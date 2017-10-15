Leo Messi and wife expecting third child

I’d post that gif of their kiss from their wedding but I’m on mobile Reply

i had no idea what you were on about and i searched







Their red carpet/paparazzi line at their wedding was one of the most ridiculously amazing things I've ever seen. Reply

What's up with those pants though? Reply

Or get a puppy. Reply

Although I have to admit that I experienced my first ovaries-squeeze yesterday.



Edited at 2017-10-15 06:46 pm (UTC)

The obsession with pregnant women's stomachs really creeps me out. Like I get it on a logical level but on a visceral level it makes me want to throw up. Reply

ah, ontd srikes again with its usual "pregnant women look like monsters and make me sick" Reply

no? it's the touching. I've never been pregnant but it seems like once you're sharing your womb with a fetus everyone feels entitled to walk right up and start touching your stomach. It's a violation of your personal space, once you're pregnant your body isn't your own, figuratively and literally Reply

those joggers are hideous Reply

Footballers have so much money and some of the worst tattoos in existence. Reply

I guess his cheating is ok as long as he keeps bringing that pay cheque Reply

I'm shocked they got married and have almost 3 kids. he constantly cheats ..why Reply

He's a cheater?? Wow I had no idea 👎🏼 I don't like soccer but I always found Antonella so pretty. Reply

All sports players are cheaters. Reply

That’s sad Reply

Completely unrelated, but fake grass is neat. Reply

Fake grass is terrible Reply

fake grass in football is so bad :/ Reply

How? Californians need that low budget fake grass since they live in an arid wasteland. Reply

oooh a football post!!



so i stopped following football for a few years and i wanna get into it again. it's easy enough to find websites/forum/reddits for the matches and news and stuff, but what are the current gossip sites?? when i used to follow there was this site called kickette that just posted shirtless pics and WAGs gossip ... are there any blogs/reddit subs like this? OR any other female-friendly sites? Reply

He looks like a gay daddy you'd see in porn. Reply

Half the kids I see at the mall these days are named Matteo. Reply

lol i forgot people can have kids before they get married and i was like "shit how do they already have two...?"



i think i need to go to bed Reply

