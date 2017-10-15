Canadian queen Sarah Polley writes NYT op-ed about Weinstein and sexism in the movie industry
Opinion: Here is an unsettling problem that I am left with now: Like so many, I knew about Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/hPly1tsSSl— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 14, 2017
- Nearly 20 years ago, Harvey called her away from an objectifying photoshoot to proposition her (in front of her publicist)
- Sarah Polley said no in part because she was not really an ambitious actress, but wonders how she might have reacted if she was
- Talks about how women are encouraged to exploit their sexuality then punished for doing so; are absent in technical roles in films. Also felt pressure to be "one of the guys" to try and cope.
- She tried to collab with other women in the industry on a comedy about worst experiences on set and they ended up cancelling because the stories were devastating
- She knew the other stories about Weinstein, but didn't know what to do because the prospect of making people actually care about it seemed impossible
- Ask what else were are turning a blind eye to - what have we been willing to accept and where will it stop?
This is pretty short and completely worth the read.
It's been out a while now but if you've yet to watch her doc Stories We Tell you should definitely make the time.
and this sentence really says it all : The only thing that shocked most people in the film industry about the Harvey Weinstein story was that suddenly, for some reason, people seemed to care.
& as an aside she said she suspects that the reason the weinstein story has finally broken through is that enough people were outraged that trump has suffered zero consequences for being a sexual predator that we've reached the point we don't want to let it happen again
if only it would lead to some kind of consequences for trump though
this is devastating.
also reminds me of that one reddit thread where a guy asked women when they first noticed guys being attracted to them, and all that came forth were horror stories bc almost everyone has been ogled or approached or touched inappropriately before the age of 13. none of the women were surprised, while all the men posted stuff like "omg this is horrifying i was expecting cute high school romance stories!!" (generalising here, but that was the overall vibe.)