edited at 2017-10-15 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

That makes me so sad. Dancer in the Dark is one of the most brilliant things I've ever watched.



And while I usually like Lars' movies, I've refused to watch Nymphomaniac because I'm not here for male directors masturbatory fantasies. Reply

Thread

Dancer in the Dark is such pure shit I will always resent him for it and what he did to her Reply

