Björk shares her experience of sexual harassment by a 'Danish director'.
Bjork details Danish director's sexual harassment toward her: "He sulked and punished me" https://t.co/9e2t3RDVu5— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 15, 2017
The director, not named, is presumed to be Lars von Trier. Björk starred as a daydreaming factory worker in his 2000 film, Dancer in the Dark. The film won the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes that year.
Her statement ends with a message of hope: "there is a wave of change in the world".
anyway. Björk is brave af for coming forward. <3
lol like that would have helped. Lars put everyone against Bjork, and he made her gain a fake reputation of being "difficult to work with". Nothing she has said would have stopped him and no one would have believed her anyway.
and personally, his films always resonated with me, idk. especially the depression trilogy and breaking the waves.
I'm glad she emphasized that she had enough power behind her to be able to walk away, and yet this bag of feces felt entitled to touch her in the first place. Reminds me of how Gwyneth Paltrow was a victim, and she was basically Hollywood royalty on both sides.
But these predators dgaf. It's like they enjoy the challenge.
Bjrk herself has generally chosen to say little on the matter (and declined to so for this story), but at one point she did post a short but acute analysis online, which while acknowledging the resultant power of his movies, says: "...you can take quite sexist film directors like Woody Allen or Stanley Kubrick and still they are the one that provide the soul to their movies. In Lars von Trier’s case it is not so and he knows it. He needs a female to provide his work soul. And he envies them and hates them for it. So he has to destroy them during the filming. And hide the evidence."
Trier is aware of her theory: "It’s so abstract. I’m not in doubt that she believes that, but it’s just nothing I can recognize... I know she wrote a letter to Nicole saying that she shouldn’t take the part. It must be her conviction that she was saving Nicole from injuries. I’m sure that was the content of the letter she sent. But Nicole didn’t listen, it seems."
I had breakfast with a few friends this morning and we were talking about the first time you became aware of harassment or experienced it (or later on looking back understanding it was harassment). And everyone had a story about how young they were when a grown man made them uncomfortable. 9, 10, 11, 12, etc.
dancing in the dark is the kind of movie I can't watch again bc its too sad, and now I have a more than valid reason to not do it.
I feel so bad for her... Lars Von Trier is TRASH.
And while I usually like Lars' movies, I've refused to watch Nymphomaniac because I'm not here for male directors masturbatory fantasies.