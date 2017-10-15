Rose McGowan responds to James Corden's jokes about the Weinstein scandal

rose mcgowan snapped Reply

omg @ motherfucking piglet Reply

Loll Reply

yesss Reply

accurate Reply

I gasped it was so good Reply

OH GURL Reply

I just feel dubious about the replace this with the N word. I agree with her general point tho. Reply

She's very emotional and letting out all her hurt right now. I can't even imagine how she's feeling right now. I don't think she necessarily meant that tweet in a negative way (she deleted) but people will conflate it to be.



Some people need get off her back about it.



Edited at 2017-10-15 06:43 pm (UTC)

Same. Why everyone got got there to make a point? so sick of it, Reply

I get she was emotionally charged but some things require thought before being said smh Reply

piglet is the perfect description for that fat loser corden Reply

How did he ever become successful...he's not even funny and super obnoxious. Like an overgrown child. Reply

He's an extreme asskisser and opportunist, I assume that's how he got as far as he did with his lack of talent or looks. Basically every celeb he meets or interviews, he crawls up their asses hard like he's giving away free colonoscopies. Reply

so not only is James Corden making jokes about the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein, but it seems they're also pals - pic.twitter.com/yO4xE6uByU — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) October 15, 2017

If this thread is anything to go by, he's pretty fond of Weinstein: Reply

it really is Reply

I knew it was only a matter of time before the "N word" comparisons start. Reply

@hannibalfletcher : pic.twitter.com/RAqqQXM3ZX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017



Edited at 2017-10-15 05:27 pm (UTC) You should include this too OP

I appreciate she is "learning from this" and admitting she fucked up but... how do you possibly even think the N-word is synonymous with a gender label? Reply

I think she's trying to say that no one makes racist jokes but people are okay with making jokes at the expense of women which ... no to all of that. On several levels. Reply

and non-black people still don't understand why they shouldn't say it either Reply

I haven't used twitter in ages and feel too dumb for it now - she @ed someone as if she's replying, but what is the tweet she is replying to? I can't find it lol :( Reply

lmao does gaga even know how the play guitar? where is this from? Reply

She does lol she struggles with it but she's played Million Reasons live with the guitar before. Reply

but it looks like that gif isn't from the music video itself. maybe a gaga stan can educate us? lol I can't remember what particular vid/performance this gif is from... the lyric is from the start of john wayne: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9iQ8lIfyEs but it looks like that gif isn't from the music video itself. maybe a gaga stan can educate us? Reply

this is the first song on my iPhone so when i plug it into my car it automatically plays



HEEEEERE WE GOOOO Reply

that's A-Punk by Vampire Weekend for me lol Reply

Mte Reply

Lol the guy in the back. Reply

i never saw this longer gif where she slightly shook her head!



what was she reacting to? Reply

I think she was watching John accept an award. And I think she later said this was just an awkward "trying not to cry" face. Reply

Is there a video of what James Corden says? I don't understand her tweet. Reply

READ THE FUCKING ROOM Reply

omg he looks so pleased with himself ewwwww. so desperate to be liked by the ~cool kids of Hollywood Reply

Rose already deleted the N word tweet and apologized cause she got called out. Also, "you motherfucking piglet" is just so perfect for corden lmaooo Reply

also, like, what a fucking depressing reality we live in in which Craig Ferguson, the best late night host, got replaced by this waste of air...like CBS fucked everyone over Reply

It's so true. I know a lot of that was because Craig was tired of dealing with the network bullshit and tired of pretending to care about celebs. But they could have surely found someone better than Corden Reply

I miss Craig Ferguson. I watched his standup and now I always say "Fadoodle Dooooadoodle doooo" (like Kenny G) whenever I see my sister and she cracks up. Reply

Craig should have a late night show that's on his own terms. I miss him throwing a log on the "fire" Reply

it's awkward for any white person to bring up the n-word as an alternate, because they don't know the feelings associated with being black and hearing that word





HOWEVER, I'm not gonna persecute her for this, because she's one of the only voices we got right now and I'll take whatever I can get...... Reply

stupid comment but she's already apologised so lets not beat a dead horse



motherfucking piglet ahahahahah Reply

And this is exactly why black women brought up what the fuck they did when women were supposed to be boycotting Twitter. Reply

Mte I saw those tweets, so glad I didn't do that twitter silence bullshit Reply

Yep Reply

white ppl are like clockwork its amazing Reply

eesh girl Reply

Yep Reply

White feminists always expose themselves eventually. To extenuate the entire black experience; one that has been marred by anti-black terrorism of which the n-word symbolizes, and to compare that experience to a bunch of people willing and ready to put their morals/bodies/safety on the back burner in hopes of achieving fame/success only to complain later when those sacrifices failed to pay off under the guise of "bravery" is peak white feminism. No one chooses to be a certain race, or the consequences that follow. These people chose to lay on their backs. Thats the difference, Rose. You dumbass!!! Reply

Girl that is a troll. Reply

You're agreeing with this troll??





Fucking mess. Do you even know what it's saying? Reply

noooooo! Don't fall for the trap! Reply

Did you not read the whole comment or do you really agree with this victim blaming bullshit? Reply

lmao

flop Reply

Jesus Christ you really are a disgusting little goblin aren't you? Like this comment starts out so well and devolved into the most victim blaming trash I have ever read. Please get some help. Reply

lol stfu Reply

Hold up.



Now, its stupid for people to compare their non experiences to the term 'nigger', but its also ignorant as fuck to state that all of these women that were raped/sexually assaulted are on the same level of consensual sexual gratification for career advancement.



The irony is bitter and disgusting. Reply

I stand with her 100% but I’m gonna need white women to stop using that word to make their point re: misogyny. Reply

People really forget black women exist and are sexually assaulted too.



I don't think Weinstein jokes are out of the question if done right but corden's jokes were awful and offensive. Reply

Right? They could be good if they drag him and not his victims. This was a failure Reply

or that black women are often assaulted because of their race and gender. i am glad rose is speaking out, but she can really fuck right off and i don't have to forgive this 44-year-old woman for apologizing and "learning." Reply

They deadass do; they especially forget that the inhumanities of assault and rape are visited upon black women disproportionately. Reply

Holly and Alyssa would never. Reply

How hard is it for James to just shut the fuck up?? Especially after he got drug to hell for being buddy buddy with Spicer. Reply

Edited at 2017-10-15 05:41 pm (UTC)

Damn I should have made muffins today, that looks good Reply

This is pretty much my favorite instagram account, I love that pig so much Reply

He is the star ! Reply

That's a firm looking muffin. Reply

now i want to never eat bacon again :// Reply

Whoopsie Reply

She did apologize tho..so that's good. Reply

She's really starting to become annoying. She needs to take her hands off the keyboard for a while. Reply

Wait, she equated women with the "N-word"? yeah Yikes @ this.



Edited at 2017-10-15 05:41 pm (UTC)

Yeah but she's forgiven because she apologized...you know how it goes with ww. Reply

It's not like she even compared it to a slur word for women. Just women. So odd.



But of course she's forgiven, just like when she makes homophobic comments too. Reply

Parent

