The first review of Super Mario Odyssey is here!

Respected UK gaming magazine Edge is the first to publish a review of Super Mario Odyssey and they gave the game a perfect 10. While Odyssey is only the 20th game in the magazine's 20+ years to recieve a perfect score, it's the 4th Mario game to do so.

The full review is only found in its print magazine so here's some highlights:
-- The game a spiritual successor to Super Mario 64. Expect some throwbacks.
-- Its big risks pay off handsomely.
-- Peach has a huge role in the postgame, though not how you think.
-- The game is surprisingly violent in places.
-- Fans of Breath of the Wild (another perfect 10 game from Edge) will love the influence it has on this.

Super Mario Odyssey hit shelves next Friday, October 27.

Source
