Canadian queen Sarah Polley writes NYT op-ed about Weinstein and sexism in the movie industry





Great oped from Sarah Polley. Last paragraph could apply to our political nightmare as much as it does to the Hollywood hell she describes pic.twitter.com/1snuZUvUgv — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) October 14, 2017





It's been out a while now but if you've yet to watch her doc Stories We Tell you should definitely make the time.



Edited at 2017-10-15 05:28 pm (UTC) I feel like I grew up with her. Especially since I loved Road to Avonlea/Sarah Stanley so much. Now I think about all she went through and it makes me upset and so uncomfortable. It's clear she was exploited and often felt powerless. I've read so many interviews with her throughout the years and she's been a victim several times in this industry.It's been out a while now but if you've yet to watch her doc Stories We Tell you should definitely make the time. Reply

Thread

Link

her piece is wonderful <3



and this sentence really says it all : The only thing that shocked most people in the film industry about the Harvey Weinstein story was that suddenly, for some reason, people seemed to care. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

such a powerful statement Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was at the times talk in dc about trump the other day, and one of the reporters talked a bit about the access hollywood tape and what a profound effect his victory had on a lot of women specifically because of that tape



& as an aside she said she suspects that the reason the weinstein story has finally broken through is that enough people were outraged that trump has suffered zero consequences for being a sexual predator that we've reached the point we don't want to let it happen again



if only it would lead to some kind of consequences for trump though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Take This Waltz. Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks, Polley. Even though probably 93% of all this won't lead to any chances, it can't be put back into the bag any more either. Reply

Thread

Link

I love her. I might actually have hope for the industry to change if everyone was willing to be this emphatically honest. Reply

Thread

Link

That was a great piece Reply

Thread

Link

"She tried to collab with other women in the industry on a comedy about worst experiences on set and they ended up cancelling because the stories were devastating" is grim as hell. It sucks that it took this long for these things to come out in the open but I'm glad it's at least happening. Reply

Thread

Link

She tried to collab with other women in the industry on a comedy about worst experiences on set and they ended up cancelling because the stories were devastating



this is devastating.



also reminds me of that one reddit thread where a guy asked women when they first noticed guys being attracted to them, and all that came forth were horror stories bc almost everyone has been ogled or approached or touched inappropriately before the age of 13. none of the women were surprised, while all the men posted stuff like "omg this is horrifying i was expecting cute high school romance stories!!" (generalising here, but that was the overall vibe.) Reply

Thread

Link

lol those men cannot be serious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Now I wish I hadn't read that thread while sick with the flu Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

totally much better than the other oped Reply

Thread

Link

Sarah Polley is so great Reply

Thread

Link