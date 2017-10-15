Leo Messi and wife expecting third child
Argentine football mega star Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo have announced they are expecting their third baby together via an Instagram post on Antonela's page captioned "family of five".
The couple, that got married last June, has two sons - Thiago who is five next month and Mateo who turned two last September.
Source
WHY
Edited at 2017-10-15 06:46 pm (UTC)
They're so cute!! ♥
He's a cheater?? Wow I had no idea 👎🏼 I don't like soccer but I always found Antonella so pretty.
so i stopped following football for a few years and i wanna get into it again. it's easy enough to find websites/forum/reddits for the matches and news and stuff, but what are the current gossip sites?? when i used to follow there was this site called kickette that just posted shirtless pics and WAGs gossip ... are there any blogs/reddit subs like this? OR any other female-friendly sites?
i think i need to go to bed