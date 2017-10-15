The first review of Super Mario Odyssey is here!

so excited Reply

I saw the commercial on YouTube last night it's so cute!! ☺️

The one with Mario dancing? So jolly!

Yes!!







In New Donk City no less xDD

I haven't been this excited for a game since Super Mario Galaxy. I can't wait to see what Peach's role is after. I hope she's playable.

I love collecting everything in games so my ass willbe collecting every coin and moon there is.



i guess i gotta buy a nintendo switch!

I need to get a switch

it looks super cute



all I really want is a new proper paper mario game tho

I still haven't played through Color Splash (I just got a Wii and been hella busy) and I'm playing a little in Paper Jam, but the rest are awesome. I've been watching an LP of Super Paper Mario and I want to play again...for the fourth time...

I'm so excited omg



Last mario game I played was the sunshine water one lol Reply

I loved Sunshine but I never beat it as a kid. //flop

That shit was hard

Both Galaxy titles are judging your ass. Especially the second one.

I'm happy Pauline keeps moving up in the world (of Nintendo).

The salt over at gaf at the score is truly something. Paid reviews! Nintendo bias! It was the same when Edge gave BotW a 10. Edge is one of the few publications that are actually worth a damn when it comes to reviews. Like shut up and be happy that we are getting so many great games this year.

I wanted to buy a Switch but got a PS4 instead. The Switch always seems to be out of stock. I'll probably buy the Switch as s Christmas present to myself, I mean who needs to eat?

This is US only - but if you are looking for a place to buy (at least currently) - that's where I'd suggest going.



Edited at 2017-10-15 06:56 pm (UTC) If you are looking for a place to buy a Switch you can find them on the Pokemon Center Website HERE and HERE . Because it's not a place I think people expect to find them they've been in stock there for a few weeks.This is US only - but if you are looking for a place to buy (at least currently) - that's where I'd suggest going.

This might influence me getting a switch earlier than I planned (was gonna get it when the Pokémon games come out)

Mario 64 is my favorite video game haha, so this is awesome

but im not done with botw yet!



Edited at 2017-10-15 06:55 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm finally getting a Switch! And Zelda! My bf already got it for me, but is withholding it until my bday. Am so excited

I'm curious to know about Peach.

What did you guys think of Breath of the Wild? I haven't played it yet because my friend was the one who got the Switch, but he wasn't too in love with the game because he thought the story was weak and he likes his Zelda more story-driven, so I'm curious.

Beautiful game.

I love it so much but not really a gamer. I love that it's just endless and it's so beautiful to watch my ex and I would take turns playing and we actually enjoyed just watching the other person play. Also he beat the game before me but I spent more time roaming around and he'd be like wtf where are you I've never even see n this area. I love that there is so much to do

It deserves all the praise. Zelda was never that story driven to begin with and yes, it is scaled back here in favor of exploring and gameplay but this is actually a huge part of what makes this game so wonderful. Very much in the spirit of the first Zelda but better.

i only got the chance to play a couple of hours, but i absolutely adore that u can explore anywhere u want. i loved stumbling something new. it never felt like i was just running across empty fields, there was always something to do while i traveled from place to place

its a beautiful game and the freedom you have to do what you want throughout the game is the best part.

I've completed the storyline of the game but there is still so much I have left to do if I want to full complete the game. Reply

I 100% it before the DLC came out and I was so mad that there was a korok mask all of the sudden.

It's one of the absolute best gaming experiences anyone can ask for. Dgaf bout the story when the world is just absolutely amazing. Every open world game in the future needs to learn from it because the sheer sense of freedom is just crazy.

I suspect I'm on the same page as your friend. Yes, it's an amazing game and it's totally worth the money (I got the Switch basically just to play it and I'd say even the investment of the Switch + game was worth it just to play Zelda) but I was also a bit disappointed.



The game is INCREDIBLE, the scope is absolutely revolutionary, and it looks amazing.



But to me it's not a Zelda game.



Of course you can't have it all... the developers had to make a choice between the linear narrative of a traditional Zelda game and a true open world experience. They chose the latter, fair enough. And while the feeling of being able to go ANYWHERE is exhilerating, especially at first... At some point I started looking for reasons *why* I would go anywhere besides just for the sake of exploring.



So, it's double-edged for me. I had a great time playing the game, and I'm writing this at 140+ hours of play so it's not like I got too bored to play. But comparing it to, say, Skyward Sword for a moment. For all its flaws - certainly the linear narrative and handholding was taken way too far in that game - after completing it, I felt like I went through something. It was a much more emotional experience. With BOTW, I sometimes felt the world was *too* big. And for the actual size of the world, it is rather empty - there is not such a great variety in enemies and such. And the lack of dungeons was a big letdown to me.





I HATE mario 64

Damn. I prob gotta ask for a switch for my birthday but I'm like..... maybe after 3rd or 4th paycheck from my soon to be new job cos I'm an grown ass adult soon to be 29 in November 😭



I'm getting really anxious though. I don't feel too good cos I'm single asf, need to make more money and need a place to myself. It sucks lol Reply

I cannot wait for this game, since Mario is pretty much the only Nintendo game I play, I'll just wait on the odyssey bundle.

I finally got a Switch last Friday.



My ready to sell my soul to this game omfg Reply

preordered and more than ready

I preordered this I can't wait.



I've been stuck on the disc golf shit on Golf Story for over 10 days. I just can't do it. Reply

I hurt my back and I've had to rest all weekend so for some reason I decided to dig out Super Mario 64 DS (SM64 was the first real game I ever played and so it's always a nostalgia trip)...so damn good.



I can't afford a Switch though. Maybe I should write to Nintendo with the sob story of being injured and SM64 on the N64 being what got me into gaming Reply

My loins are quivering with excitement and anticipation.

