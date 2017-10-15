Meghan Markle quits "Suits"

good luck



im assuming she’s ok that she won’t have any privacy anymore and everyone will be following her every movie and micromanaging her style Reply

Did he put a ring on that finger? Reply

get that ring girl. Reply

aw. Im so happy for them ideky. I used to think he would become gross a la dicaprio. Reply

Fuck that. Reply

she must really love prince harry if she gives up acting. Reply

Thread



Yeah fuck that. Reply

Thread



I agree. Reply

Thread



mte, giving up her job for a dude....huh Reply

Thread



agree Reply

Thread



I can’t imagine giving up my career for a man let alone signing up for a lifetime of rigid scrutiny and obligation. Reply

highly successful role...sure



i love a good royal wedding tho Reply

If you make it eight seasons on a show, you're making bank. Reply

Thread



I doubt she’s making as much as the guys. Better and more known actors don’t even get that much. Reply

Thread



she's been on a show for 7 season. that's pretty successful in today's TV landscape. Reply

Thread



i feel like nobody watches suits, but she's gonna get that syndication money. Reply

She can't really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice.



you don't say lol Reply

I only read the first half of this sentence, so I thought this was OP being shady. Lol Reply

Thread



Lol I mean she's also not much of an actress Reply

i notice she quit her blog also? why can’t she blog and etc and be a royal? i mean girls look up to her so what’s wrong with having a lifestyle blog when she does become a royal? Reply

there was a royal who had a full-time job while being married to one of the queen's sons and her business partner got caught on tape saying he would use his connections to help their firm. then the queen told her to quit her job. so they can't have any conflict of interest or shit that can be used against them. Reply

Thread



so her full time job will be traveling around the world promoting charities and going to events, do they have any down time at all? it all seems like exhausting life style to have. Reply

too much liability. basically everything she does will be on behalf of the royal family. if she writes a controversial post, it makes the whole family look bad. Reply

Thread



Has the bag been secured? Reply

mb Reply

Thread



I haven't caught up yet so I don't know where they left her character or her relationship with Mike, but this is sad. I like Rachel a lot. Without her or Jessica... Reply

I feel like Suits never really gave her much to do besides be Mike's girlfriend Reply

yep Reply

Thread



YUP, I love Suits but since Queen Jessica's gone it's been shite! Reply

Thread



I don't follow the royals that closely, but I have to admit I'm kind of scandalized/surprised that he's marrying a divorced American actress. But I guess now that Charles is married to Camilla marrying for love is permitted? Reply

and with every new Cambridge baby Harry goes down a spot in the succession line anyway, i feel it would maybe be more of an issue if he were the first born Reply

Thread



Right? Especially with this family's record with divorced Americans. But Harry isn't the heir. And Meghan isn't a Nazi. Harry tho.... Reply

Thread



Someone mentioned Liz making Harry Duke of Windsor and it's now something I need to happen. Reply

I feel so bad for telling a friend that the princes would never marry an American when we were kids. I’m sorry! I should have never crushed your dreams! Reply

scandalized? ok Reply

Thread



good rachel is annoying af but whats gonna happen to her and mike... i guess they'll say she's working in chicago with jessica or something idk Reply

gina is getting a suits spinoff so they cant say shes in chicago with jessica if we see that she isnt there. plus it won't be a law show. jessica is going into politics. Reply

Thread



oh i didn't realise the suits spinoff is confirmed and politics wtf how come i dont remember this at all... Reply

I'm a couple seasons behind, but this is very rude.



Suits > Prince Harry Reply

the comments british ppl make about her every move, look and choice on DM are amazingly insane to read. i cannot wait until they actually announce the engagement and get married. Reply

"how dare she wear ripped jeans!"

/royaldish Reply

Thread



~that~ site is full of the craziest people in the world. I wonder what they're like in real life. Reply

Thread



lol yes exactly! i wanted to expand on the person above scandalized with "an older, mixed race, lower/middle class, divorced, american actress who wears ripped jeans". even when she smiles it's because she's celebrating what a successful gold digger she is. fucking nutters. Reply

Thread



Can I say how much that comment pissed me off because the night before they were calling her snobbish and cocky for wearing a dress and leather jacket to the opening ceremony. They were complaining that she thought she was better than everyone in her fancy outfit... so she wears something normal, jeans and shirt, and now she's an embarrassment because she's underdressed?!?!!!



