Rose McGowan responds to James Corden's jokes about the Weinstein scandal
YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017
2) Hearing the audience’s vile roars & laughs show EXACTLY what kind of HOLLYWOOD you really are. https://t.co/HBqNxnpr7N— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017
that is exactly the point https://t.co/bmQnQDIeU8— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017
@hannibalfletcher : pic.twitter.com/RAqqQXM3ZX— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017
white women really cannot be trusted tbh
Some people need get off her back about it.
but it looks like that gif isn't from the music video itself. maybe a gaga stan can educate us?
HEEEEERE WE GOOOO
what was she reacting to?
he's trash
HOWEVER, I'm not gonna persecute her for this, because she's one of the only voices we got right now and I'll take whatever I can get......
motherfucking piglet ahahahahah
Yep
Fucking mess. Do you even know what it's saying?
flop
Now, its stupid for people to compare their non experiences to the term 'nigger', but its also ignorant as fuck to state that all of these women that were raped/sexually assaulted are on the same level of consensual sexual gratification for career advancement.
The irony is bitter and disgusting.
I don't think Weinstein jokes are out of the question if done right but corden's jokes were awful and offensive.
But of course she's forgiven, just like when she makes homophobic comments too.