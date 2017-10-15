The first review of Super Mario Odyssey is here!
Respected UK gaming magazine Edge is the first to publish a review of Super Mario Odyssey and they gave the game a perfect 10. While Odyssey is only the 20th game in the magazine's 20+ years to recieve a perfect score, it's the 4th Mario game to do so.
"Feels like the spiritual successor to Mario 64": Super Mario Odyssey scores 10/10 in Edge magazine review https://t.co/Grb31wAhls pic.twitter.com/NmXeEFKSis— GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) October 13, 2017
The full review is only found in its print magazine so here's some highlights:
-- The game a spiritual successor to Super Mario 64. Expect some throwbacks.
-- Its big risks pay off handsomely.
-- Peach has a huge role in the postgame, though not how you think.
-- The game is surprisingly violent in places.
-- Fans of Breath of the Wild (another perfect 10 game from Edge) will love the influence it has on this.
Super Mario Odyssey hit shelves next Friday, October 27.
Source
I've completed the storyline of the game but there is still so much I have left to do if I want to full complete the game.
The game is INCREDIBLE, the scope is absolutely revolutionary, and it looks amazing.
But to me it's not a Zelda game.
Of course you can't have it all... the developers had to make a choice between the linear narrative of a traditional Zelda game and a true open world experience. They chose the latter, fair enough. And while the feeling of being able to go ANYWHERE is exhilerating, especially at first... At some point I started looking for reasons *why* I would go anywhere besides just for the sake of exploring.
So, it's double-edged for me. I had a great time playing the game, and I'm writing this at 140+ hours of play so it's not like I got too bored to play. But comparing it to, say, Skyward Sword for a moment. For all its flaws - certainly the linear narrative and handholding was taken way too far in that game - after completing it, I felt like I went through something. It was a much more emotional experience. With BOTW, I sometimes felt the world was *too* big. And for the actual size of the world, it is rather empty - there is not such a great variety in enemies and such. And the lack of dungeons was a big letdown to me.
I don't think BOTW could be better, per se, because it is very clear what the developers were aiming for and they succeeded phenomenally at that. But I missed the heart of the previous games. However I think BOTW is a great template for the future generation of games, and I suspect the next Zelda game might just strike the perfect balance.