Thread



They're no different from the Republicans trying to impeach Obama for wearing a tan suit. Reply

Thread



some bitch on royal dish hated joyful joyful being played at cp and sofia's wedding because it was "too black" Reply

Thread



Rubs me the wrong way that she's willing to give up her job and what she supposedly loves doing to get married. Reply

maybe she doesn’t thinking acting is her first choice of first great passion? it seems all this charity work is? and harry loves that about her? idk but i guess she’s fine with her privacy being gone and media saying this and that. it’s her choice but im sure she’s happy? Reply

Thread



She's a WOC who barely got any roles in the entertainment industry. This is one up x 1000 on that with being married into royalty while doing practically nothing. Reply

Thread



I mean she’s not marrying any Joe Schmoe. She’s marrying an irl prince 😱 Reply

Thread



it's a choice she is freely and happily making so why be bothered? meghan is almost 40 years old, this is hardly a princess diana situation.



IMO, life is all about sacrificing certain things (time, energy, money, etc) in exchange for other things you want more. everyone does it. Reply

Thread



mte. It's her life and her choice. I don't know why people are so up in arms about it. Reply

Thread



Grace Kelly had to do it im guessing since she's moving to England and will have royal duties not much time for Hollywood anyway Reply

Thread



ia. butttt maybe this will open up more exciting experiences and opportunities for her. it's not like she's going to be sitting inside all day, she will get to engage in philanthropy and travel. and then maybe when things settle down she can go back to acting? /best case scenario Reply

Thread



lmfao stop projecting she's an ACTRESS marrying fucking royalty. i've seen ppl give up more for less Reply

I don't think she cares about acting as a form of expression because she's not that good . Being a royal will make her richer and more famous than being a C-list, fifth billed actress ever could Reply

She wasn't going to get much more work honestly, lbr. A royal marriage opens up far more prospects for her than just acting. Reply

I'm guessing she might be more interested in a life of philanthropy and activism more than acting, which is okay. Reply

Thread



she has always been super into charity though. and now she will get to do that full time on a grand scale Reply

Thread



she can't act and still be in the upper level brf. Reply

Thread



Maybe she loves royalty more. Besides, Suits is the only thing she's known for. It's not like she's Nicole Kidman. Reply

Thread



I didn't even know the show was still on. Reply

Eaux Reply

oh wow, it's getting (even more) serious! Reply

Wasn't this obvious the moment he put out that letter last year?



They're sooooo getting married. Poor her. She doesn't deserve the abuse that comes with that family. Reply

she won't deserve it but let's not pretend it's a secret that this family is a mess... Reply

Thread



Idk why anyone would want to marry into that mess of an institution. I guess she's dazzled by that HRH title but reality is gonna smack in the face soon enough. Reply

Imagine the millions and millions of dollars and plum roles thrown her way in the past year since they went public. Money can't buy that sort of buzz. I would have made him wait a year or two, get that $$$$$$$, then marry him. Reply

seriously. she was the most googled women last year and their relationship only went public in like october Reply

Thread



didn’t she say that they were dating for six months before it become public? so it sounds like they met in may 2016 and were low key till october came around. Reply

Thread



I wonder whether she will ever regret giving up her career. Being a royal sounds extremely exhausting (there's no yellow press that's more vitriolic than the British one), but on the other hand she has a passion for charity work, so I imagine she's going to do fine with a royal schedule. What I would miss is (1) privacy and (2) independence tho. Reply

Not surprised. She's gonna be a Duchess soon. Reply

I think she wants to marry him so bad, and that’s soooo hard for me to relate to. Being married to royal family sounds like a prison sentence to me. Reply

mte, but I'm introverted and hate socializing, lol. Some people are more cut out for it than others. Reply

Thread



seriously. it's like the most awful thing ever to me lol Reply

Thread



