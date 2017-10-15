October 15th, 2017, 07:07 pm burntxtoashes Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Engaged Joe Jonas proposed to his girlfriend, Sophie Turner today. They've been together for a year.ONTD, how long do you think this will last?source Tagged: british celebrities, engagement, game of thrones (hbo), jonas brothers, sophie turner Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 331331 comments Add comment
Anyway, I guess we'll have to see if they make it to the altar.
he literally left in the middle of the night and within a year was married to some 21yo woman and he didn't even change his fucking name hrekmvl, how can you leave your family like that... what a terrible human being my god
also the photo looks like a shot taken in a funeral.
Edited at 2017-10-15 06:22 pm (UTC)