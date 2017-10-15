halloween

Canadian queen Sarah Polley writes NYT op-ed about Weinstein and sexism in the movie industry




- Nearly 20 years ago, Harvey called her away from an objectifying photoshoot to proposition her (in front of her publicist)
- Sarah Polley said no in part because she was not really an ambitious actress, but wonders how she might have reacted if she was
- Talks about how women are encouraged to exploit their sexuality then punished for doing so; are absent in technical roles in films. Also felt pressure to be "one of the guys" to try and cope.
- She tried to collab with other women in the industry on a comedy about worst experiences on set and they ended up cancelling because the stories were devastating
- She knew the other stories about Weinstein, but didn't know what to do because the prospect of making people actually care about it seemed impossible
- Ask what else were are turning a blind eye to - what have we been willing to accept and where will it stop?

This is pretty short and completely worth the read.
